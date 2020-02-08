Brent Maycock @CockyHawk91

Saturday

Feb 8, 2020 at 12:31 AM Feb 8, 2020 at 11:03 AM


BASKETBALL

High school girls box scores

RESULTS FRIDAY

BELOIT 52, ELLSWORTH 31

Ellsworth;9;8;7;7;—;31

Beloit;11;17;12;12;—;52

Ellsworth — Hellebust 0 1-2 1, Stroede 2 2-3 6, Tenbrink 5 2-4 12, Rolfs 0 1-2 1, Hipp 0 1-2 1, Talbott 4 2-4 10.

Beloit — Boeve 0 1-4 1, File 1 0-0 2, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Meier 5 (2) 5-6 17, Shamburg 1 1-2 3, Larson 6 (3) 4-4 19, Cooper 1 4-4 6, Ehlers 1 0-1 2.

 

BV-RANDOLPH 58, ONAGA 45

BV-Randolph;18;13;11;16;—;58

Onaga;2;9;16;18;—;45

Blue Valley-Randolph — M. O’Shea 0 1-2 1, B. Zoeller 6 (1) 7-9 20, L. Zoeller 4 (3) 1-2 12, Al. Cassel 1 1-2 3, Marker 0 2-2 2, Gough 1 0-1 2, Young 4 1-2 9, A. O’Shea 0 1-2 1, Ab. Cassel 4 0-0 8.

Onaga — E. Krohn 6 (4) 2-3 18, Fischer 1 4-6 6, L. Krohn 2 2-5 4, R. Krohn 2 (1) 1-2 6, Schwartz 1 (1) 0-1 3, Meyer 0 1-2 1, Figge 1 0-1 2, Owens 1 (1) 0-0 3.

 

BURLINGTON 32, IOLA 27

Burlington;9;8;9;6;—;32

Iola;9;7;8;3;—;27

Burlington — Fejfar 2 1-2 5, Doebele 5 1-3 11, Young 1 0-1 2, Coursen 3 1-3 7, Hess 3 (1) 0-0 7.

Iola — Gardner 1 2-4 4, Morrison 2 (1) 3-4 8, Holloway 1 0-0 2, Kunkler 0 1-3 1, Sprague 4 2-3 10, Richards 1 0-0 2.

 

CAIR PARAVEL 60, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 50

Cair Paravel;17;16;17;10;—;60

Heritage Christia;11;10;14;15;—;50

Cair Paravel — Barkley 3 (1) 4-8 11, K. Cleverdon 0 1-2 1, Ewing 2 0-0 4, Ma. Smith 5 (1) 6-9 17, Drum 2 0-0 4, Pridgett 5 3-6 13, Cleverdon 2 0-0 4, Mo. Smith 2 0-0 4, Cudel 1 0-0 2.

Heritage Christian — Thornton 0 1-2 1, Lassiter 10 (2) 4-9 26, Beecher 9 0-1 18, Fowler 2 (1) 0-6 5.

 

CENTRALIA 57, FRANKFORT 49

Frankfort;13;7;20;9;—;49

Centralia;19;12;11;15;—;57

Frankfort — Loiseau 1 1-1 3, Tommer 6 2-2 14, Shirley 2 (20 0-0 6, Rose 5 (2) 0-0 12, Broxterman 1 0-0 2, Brandt 2 (1) 2-5 7, Fox 2 1-2 5.

Centralia — Kuckelman 3 (2) 0-0 8, Becker 3 1-2 7, Kramer 2 (1) 8-8 13, Deters 4 (1) 2-2 11, Koch 1 0-0 2, Flentie 2 (1) 0-0 5, Mars 4 (3) 0-0 11.

 

CLIFTON-CLYDE 42, DONIPHAN WEST 39

Doniphan West;11;7;13;8;—;39

Clifton-Clyde;10;17;4;11;—;42

Doniphan West — M. Smith 3 0-0 6, H. Leach 3 0-1 6, Taylor 2 (2) 0-0 6, Clevenger 3 (2) 0-0 8, S. Leach 5 0-1 10, Whetstine 1 (1) 0-0 3.

Clifton-Clyde — Bowser 2 (1) 3-6 8, Nobert 0 1-2 1, Douglas 1 (1) 0-0 3, P. Girard 4 2-2 10, A. Girard 2 0-1 4, Callihan 7 2-4 16.

