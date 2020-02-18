AUGUSTA, KANSAS – Senior Zach Davidson blocked a shot and shook his head. He was tired of the losing and was not going to let anyone stand in their way on Tuesday night.

The block came in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Orioles and followed the first of two monstrous dunks by the senior. A two-game losing streak came to an end with the 69-45 win over Circle.

"I was just shaking my head and telling them ‘not in my house," Davidson said.

Not in their house indeed. The Orioles were downright impressive in their 24-point victory.

With Andale losing to Wichita Collegiate, the Orioles take over the top seed with only three games remaining in the Class 4A regular season.

"There’s only a handful of teams at this point of the season that can say they control their own fate," Augusta head coach Jake Sims said. "We’re lucky to be one of them."

Having two players that play so well off one another as Jaren Jackson and Davidson do, the T-Birds struggled to find a balance to defend the inside-out game, especially in the first half. Jackson hit two threes early, stretching the T-Birds out and Davidson took care of the rest.

Davidson scored had nine points in the second quarter alone and there was little Circle could do about it. He penetrated the paint. He got to the line and it seemed as if everything he did was the right move.

"I’m glad to see him to that tonight," Sims said. "He had a rough day at practice yesterday."

After Shaults cut the lead to 30-21 with 4:10 to go in the second quarter, that’s when Augusta turned on the jets. It was a mix of everyone. Ely Wilcox hit a three. Jackson got to the rim and as coach Sims has wanted, it was a team effort as six different players scored in the second quarter.

The Orioles led 44-25 at the break.

Jett Hand hit a three for Augusta to start the second half and it was more of the same in the second half. The Orioles were taking out their aggression of tough back-to-back losses out of their rivals.

"I hope last week refocused us," Sims said. "It’s good to come out and play well and get that bad taste out of our mouths."

The best offense in the West side of the bracket finally regained their form. They nailed threes and pushed opponents around with their physicality. They played their game and it showed why the Orioles have been ranked inside the coach’s top five all season.

Three more games for the Orioles. McPherson being the biggest test, this time they get them at home.

"Our goal is to get back to the state tournament," Sims said. "In order to do that you have to be playing your best basketball. We have three more games to do that."

Circle – 10; 15; 10; 10 – 45

Augusta – 20; 24; 21; 4 – 69

Circle: Beougher 15, Middleton 8, Hutson 7, Jacobson 6, Shaults 4, Willhite 3, Myers 2

Augusta: Davidson 21, Parker 12, Andrew 11, Jackson 9, Wilcox 7, Hand 6, McDaniel 3