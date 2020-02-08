BASKETBALL
High school girls box scores
RESULTS FRIDAY
BELOIT 52, ELLSWORTH 31
Ellsworth;9;8;7;7;—;31
Beloit;11;17;12;12;—;52
Ellsworth — Hellebust 0 1-2 1, Stroede 2 2-3 6, Tenbrink 5 2-4 12, Rolfs 0 1-2 1, Hipp 0 1-2 1, Talbott 4 2-4 10.
Beloit — Boeve 0 1-4 1, File 1 0-0 2, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Meier 5 (2) 5-6 17, Shamburg 1 1-2 3, Larson 6 (3) 4-4 19, Cooper 1 4-4 6, Ehlers 1 0-1 2.
BV-RANDOLPH 58, ONAGA 45
BV-Randolph;18;13;11;16;—;58
Onaga;2;9;16;18;—;45
Blue Valley-Randolph — M. O’Shea 0 1-2 1, B. Zoeller 6 (1) 7-9 20, L. Zoeller 4 (3) 1-2 12, Al. Cassel 1 1-2 3, Marker 0 2-2 2, Gough 1 0-1 2, Young 4 1-2 9, A. O’Shea 0 1-2 1, Ab. Cassel 4 0-0 8.
Onaga — E. Krohn 6 (4) 2-3 18, Fischer 1 4-6 6, L. Krohn 2 2-5 4, R. Krohn 2 (1) 1-2 6, Schwartz 1 (1) 0-1 3, Meyer 0 1-2 1, Figge 1 0-1 2, Owens 1 (1) 0-0 3.
BURLINGTON 32, IOLA 27
Burlington;9;8;9;6;—;32
Iola;9;7;8;3;—;27
Burlington — Fejfar 2 1-2 5, Doebele 5 1-3 11, Young 1 0-1 2, Coursen 3 1-3 7, Hess 3 (1) 0-0 7.
Iola — Gardner 1 2-4 4, Morrison 2 (1) 3-4 8, Holloway 1 0-0 2, Kunkler 0 1-3 1, Sprague 4 2-3 10, Richards 1 0-0 2.
CAIR PARAVEL 60, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 50
Cair Paravel;17;16;17;10;—;60
Heritage Christia;11;10;14;15;—;50
Cair Paravel — Barkley 3 (1) 4-8 11, K. Cleverdon 0 1-2 1, Ewing 2 0-0 4, Ma. Smith 5 (1) 6-9 17, Drum 2 0-0 4, Pridgett 5 3-6 13, Cleverdon 2 0-0 4, Mo. Smith 2 0-0 4, Cudel 1 0-0 2.
Heritage Christian — Thornton 0 1-2 1, Lassiter 10 (2) 4-9 26, Beecher 9 0-1 18, Fowler 2 (1) 0-6 5.
CENTRALIA 57, FRANKFORT 49
Frankfort;13;7;20;9;—;49
Centralia;19;12;11;15;—;57
Frankfort — Loiseau 1 1-1 3, Tommer 6 2-2 14, Shirley 2 (20 0-0 6, Rose 5 (2) 0-0 12, Broxterman 1 0-0 2, Brandt 2 (1) 2-5 7, Fox 2 1-2 5.
Centralia — Kuckelman 3 (2) 0-0 8, Becker 3 1-2 7, Kramer 2 (1) 8-8 13, Deters 4 (1) 2-2 11, Koch 1 0-0 2, Flentie 2 (1) 0-0 5, Mars 4 (3) 0-0 11.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 42, DONIPHAN WEST 39
Doniphan West;11;7;13;8;—;39
Clifton-Clyde;10;17;4;11;—;42
Doniphan West — M. Smith 3 0-0 6, H. Leach 3 0-1 6, Taylor 2 (2) 0-0 6, Clevenger 3 (2) 0-0 8, S. Leach 5 0-1 10, Whetstine 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Clifton-Clyde — Bowser 2 (1) 3-6 8, Nobert 0 1-2 1, Douglas 1 (1) 0-0 3, P. Girard 4 2-2 10, A. Girard 2 0-1 4, Callihan 7 2-4 16.
COLONY-CREST 32, CHETOPA 31
Colony-Crest;11;6;5;10;—;32
Chetopa;10;15;2;4;—;31
Colony-Crest — R. Beckmon 3 1-5 7, Noah 2 0-0 4, Holloran 5 5-7 15, Hammond 1 0-0 2, L. Godderz 2 0-0 4.
Chetopa — Moore 5, Blundell 8, Conard 18.