 

COLONY-CREST 32, CHETOPA 31

Colony-Crest;11;6;5;10;—;32

Chetopa;10;15;2;4;—;31

Colony-Crest — R. Beckmon 3 1-5 7, Noah 2 0-0 4, Holloran 5 5-7 15, Hammond 1 0-0 2, L. Godderz 2 0-0 4.

Chetopa — Moore 5, Blundell 8, Conard 18.

 

EUDORA 47, BALDWIN 43

Eudora;15;6;16;10;—;47

Baldwin;13;9;10;11;—;43

Eudora — Re. Hiebert 2 (1) 1-2 6, Ri. Hiebert 5 (2) 4-6 16, Pierce 3 2-4 8, Schreiner 6 (3) 0-12 15, Martin 1 0-1 2.

Baldwin — Boyle 6 (1) 5-8 18, Burnett 1 0-2 2, Harvey 6 0-2 12, Smith 2 (2) 1-2 7, Morgan 2 0-0 4.

 

HIAWATHA 43, PERRY-LECOMPTON 39

Perry-Lecompton;10;9;11;9;—;39

Hiawatha;13;1;17;12;—;43

Perry-Lecompton — Ball 6 (4) 2-2 18, J. Keller 2 (2) 0-0 6, C. Keller 1 (1) 1-2 4, Metcalfe 1 0-0 2, Hurd 1 4-4 6, Paramore 1 0-0 2, Daniels 0 1-2 1.

Hiawatha — Pierce 3 (2) 6-6 14, Hrencher 0 1-2 1, Lindstrom 4 (4) 1-4 13, Lierz 4 (2) 1-5 11, S. Madsen 1 (1) 1-2 4.

 

HOLTON 55, RIVERSIDE 24

Holton;21;11;11;12;–;55

Riverside;8;5;6;5;—;24

Holton — Haussler 3 0-0 6, Yingst 0 1-2 1, Rhodd 1 0-0 2, Tanking 7 (5) 0-0 19, Patch 8 5-10 16, Moore 2 2-2 6.

Riverside — Jones 2 (1) 0-0 5, Murphy 3 (3) 0-0 9, En. Byrd 1 2-4 4, Eu. Byrd 0 0-2 0, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Juhl 1 0-0 2, M. O’Grady 1 0-2 2.

 

JACKSON HEIGHTS 50, HORTON 46

Horton;6;12;14;14;—;46

Jackson Heights;28;6;6;10;—;50

Horton — Soto 4 2-2 10, McAfee 5 (1) 1-2 12, Randall 6 (3) 0-1 15, Smith 4 (1) 0-0 9.

Jackson Heights — White 0 1-2 1, Dohl 8 (3) 0-0 19, Brey 5 (2) 0-0 12, Marlatt 6 2-2 14, Roles 1 1-3 3, Hutfles 0 1-2 1.

 

JEFFERSON NORTH 59, OSKALOOSA 53 OT

Jefferson North;10;11;14;16;8;—;59

Oskaloosa;15;15;13;8;2;—;53

Jefferson North — Robertson 1 0-0 2, Wistuba 0 3-6 3, Vaught 5 (3) 1-2 14, Downing 2 2-2 6, Weishaar 13 (2) 2-3 30, E. Tweed 2 0-0 4.

Oskaloosa — Reg. Curry 7 (4) 0-1 18, Ree. Curry 3 (2) 1-4 9, Pfau 1 2-2 4, Rockhold 6 (1) 0-2 13, Caldwell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-0 6.

 

KC SUMNER 51, ATCHISON 29

KC Sumner;9;18;13;11;—;51

Atchison;6;8;8;7;—;29

KC Sumner — Spencer 1 0-0 2, Spencer 3 (1) 1-4 8, Faust 1 0-0 2, Rowe 10 (2) 7-11 29, Thompson 0 1-3 1, Rodriguez 1 2-4 4, Childers 1 1-4 3, Chatman 1 0-0 2.

Atchison — Herring 1 0-0 2, Booker 1 2-7 4, K. Harris 4 1-2 9, Saunders 1 6-8 8, Dill 3 0-0 6.

 

LEBO 58, WEST FRANKLIN 33

West Franklin;10;7;5;11;—;33

Lebo;10;12;20;16;—;58

West Franklin — Judd 3 1-4 5, Hutchison 1 (1) 1-3 4, K. Ecord 0 2-2 2, C. Ecord 0 2-3 2, Bailey 2 0-0 4, Shotton 1 0-0 2, Walter 1 0-0 2, Flory 5 2-5 12.

