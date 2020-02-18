Andover Central’s Bacci is a trail blazer

“We all have expectations for each of our wrestlers,” Saferite said. “We expect to win every match.”

She’s been close. Three losses, two in tournament finals and another Cassidy Anderson in the Fredonia tournament. Bacci still finished third.

Driven by her parents and teammates, Bacci has used their support into motivation to get the first ever girl’s championship.

“My mom used to be by the mat yellng but now she’s in the stands,” Bacci said. “Her voice stands out, so when she was by the mat, it would be the only thing I would hear, not my coaches.”

Wrestling for the South Central Punishers for her first two years, Bacci still dominated. In only the last year, Bacci has won eight tournaments. Her only hiccup was in the Southern Plains Regional where whe was done in two matches.

“Losses build character and drive your work,” Saferite said. “If you’re winning every single time, maybe you don’t work as hard and the wins don’t mean as much. The losses keep you motivated.”

Bacci has taken that motivation and applied it to be on the of the best wrestlers in the state. She was the top seeded wrestler in the KSHSAA West regional, and she won four of her five matches by pin fall and one was a decision, a 4-2 win over Tally Wikum of Hoisington. A two-point take down started the match. Another takedown in the third period, put the match on ice.

Bacci is the only girl to qualify tor Andover Central. She’ll train the boys as their season continues. She’s aware the competition will be tough but she’s not afraid. Wrestling has made her not afraid.

“My self-confidence since I’ve been wrestling is way different,” Bacci said. “It’s grown and I’ve grown because of it.

It drives me to be more successful than the next girl.”

Bacci isn’t trying to think too far ahead but know what it would mean for her

“It would be amazing,” Bacci said. “It would be the real starter of my wrestling career.”

The goal is top three or bust for Bacci.

“Not fourth,” Bacci said. “Third or better.”