EUDORA 47, BALDWIN 43
Eudora;15;6;16;10;—;47
Baldwin;13;9;10;11;—;43
Eudora — Re. Hiebert 2 (1) 1-2 6, Ri. Hiebert 5 (2) 4-6 16, Pierce 3 2-4 8, Schreiner 6 (3) 0-12 15, Martin 1 0-1 2.
Baldwin — Boyle 6 (1) 5-8 18, Burnett 1 0-2 2, Harvey 6 0-2 12, Smith 2 (2) 1-2 7, Morgan 2 0-0 4.
HIAWATHA 43, PERRY-LECOMPTON 39
Perry-Lecompton;10;9;11;9;—;39
Hiawatha;13;1;17;12;—;43
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 6 (4) 2-2 18, J. Keller 2 (2) 0-0 6, C. Keller 1 (1) 1-2 4, Metcalfe 1 0-0 2, Hurd 1 4-4 6, Paramore 1 0-0 2, Daniels 0 1-2 1.
Hiawatha — Pierce 3 (2) 6-6 14, Hrencher 0 1-2 1, Lindstrom 4 (4) 1-4 13, Lierz 4 (2) 1-5 11, S. Madsen 1 (1) 1-2 4.
HOLTON 55, RIVERSIDE 24
Holton;21;11;11;12;–;55
Riverside;8;5;6;5;—;24
Holton — Haussler 3 0-0 6, Yingst 0 1-2 1, Rhodd 1 0-0 2, Tanking 7 (5) 0-0 19, Patch 8 5-10 16, Moore 2 2-2 6.
Riverside — Jones 2 (1) 0-0 5, Murphy 3 (3) 0-0 9, En. Byrd 1 2-4 4, Eu. Byrd 0 0-2 0, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Juhl 1 0-0 2, M. O’Grady 1 0-2 2.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 50, HORTON 46
Horton;6;12;14;14;—;46
Jackson Heights;28;6;6;10;—;50
Horton — Soto 4 2-2 10, McAfee 5 (1) 1-2 12, Randall 6 (3) 0-1 15, Smith 4 (1) 0-0 9.
Jackson Heights — White 0 1-2 1, Dohl 8 (3) 0-0 19, Brey 5 (2) 0-0 12, Marlatt 6 2-2 14, Roles 1 1-3 3, Hutfles 0 1-2 1.
JEFFERSON NORTH 59, OSKALOOSA 53 OT
Jefferson North;10;11;14;16;8;—;59
Oskaloosa;15;15;13;8;2;—;53
Jefferson North — Robertson 1 0-0 2, Wistuba 0 3-6 3, Vaught 5 (3) 1-2 14, Downing 2 2-2 6, Weishaar 13 (2) 2-3 30, E. Tweed 2 0-0 4.
Oskaloosa — Reg. Curry 7 (4) 0-1 18, Ree. Curry 3 (2) 1-4 9, Pfau 1 2-2 4, Rockhold 6 (1) 0-2 13, Caldwell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-0 6.
KC SUMNER 51, ATCHISON 29
KC Sumner;9;18;13;11;—;51
Atchison;6;8;8;7;—;29
KC Sumner — Spencer 1 0-0 2, Spencer 3 (1) 1-4 8, Faust 1 0-0 2, Rowe 10 (2) 7-11 29, Thompson 0 1-3 1, Rodriguez 1 2-4 4, Childers 1 1-4 3, Chatman 1 0-0 2.
Atchison — Herring 1 0-0 2, Booker 1 2-7 4, K. Harris 4 1-2 9, Saunders 1 6-8 8, Dill 3 0-0 6.
LEBO 58, WEST FRANKLIN 33
West Franklin;10;7;5;11;—;33
Lebo;10;12;20;16;—;58
West Franklin — Judd 3 1-4 5, Hutchison 1 (1) 1-3 4, K. Ecord 0 2-2 2, C. Ecord 0 2-3 2, Bailey 2 0-0 4, Shotton 1 0-0 2, Walter 1 0-0 2, Flory 5 2-5 12.
Lebo — Peek 7 (5) 6-9 25, Charboneau 1 1-2 3, Reeves 1 1-2 3, Schrader 1 0-3 2, Tackitt 1 0-3 2, Tollefson 3 0-2 6, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Moore 5 (3) 2-6 15.
LINN 49, TROY 43
Linn;14;17;4;14;—;49
Troy;13;7;11;12;—;43
Linn — S. Bott 5 (1) 1-1 12, Dittmer 2 0-0 4, L. Bott 1 6-6 8, Peters 3 1-2 7, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Oehmke 3 1-3 7, Beikman 2 5-5 9.