Lebo — Peek 7 (5) 6-9 25, Charboneau 1 1-2 3, Reeves 1 1-2 3, Schrader 1 0-3 2, Tackitt 1 0-3 2, Tollefson 3 0-2 6, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Moore 5 (3) 2-6 15.

 

LINN 49, TROY 43

Linn;14;17;4;14;—;49

Troy;13;7;11;12;—;43

Linn — S. Bott 5 (1) 1-1 12, Dittmer 2 0-0 4, L. Bott 1 6-6 8, Peters 3 1-2 7, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Oehmke 3 1-3 7, Beikman 2 5-5 9.

Troy — Parks 1 1-2 3, Williams 0 1-2 1, Euler 6 (3) 3-3 18, Fleek 3 0-1 6, Engemann 2 (1) 4-5 9, Hill 2 (2) 0-0 6.

 

MARYSVILLE 42, ABILENE 38

Abilene;9;8;7;14;—;38

Marysville;12;8;9;13;—;42

Abilene — Holmes 4 (2) 1-5 11, Vopat 1 0-0 2, Lillard 2 0-0 4, Hayes 6 (5) 0-0 17, Snowball 2 0-0 4, Clemence 0 0-2 0.

Marysville — Peschel 0 1-3 1, Franco 1 1-2 3, Minneman 1 (1) 2-2 5, Bartels 8 4-7 20, Lauer 1 0-0 2, Roever 3 (2) 1-2 9, Ronnebaum 0 2-2 2, Dressman 0 0-2 0.

 

MCLOUTH 43, VALLEY FALLS 27

McLouth;12;8;10;13;—;43

Valley Falls;8;5;6;8;—;27

McLouth — Holwick 3 (2) 2-3 10, Pope 2 (1) 1-2 6, Dice 1 (1) 1-4 4, Coit 2 0-2 4, Lackey 3 (3) 0-0 9, Williams 3 4-4 10.

Valley Falls — Branam 1 0-0 2, Darveaux 5 (3) 1-2 14, Nellis 2 (1) 0-0 5, Correll 3 0-0 6.

 

MISSION VALLEY 42, CORNERSTONE 30

Cornerstone;8;5;6;11;—;30

Mission Valley;7;16;10;9;—;42

Cornerstone — Gentry 2 0-0 4, Mullen 3 0-2 6, Holloway 6 (1) 2-6 15, Martin 2 1-1 5.

Mission Valley — M. Deters 3 3-4 9, G. Deters 0 0-2 0, Halupa 7 (3) 2-2 19, P. Martin 2 (2) 0-0 6, H. Martin 0 2-2 2, Long 3 0-0 6.

 

NEMAHA CENTRAL 76, ROYAL VALLEY 33

Nemaha Central;22;27;14;13;—;76

Royal Valley;12;8;11;2;—;33

Nemaha Central — Macke 4 (3) 0-0 11, Corby 3 (3) 0-0 9, Kramer 9 (2) 4-4 24, Elder 7 4-8 18, Lortscher 4 (1) 5-7 14.

Royal Valley — MIchael 3 (1) 0-0 7, Bryan 3 (2) 2-7 10, Albright 1 0-2 2, Price 1 0-0 2, Williamson 4 (1) 1-2 10, Neuner 1 0-0 2.

 

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 60, MADISON 27

Northern Heights;20;21;17;4;—;60

Madison;6;8;7;6;—;27

Northern Heights — White 1 0-0 2, Massey 7 2-2 16, Hinrichs 2 0-0 4, Brecheisen 1 0-0 2, Burton 2 0-0 4, French 3 (1) 0-0 7, Smart 6 (2) 0-0 14, Boyce 2 1-4 5, Barnett 4 0-0 8.

Madison — Williams 3 (1) 3-4 10, Serrer 0 1-3 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Luthi 5 2-2 12, Freund 1 0-3 2.

 

OLPE 44, LYNDON 22

Olpe;10;16;6;12;—;44

Lyndon;4;8;4;6;—;22

Olpe — Davis 6 (1) 3-4 16, Bishop 4 2-2 10, Smith 4 0-0 8, Heins 3 1-2 7, Fischer 1 (1) 0-0 3.

Lyndon — Criqui 5 (1) 0-0 11, Ramey 2 0-0 4, Gross 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sturdy 1 0-0 2, Addleman 1 0-0 2.

