Butler Basketball needs the Power Plant on Wednesday

When you hear a first-year coach talk about winning league championships and national titles, you take it with a grain of salt. They all want that.

Not Butler’s Kyle Fisher.

The former Coffeyville assistant coach is walking the walk of his talk. He has his Grizzlies prime and ready for a Region VI crown.

“We think in the grand scheme of things,” Fisher said earlier this year. “It’s where we are at the end of the road that is important.

That’s where Butler is today. The Grizzlies have won five straight and are knocking; no, banging on the door of the NJCAA Top 25 for the first time in half a decade. The Grizzlies have done it by doing what they know best, winning basketball games.

Sometimes that’s the best way to solve your problems on the basketball court. You get out there and play the best you can and let the ball bounce. That’s what Butler has been doing. It’s bouncing their way and on Wednesday night at the Power Plant, they get another shot at No. 5 Cowley College.

The Tigers embarrassed Butler three weeks ago in Arkansas City, scoring 109 points after Butler led the game by almost 10 before the Tigers went on a large run.

A win at home against a nationally ranked team start with the fans. This reporter once was told about how the Power Plant would be packed and it would be the rowdiest gymnasium in the Jayhawk. That hasn’t been the case lately.

That can change. If those Towanda, Augusta and El Dorado faithful come out to pack the Plant, that could be a difference. If the Butler Student Section came out, filled up a section. A place where opponents don’t want to come any more is the goal.

“I think we have the best fans in the nation,” Fisher said. “We’re happy to be a part of the El Dorado community.”

By coming out on Wednesday night and supporting both, the men’s and women’s teams, maybe Butler can be pushed on by that momentum of a good home crowd that we see at Charles Koch Arena or at Allen Fieldhouse.

Those places are devastating for opponents because of the fans. There’s no reason why the Plant came replicate the same, intense environment but on a smaller scale.

“I’ve heard of those crowds,” freshman Connor Jackson said. “I’d like to see it.”

The proclamation has been issued.

It’s your turn to answer it.