Troy — Parks 1 1-2 3, Williams 0 1-2 1, Euler 6 (3) 3-3 18, Fleek 3 0-1 6, Engemann 2 (1) 4-5 9, Hill 2 (2) 0-0 6.
MARYSVILLE 42, ABILENE 38
Abilene;9;8;7;14;—;38
Marysville;12;8;9;13;—;42
Abilene — Holmes 4 (2) 1-5 11, Vopat 1 0-0 2, Lillard 2 0-0 4, Hayes 6 (5) 0-0 17, Snowball 2 0-0 4, Clemence 0 0-2 0.
Marysville — Peschel 0 1-3 1, Franco 1 1-2 3, Minneman 1 (1) 2-2 5, Bartels 8 4-7 20, Lauer 1 0-0 2, Roever 3 (2) 1-2 9, Ronnebaum 0 2-2 2, Dressman 0 0-2 0.
MCLOUTH 43, VALLEY FALLS 27
McLouth;12;8;10;13;—;43
Valley Falls;8;5;6;8;—;27
McLouth — Holwick 3 (2) 2-3 10, Pope 2 (1) 1-2 6, Dice 1 (1) 1-4 4, Coit 2 0-2 4, Lackey 3 (3) 0-0 9, Williams 3 4-4 10.
Valley Falls — Branam 1 0-0 2, Darveaux 5 (3) 1-2 14, Nellis 2 (1) 0-0 5, Correll 3 0-0 6.
MISSION VALLEY 42, CORNERSTONE 30
Cornerstone;8;5;6;11;—;30
Mission Valley;7;16;10;9;—;42
Cornerstone — Gentry 2 0-0 4, Mullen 3 0-2 6, Holloway 6 (1) 2-6 15, Martin 2 1-1 5.
Mission Valley — M. Deters 3 3-4 9, G. Deters 0 0-2 0, Halupa 7 (3) 2-2 19, P. Martin 2 (2) 0-0 6, H. Martin 0 2-2 2, Long 3 0-0 6.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 76, ROYAL VALLEY 33
Nemaha Central;22;27;14;13;—;76
Royal Valley;12;8;11;2;—;33
Nemaha Central — Macke 4 (3) 0-0 11, Corby 3 (3) 0-0 9, Kramer 9 (2) 4-4 24, Elder 7 4-8 18, Lortscher 4 (1) 5-7 14.
Royal Valley — MIchael 3 (1) 0-0 7, Bryan 3 (2) 2-7 10, Albright 1 0-2 2, Price 1 0-0 2, Williamson 4 (1) 1-2 10, Neuner 1 0-0 2.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 60, MADISON 27
Northern Heights;20;21;17;4;—;60
Madison;6;8;7;6;—;27
Northern Heights — White 1 0-0 2, Massey 7 2-2 16, Hinrichs 2 0-0 4, Brecheisen 1 0-0 2, Burton 2 0-0 4, French 3 (1) 0-0 7, Smart 6 (2) 0-0 14, Boyce 2 1-4 5, Barnett 4 0-0 8.
Madison — Williams 3 (1) 3-4 10, Serrer 0 1-3 1, Smith 1 0-0 2, Luthi 5 2-2 12, Freund 1 0-3 2.
OLPE 44, LYNDON 22
Olpe;10;16;6;12;—;44
Lyndon;4;8;4;6;—;22
Olpe — Davis 6 (1) 3-4 16, Bishop 4 2-2 10, Smith 4 0-0 8, Heins 3 1-2 7, Fischer 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Lyndon — Criqui 5 (1) 0-0 11, Ramey 2 0-0 4, Gross 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sturdy 1 0-0 2, Addleman 1 0-0 2.
PLEASANT RIDGE 50, ATCHISON COUNTY 49
Atchison County;12;12;14;11;—;49
Pleasant Ridge;13;11;17;9;—;50
Atchison County — Behrnes 3 1-2 7, Caplinger 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schletzbaum 5 (1) 1-2 12, Nitz 2 (2) 2-2 8, Kimmi 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Pitts 5 0-2 10, Wallisch 3 0-1 6.
Pleasant Ridge — A. Nutsch 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schwinn 1 0-2 2, Theis 1 1-2 3, Watkins 6 (3) 1-3 16, Barnes 1 0-0 2, K. Nutsch 2 5-7 9, Herbig 5 (2) 3-4 15.
PRAIRIE VIEW 49, SANTA FE TRAIL 37
Santa Fe Trail;4;14;15;4;—;37
Prairie View;14;13;5;17;—;49
Santa Fe Trail — Mead 6 (1) 4-6 17, Rowe 0 0-3 0, Stone 3 8-8 14, Myrick 0 3-4 3, Sisson 1 1-2 3.