 

PLEASANT RIDGE 50, ATCHISON COUNTY 49

Atchison County;12;12;14;11;—;49

Pleasant Ridge;13;11;17;9;—;50

Atchison County — Behrnes 3 1-2 7, Caplinger 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schletzbaum 5 (1) 1-2 12, Nitz 2 (2) 2-2 8, Kimmi 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Pitts 5 0-2 10, Wallisch 3 0-1 6.

Pleasant Ridge — A. Nutsch 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schwinn 1 0-2 2, Theis 1 1-2 3, Watkins 6 (3) 1-3 16, Barnes 1 0-0 2, K. Nutsch 2 5-7 9, Herbig 5 (2) 3-4 15.

 

PRAIRIE VIEW 49, SANTA FE TRAIL 37

Santa Fe Trail;4;14;15;4;—;37

Prairie View;14;13;5;17;—;49

Santa Fe Trail — Mead 6 (1) 4-6 17, Rowe 0 0-3 0, Stone 3 8-8 14, Myrick 0 3-4 3, Sisson 1 1-2 3.

Prairie View — Kirkpatrick 2 (1) 2-3 7, Boedicker 2 (2) 3-7 9, Kellerman 5 6-9 16, Moore 1 (1) 0-3 3, Kirkpatrick 0 2-2 2, Stainbrook 0 1-2 1, Paisley 3 (1) 4-5 11.

 

RILEY COUNTY 30, ROCK CREEK 13

Rock Creek;5;0;6;2;—;13

Riley County;10;7;9;4;—;30

Rock Creek — Goehring 1 (1) 0-0 3, E. Gill 0 3-6 3, Gehl 3 1-2 7.

Riley County — Rignell 4 (2) 0-0 10, Brummett 2 2-2 6, Thomson 2 (1) 3-4 8, Kulp 0 4-4 4, Burton 0 2-2 2.

 

SABETHA 38, JEFFERSON WEST 35

Jefferson West;6;1;6;22;—;35

Jefferson West;5;8;11;14;—;38

Jefferson West — M. Roenne 4 1-2 9, Kr. Biltoft 2 (2) 6-7 12, N. Roenne 1 1-2 3, Michaelis 0 1-3 1, Ki. Biltoft 1 0-0 2, Kahler 3 (1) 1-2 8.

Sabetha — Hughes 3 (2) 3-6 11, K. Schuette 2 (1) 1-2 6, M. Schuette 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wertenberger 0 2-2 2, Kuenzi 1 0-0 2, Schumann 2 5-8 9, Renyer 1 3-8 5.

 

ST. MARYS 54, SILVER LAKE 45

Silver Lake;14;8;13;10;—;45

St. Marys;12;12;14;16;—;54

Silver Lake — Farmer 2 0-0 4, Burkhardt 1 (1) 0-0 3, Martin 1 0-0 2, Lindstrom 2 3-3 7, Ross 1 1-3 3, Lamprecht 1 2-2 2, Beam 1 3-4 5, VandeVelde 6 (3) 2-3 15

St. Marys — M. Hurla 1 4-4 6, Martin 0 1-1 1, Hurd 4 (2) 2-2 12, K. Hurla 5 (1) 11-14 22, Layton 1 0-0 2, Schindler 2 2-2 6, Mulligan 1 0-1 2, Schoenfeld 0 3-4 3.

 

VALLEY HEIGHTS 58, AXTELL 22

Axtell;5;7;6;4;—;22

Valley Heights;23;12;14;9;—;58

Axtell — B. Porting 1 1-1 3, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, McClellan 0 2-2 2, Harbolt 1 0-0 2, Buessing 2 (1) 2-2 7, Broxterman 1 0-1 2, Feldkamp 2 0-0 4.

Valley Heights — C. Toerber 8 (3) 0-1 19, Stevenson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Skalla 0 0-2 0, M. Vermetten 2 1-2 5, E. Toerber 5 0-0 10, Yungeberg 5 3-5 13, S. Vermetten 2 0-0 4.

 

WABAUNSEE 60, ROSSVILLE 45

Rossville;15;12;9;9;—;45

Wabaunsee;18;13;16;13;—;60

Rossville — Streit 3 0-0 6, Bergstresser 2 0-0 4, Rabe 5 1-4 11, Morelli 2 7-14 11, Foster 1 2-2 4, Rodehorst 2 (1) 0-0 5, Gillum 0 4-4 4.

