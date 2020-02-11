McPHERSON—The McPherson High School boys basketball team finally ended its two-game slump by picking up a league win against El Dorado High School on Tuesday night, The Bullpups improve to 10-6 on the season while El Dorado falls to 4-13.

The Bullpups were ahead right from the start after going on a 9-0 run. The Bullpups would outscore the Wildcats 23-8 by the end of the first, and hold a 46-22 lead at halftime.

"We got off to a good start, and it's like I told them in the locker room, when you shoot it well, that covers up a lot of things," Bullpups Head Coach Kurt Kinnamon said after the game. "There were a lot of things to be happy tonight."

The Bullpups had a strong shooting performance from behind the arc as they were 8 for 15 in three-pointers. Eli Pyle knocked four threes in his five attempts.

"We shot the ball well," Kinnamon said. "Due to the fact that were getting nice open looks and guys confidently were making them. When Eli gets going from three, he's a real weapon."

Both Pyle and Cody Stufflebean were the top scorers for the Bullpups with 14 points each. Stufflebean was 5 for 5 at the basket. Sam Pyle came off the bench and put up 10 more points, which is a career-high for the senior.

Cooper Courtney had a strong performance statistically as he had eight points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jayton Alexander, Seth Madron and Hayes Schmid tied for eight points. Two players finished in double figures for El Dorado. Zach Wittenberg led the Wildcats with 11 points, and was 3 for 4 in three-pointers. Jake Johnson added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Bullpups will take on Winfield High School, while the Wildcats will be back on the road to take on Circle High School on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

McPherson -- 23; 23; 14; 13 -- 73

El Dorado -- 8; 14; 13; 11 -- 46

McPherson: E. Pyle 14 pts., Stufflebean 14 pts., S. Pyle 10 pts. Schmid 9 pts., Madron 8 pts., Courtney 8 pts., Alexander 8 pts., Ediger 2 pts.

El Dorado: Wittenberg 11 pts., Johnson 10 pts., Sundgren 6 pts., Fowler 6 pts., Clausing 4 pts., Kemboi 4 pts., Berkstresser 3 pts., Meyer 2 pts