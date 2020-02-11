MCPHERSON — The El Dorado High School girls basketball team was able to hang around with McPherson High School in the first quarter after only trailing 23-13 in first quarter. However, once the second quarter hit, it was all Bullpups for the rest of the night. McPherson ran away with a 73-28 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday and has improved to 16-1 on the season. El Dorado drops to 2-15.

McPherson's defense gave El Dorado no breathing room, having the Wildcats struggle from McPherson's full-court trap. The trap defense would lead to 19 turnovers for El Dorado, while McPherson recorded 14 total steals. Half those steals were from McPherson's senior Emma Ruddle. Her hustle points and deflections might not show on the stat sheet, but what did was the seven steals, six assists, six rebounds and three blocks to go along with her 10-point performance. Give the Fort Hays State commit one more quarter, she would've had a triple-double performance.

Kassidy Beam shot a career-high with 27 points. The junior shot 5 for 7 from behind the arc. Cassie Cooks was the third Bullpup to finish in double figures with 10 points. Grace Pyle came up short with nine points, but added eight rebounds and three assists.

El Dorado's top scorer was Karley Faudere as she finished the night with nine points and added two blocks. Brooklyn Motter and Bailey Camien tied with six points.

The Bullpups will remain at home as they host Winfield High School on Friday at 6 p.m. El Dorado will be back on the road to take on Circle High School.