Wabaunsee — Schreiner 5 (2) 1-2 13, Barber 2 1-1 5, K. Hafenstine 2 2-2 6, A. Hafenstine 5 (1) 2-2 13, Wertzberger 3 0-0 6, Strait 1 2-2 4, Schutter 4 5-6 13.

 

WELLSVILLE 64, OSAWATOMIE 33

Wellsville;19;18;21;6;—;64

Osawatomie;5;6;11;11;—;33

Wellsville — Przybylo 1 0-0 2, Clancy 1 0-0 2, Aamold 9 (1) 5-6 24, McCoy 4 (2) 0-0 10, Troutman 5 4-4 14, McDaniel 3 (2) 2-2 8, Ball 1 0-0 2.

Osawatomie — Lagasse 1 (1) 0-0 3, Booe 2 (2) 0-0 6, Dempsey 2 (2) 0-0 6, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ballou 1 3-4 5, Burnett 1 0-0 2, Kaemfe 2 (1) 0-0 5, McGinnis 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 0-4 0.

 

High school boys box scores

RESULTS FRIDAY

ABILENE 66, MARYSVILLE 51

Abilene;20;10;11;25;—;66

Marysville;10;12;5;24;—;51

Abilene — Coup 1 0-0 2, Stuber 0 2-2 2, McVan 2 (2) 0-0 6, Bryson 8 (2) 0-0 18, Beetch 9 (1) 1-3 21, Becker 3 2-2 8, Heintz 4 1-1 9.

Marysville — Pieschl 3 4-4 10, Rader 6 (5) 0-0 17, Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Nietfeld 0 1-4 1, Denner 4 (4) 0-0 12, Schroeder 0 2-4 2, Holle 2 1-2 5.

 

ATCHISON COUNTY 57, PLEASANT RIDGE 50

Atchison County;16;11;16;14;—;57

Pleasant Ridge;12;18;10;10;—;50

Atchison County — Courter 1 (1) 4-6 7, Hawk 5 3-3 13, Smith 6 (4) 4-5 20, Myers 2 2-5 6, Hetherington 3 0-0 6, Wilson 2 1-2 5.

Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 7 (2) 0-0 16, Adams 1 0-0 2, Gibson 5 (2) 0-0 12, Stutz 2 (1) 1-2 6, Johnston 3 2-4 8, Beying 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 1-2 1, VanDyke 1 1-2 3.

 

BELOIT 57, ELLSWORTH 41

Ellsworth;3;13;7;18;—;41

Beloit;16;13;12;16;—;57

Ellsworth — Schulte 5 (2) 0-0 12, Haxton 7 (3) 0-0 17, Anderson 3 (2) 0-0 8, Rogers 2 0-0 4.

Beloit — Palen 6 (3) 1-2 16, Gray 5 0-1 10, Cox 5 (4) 5-6 19, Arasmith 1 0-0 2, Mason 5 0-0 10.

 

BV-RANDOLPH 71, ONAGA 34

BV-Randolph;17;24;12;18;—;71

Onaga;3;8;10;13;—;34

Blue Valley-Randolph — Bylkas 3 (1) 0-0 7, W. Wichman 0 1-2 1, Zoeller 3 (2) 0-0 8, Irvine 5 (2) 0-0 12, Burgmn 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schanks 1 (1) 0-0 3, Brockman  6 (1) 0-0 13, Holtzel 1 (1) 0-0 3, B. Wichman 2 3-5 9, Barr 5 0-0 10.

Onaga — Simking 0 0-4 0, Figge 4 (1) 0-0 9, Dern 1 0-0 2, Fisher 2 5-6 9, Marten 1 0-0 2, Kufahl 1 0-0 2, Abitz 4 2-6 10.

 

BURLINGTON 80, IOLA 51

Burlington;10;24;20;26;—;80

Iola;8;15;16;12;—;51

Burlington — Burns 0 2-2 2, Bahr 2 (1) 0-0 5, Brown 7 (3) 1-2 18, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Haselhuhn 4 0-0 8, Sloyer 1 0-0 2, N. Smith 2 (1) 3-4 8, Hegwald 3 3-5 9, Kuhlmann 2 1-1 5, S. Smith 1 0-0 2, Rand 0 2-2 2, Payer 1 0-0 2, Meats 7 1-2 15.

