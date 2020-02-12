Topeka’s Lake Shawnee will be stocked with 7,000 pounds of rainbow trout on Feb. 22. This marks the second trout stocking of the 2019-20 Kansas trout season, which continues through April 15.

There will be a public viewing of the stocking beginning at noon at the main boat ramp on the east side of the lake.

The lake will be closed to fishing for a week to allow the fish the opportunity to disperse before it is reopened to fishing on Feb. 29. Those wishing to fish for trout will need to purchase a trout permit in addition to having a valid fishing license.

MANHATTAN

K-State DU banquet, Big Bass Bash event coming up

A pair of events centering around Kansas State are coming to northeast Kansas in the coming months.

The Kansas State University chapter of Ducks Unlimited is hosting its banquet dinner from 6:30 to 10 p.m. March 20 at the Kansas State University Alumni Center in Manhattan.

The event will include a live and silent auction, raffles and dinner from Blue Hills Catering.

Tickets are $30 for a single, $45 for a couple, $15 for a Greenwing and $10 for a bottomless beer cup. Register by March 20 to receive a $25 raffle pack.

For more info on the DU banquet or to purchase tickets, contact Carter Claxton at 785-865-6136 or visit https://tinyurl.com/sj839gr/.

The K-State Fishing Team also is hosting its 2020 Big Bass Bass Fundraiser beginning with check-in at 5 a.m. April 18 at Melvern Lake in Lebo. First cast will be at 6:30 a.m., and the cost to enter is $75 per angler.

The tournament format will see four different weigh-in periods, with on from 7 to 9 a.m., one from 9 to 11 a.m., one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one from 1 to 3 p.m. Each angler can weigh one fish per period for all four periods. The top three fish weighed in per period will win cash or sponsor package prizes.

Takeoff and weigh-in will take place at the Eisenhower East Ramp. For more info, go to https://tinyurl.com/rycfhcq/.

LAWRENCE

Special Olympics benefit tourney on tap

A crappie tournament benefiting Special Olympics Kansas will take place April 25 at Clinton Lake.

Sign-in will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 a.m. at Boat Ramp No. 2, located next to the marina at 1329 E. 800th Road in Lawrence. Takeoff will be at first light, with the weigh-in at 2 p.m. Entry is $100 per two-person team, which includes lunch and is due by April 19. Registration on the day of the event will cost $125 per team. The Big Fish contest can be entered for an additional $20 individual entry fee.

For more information, contact Kim Brice at 785-424-0830 or by email at kbrice@lkpd.org. Registration available online at https://www.ksso.org/events/.

LUCAS

OCK event upcoming

The Outdoor Communicators of Kansas spring conference will take place from March 1-3 at Wilson State Park and Lucas.