Iola — Bycroft 6 0-0 12, Leonard 3 0-0 6, Cole 4 0-0 8, Carson 4 (1) 0-0 9, Delich 2 (1) 1-2 6, Boeken 5 0-0 10.

 

CENTRAL HEIGHTS 76, MARMATON VALLEY 25

Central Heights;17;21;23;15;—;76

Marmaton Valley;0;13;7;5;—;25

Central Heights — Crawford 5 (4) 4-4 18, M. Cannady 1 (1) 0-0 3, Burkdoll 1 0-0 2, A. Cannady 3 (2) 0-0 8, Peel 1 0-0 2, Detwiler 4 0-0 8, Compton 1 0-0 2, Bowker 5 (1) 1-2 12, Burson 3 0-0 6, Brown 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 1-2 1, Coffman 5 0-0 10.

Marmaton Valley — Cook 0 3-4 3, Adams 6 4-8 16, Scharff 2 0-0 4, Knavel 1 0-0 2.

 

CENTRALIA 60, FRANKFORT 46

Frankfort;11;6;8;21;—;46

Centralia;14;11;7;18;—;60

Frankfort — Gerstner 1 (1) 0-0 3, Cornelison 5 (3) 3-4 16, Rogers 1 2-4 4, Armstrong 3 (1) 1-2 8, G. Dalinghaus 3 3-4 9, C. Dalinghaus 1 1-1 3, Schreiner 0 1-2 1, Stowell 1 0-0 2.

Centralia — Deters 5 (4) 0-0 14, Bowers 3 0-0 6, Arnold 1 3-4 5, K. Haverkamp 8 (3) 2-2 21, Osterhaus 5 (1) 0-0 11, Heinen 1 1-2 3.

 

CHASE COUNTY 61, HARTFORD 39

Hartford;12;9;9;9;—;39

Chase County;14;17;12;18;—;61

Hartford — Thomas 3 (1) 2-3 9, A. Smith 2 (1) 2-3 7, X. McDiffett 1 (1) 0-0 3, A. McDiffett 2 (1) 0-0 5, Highley 0 3-5 3, Sull 2 6-8 10, Goodman 1 0-0 2.

Chase County — R. Reyer 0 2-2 2, Holloway 7 (4) 6-14 24, Ybarra 3 (1) 3-4 10, Gilbreath 2 0-2 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, O. Eidman 5 0-0 10, A. Eidman 1 0-0 2, W. Reyer 2 3-6 7.

 

CLIFTON-CLYDE 46, DONIPHAN WEST 43

Doniphan West;10;6;16;11;—;43

Clifton-Clyde;13;5;15;13;—;46

Doniphan West — Spiker 4 1-2 9, Penny 2 (1) 0-0 5, Blevins 6 (5) 0-0 17, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Leatherman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Clark 3 2-2 8.

Clifton-Clyde — LeDuc-Pierce 1 (1) 0-0 3, T. Koch 3 4-4 10, Girard 3 (2) 0-0 8, D. Koch 1 0-0 2, Weiche 2 3-4 7, Rudolph 0 1-2 1, Wilbrant 1 1-1 3, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Lange 5 0-0 10.

 

COUNCIL GROVE 52, CLAY CENTER 40

Clay Center;20;8;3;9;—;40

Council Grove;7;14;17;14;—;52

Clay Center — Lee 1 (1) 0-0 3, Floersch 3 0-0 6, Glavan 1 0-2 2, Pfizenmaier 1 0-0 2, Frederick 4 (4) 0-0 12, DeMars 5 (3) 0-0 13, Siebold 1 0-0 2.

Council Grove — Hula 6 1-2 113, K. Marshall 4 (3) 1-3 12, Bieling 2 (2) 5-6 11, Heath 4 (1) 0-1 9, Tischhauser 2 3-4 7.

 

HOLTON 51, RIVERSIDE 35

Holton;15;11;10;15;—;51

Riverside;14;4;4;13;—;35

Holton — Wright 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ka. Purcell 8 (1) 2-5 19, Lierz 2 (2) 1-2 7, Prine 8 (6) 0-0 22.

Riverside — Davies 2 1-2 5, Byrd 3 (1) 0-0 7, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Webb 2 1-2 5, Chalfant 4 (3) 0-0 11, Davis 1 (1) 0-0 3, Stillman 1 0-0 2.

 

JACKSON HEIGHTS 62, HORTON 32

Horton;7;17;2;6;—;32

Jackson Heights;21;15;18;5;—;62

Horton — Waser 3 (3) 1-2 10, Gamino 1 1-2 3, Walkup 1 0-0 2, Mottin 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lockwood 2 3-4 7, MIller 1 (1) 0-0 3, Allen 1 0-0 2, Keo 1 0-0 2.

Jackson Heights — S. Holliday 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wareham 3 (1) 0-0 7, D. HOlliday 0 1-2 1, Bosley 8 (3) 3-6 22, Kennedy 3 4-6 10, Thompson 6 0-0 12, H. Doyle 2 (1) 0-0 5, C. Doyle 1 0-0 2.

 

JEFFERSON NORTH 60, OSKALOOSA 27

Jefferson North;12;18;24;6;—;60

Oskaloosa;4;7;10;6;—;27

Jefferson North — Jobbins 4 (3) 6-6 17, T. Fowler 2 (2) 2-2 8, Kramer 7 2-2 16, Tweed 1 0-0 2, C. Worthington 1 0-0 2, Feldkamp 3 9-12 15.

Oskaloosa — Forshee 2 (2) 0-0 6, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 0-2 0, Hamm 1 2-2 4, Tarwater 1 1-2 3, Boyd 1 0-0 2, Kreutzer 2 (2) 0-0 6, Thayer 1 0-0 2, Hast 1 0-0 2.

 

KC SUMNER 44, ATCHISON 39

KC Sumner;10;13;7;14;—;44

Atchison;12;12;5;10;—;39

KC Sumner — Hicks 4 5-6 13, Lee 1 (1) 0-1 3, Jackson 7 0-4 14, Graves 2 (1) 0-0 5, Wallace 3 (2) 1-2 9.

Atchison — McGee 1 (1) 0-0 3, Simpson 2 1-2 5, Foster 1 0-0 2, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Arnold 3 (2) 0-0 8, Greenly 2 3-4 7, Johnson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hernandez 4 (1) 0-0 9.

 

LEBO 64, WEST FRANKLIN 28

Lebo;16;23;21;4;—;64

West Franklin;5;8;11;4;—;28

Lebo — Grimmett 3 (3) 0-0 9, Davies 0 1-2 1, DelPerrio 1 0-0 2, Reese 1 2-2 4, McEwen 9 (4) 3-3 25, Bailey 2 (2) 0-0 6, Ott 2 7-11 11, Ferguson 3 0-0 6.

West Franklin — Hower 2 0-0 4, Gilkey 4 (2) 0-0 10, Johnson 0 0-3 0, Burns 2 2-2 6, Rogers 1 1-3 3, Birzer 2 0-0 4, Hassler 0 1-2 1.

 

MADISON 73, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 42

Northern Heights;10;14;11;7;—;42

Madison;19;21;25;8;—;73

Northern Heights — Heiman 9 (3) 3-6 24, Heins 5 0-0 10, Preisner 2 1-2 5, Plankinton 1 (1) 0-0 3.

Madison — Harrison 9 (2) 5-6 25, Stutesman 9 1-3 19, Buettner 2 3-5 7, Foltz 2 2-3 6, Miser 2 (1) 0-0 5, Wolgram 0 5-6 5, Engle 2 0-1 4, Bro. Rayburn 0 2-2 2.

 

MCLOUTH 62, VALLEY FALLS 47

McLouth;12;15;15;20;—;62

Valley Falls;14;9;17;7—;47

McLouth — Willits 6 (3) 1-4 16, Pope 6 2-5 14, Forsberg 1 0-0 2, Kuglin 3 0-0 6, Begaye 1 (1) 0-0 3, Barfield 6 (3) 4-5 19, Arnett 0 2-2 2.

Valley Falls — Cervantez 2 (1) 0-0 5, Jepson 2 0-1 4, Hawk 6 (1) 0-3 13, Kraxner 5 2-2 12, Gatzemeyer 5 (3) 0-0 13.

 

MISSION VALLEY 54, CORNERSTONE 52

Cornerstone;4;15;17;16;—;52

Mission Valley;10;17;9;18;—;54

Cornerstone — Brownlee 1 0-0 2, N. Schwensen 6 3-9 15, Steinlage 3 2-2 8, Mullen 5 4-6 14, Donaldson 1 0-0 2, B. Schwensen 2 0-0 4, Webb 2 (1) 2-2 7.

Mission Valley — Daw. Logan 6 (4) 2-2 18, Benortham 2 0-0 4, McGinley 2 0-1 4, Shivers 1 0-0 2, Deters 2 0-3 4, Blythe 6 6-7 18, Marcotte 1 0-0 2, Rudeen 0 1-2 1.

 

OLPE 52, LYNDON 45 OT

Olpe;9;21;7;4;11;—;52

Lyndon;7;10;14;10;4;—;45

Olpe — Robert 1 0-0 2, Barnard 6 (4) 1-3 17, D. Hoelting 3 0-0 6, D. Redeker 4 (1) 7-10 16, Soyez 2 5-7 9, W. Redeker 1 0-0 2.

Lyndon — Biggs 7 (2) 4-4 20, Feuerborn 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 (3) 0-0 13, Massey 4 0-0 8.

 

PERRY-LECOMPTON 67, HIAWATHA 46

Perry-Lecompton;19;15;15;18;—;67

Hiawatha;9;8;14;15;—;46

Perry-Lecompton — Stone 7 (2) 6-7 22, Welch 2 12-14 16, Robb 4 (4) 1-2 13, Williams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Farmer 4 3-4 11, Doleman 1 0-0 2.

Hiawatha — Moreno 4 3-6 11, Brockhoff 5 4-4 14, Lierz 2 3-3 7, Meyer 2 2-2 6, Coffelt 2 0-0 4, Winters 1 0-0 2, M. Bryan 1 0-0 2.

 

RILEY COUNTY 49, ROCK CREEK 46

Rock Creek;4;17;7;18;—;46

Riley County;5;13;19;12;—;49

Rock Creek — Zenger 5 (1) 2-3 13, Sturdy 1 (1) 2-2 5, Whaley 3 (1) 0-0 7, Killingsworth 2 (1) 2-2 7, Churchman 6 2-4 14.

Riley County — T. Harmison 3 4-6 10, A. Holle 2 (1) 1-1 6, Fleshman 2 0-0 4, G. Harmison 6 1-2 13, J. Holle 3 (3) 0-0 9, Uphoff 2 3-4 7.

 

ROYAL VALLEY 37, NEMAHA CENTRAL 34

Nemaha Central;10;5;9;10;—;34

Royal Valley;9;15;9;4;—;37

Nemaha Central — Kramer 0 0-1 0, K. Beck 4 5-10 13, M. Beck 2 (1) 3-4 8, Leonard 2 0-0 4, Uphaus 4 (1) 0-4 9.

Royal Valley — Canady 4 (3) 1-3 12, Thomas 3 (1) 0-3 7, Wahwassuck 3 2-2 8, Klotz 2 0-2 4, Miller 1 0-0 2, Spoonhunter 2 0-0 4.

 

SABETHA 49, JEFFERSON WEST 47

Jefferson West;9;15;13;10;—;47

Sabetha;13;14;9;13;—;49

Jefferson West — Neuenswander 6 (2) 0-1 14, Anderson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Cruz 1 (1) 2-6 5, Clements 6 2-3 14, Broxterman 3 (1) 0-0 7, Athon 2 0-1 4.

Sabetha — Argabright 6 0-0 12, Grimm 4 2-4 10, Garber 7 (2) 0-1 16, Schmelzle 2 0-0 4, Evans 3 1-3 7.

 

VALLEY HEIGHTS 41, AXTELL 40

Axtell;12;6;11;11;—;40

Valley Heights;17;12;4;8;—;41

Axtell — Q. Buessing 5 6-7 16, Detweiler 1 1-2 3, D. Buessing 6 (1) 4-5 17, Werner 0 1-2 1, Volle 1 1-2 3.

Valley Heights — Beardsley 4 (1) 0-0 9, T. Claycamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Haines 3 (1) 1-6 6, L’Ecuyer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Wagner 5 4-7 14, K. Claycamp 1 0-0 2.

 

WABAUNSEE 50, ROSSVILLE 37

Rossville;8;11;8;10;—;37

Wabaunsee;9;11;17;18;—;50

Rossville — Perine 0 2-2 2, Morelli 4 0-0 8, Reeves 1 1-4 3, Badura 5 (1) 1-4 12, Brown 0 0-2 0, Garcia 2 (1) 2-3 7, Lietz 2 (1) 0-0 5.

Wabaunsee — Schultz 0 1-2 1, Lohmyer 3 2-4 8, Frank 7 (1) 0-0 15, Mesekey 4 2-3 10, Oliver 5 3-7 13, Schutter 1 1-2 3.