Prairie View — Kirkpatrick 2 (1) 2-3 7, Boedicker 2 (2) 3-7 9, Kellerman 5 6-9 16, Moore 1 (1) 0-3 3, Kirkpatrick 0 2-2 2, Stainbrook 0 1-2 1, Paisley 3 (1) 4-5 11.
RILEY COUNTY 30, ROCK CREEK 13
Rock Creek;5;0;6;2;—;13
Riley County;10;7;9;4;—;30
Rock Creek — Goehring 1 (1) 0-0 3, E. Gill 0 3-6 3, Gehl 3 1-2 7.
Riley County — Rignell 4 (2) 0-0 10, Brummett 2 2-2 6, Thomson 2 (1) 3-4 8, Kulp 0 4-4 4, Burton 0 2-2 2.
SABETHA 38, JEFFERSON WEST 35
Jefferson West;6;1;6;22;—;35
Jefferson West;5;8;11;14;—;38
Jefferson West — M. Roenne 4 1-2 9, Kr. Biltoft 2 (2) 6-7 12, N. Roenne 1 1-2 3, Michaelis 0 1-3 1, Ki. Biltoft 1 0-0 2, Kahler 3 (1) 1-2 8.
Sabetha — Hughes 3 (2) 3-6 11, K. Schuette 2 (1) 1-2 6, M. Schuette 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wertenberger 0 2-2 2, Kuenzi 1 0-0 2, Schumann 2 5-8 9, Renyer 1 3-8 5.
ST. MARYS 54, SILVER LAKE 45
Silver Lake;14;8;13;10;—;45
St. Marys;12;12;14;16;—;54
Silver Lake — Farmer 2 0-0 4, Burkhardt 1 (1) 0-0 3, Martin 1 0-0 2, Lindstrom 2 3-3 7, Ross 1 1-3 3, Lamprecht 1 2-2 2, Beam 1 3-4 5, VandeVelde 6 (3) 2-3 15
St. Marys — M. Hurla 1 4-4 6, Martin 0 1-1 1, Hurd 4 (2) 2-2 12, K. Hurla 5 (1) 11-14 22, Layton 1 0-0 2, Schindler 2 2-2 6, Mulligan 1 0-1 2, Schoenfeld 0 3-4 3.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 58, AXTELL 22
Axtell;5;7;6;4;—;22
Valley Heights;23;12;14;9;—;58
Axtell — B. Porting 1 1-1 3, Schmitz 1 0-0 2, McClellan 0 2-2 2, Harbolt 1 0-0 2, Buessing 2 (1) 2-2 7, Broxterman 1 0-1 2, Feldkamp 2 0-0 4.
Valley Heights — C. Toerber 8 (3) 0-1 19, Stevenson 3 (1) 0-0 7, Skalla 0 0-2 0, M. Vermetten 2 1-2 5, E. Toerber 5 0-0 10, Yungeberg 5 3-5 13, S. Vermetten 2 0-0 4.
WABAUNSEE 60, ROSSVILLE 45
Rossville;15;12;9;9;—;45
Wabaunsee;18;13;16;13;—;60
Rossville — Streit 3 0-0 6, Bergstresser 2 0-0 4, Rabe 5 1-4 11, Morelli 2 7-14 11, Foster 1 2-2 4, Rodehorst 2 (1) 0-0 5, Gillum 0 4-4 4.
Wabaunsee — Schreiner 5 (2) 1-2 13, Barber 2 1-1 5, K. Hafenstine 2 2-2 6, A. Hafenstine 5 (1) 2-2 13, Wertzberger 3 0-0 6, Strait 1 2-2 4, Schutter 4 5-6 13.
WELLSVILLE 64, OSAWATOMIE 33
Wellsville;19;18;21;6;—;64
Osawatomie;5;6;11;11;—;33
Wellsville — Przybylo 1 0-0 2, Clancy 1 0-0 2, Aamold 9 (1) 5-6 24, McCoy 4 (2) 0-0 10, Troutman 5 4-4 14, McDaniel 3 (2) 2-2 8, Ball 1 0-0 2.
Osawatomie — Lagasse 1 (1) 0-0 3, Booe 2 (2) 0-0 6, Dempsey 2 (2) 0-0 6, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Ballou 1 3-4 5, Burnett 1 0-0 2, Kaemfe 2 (1) 0-0 5, McGinnis 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 0-4 0.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS FRIDAY
ABILENE 66, MARYSVILLE 51
Abilene;20;10;11;25;—;66
Marysville;10;12;5;24;—;51
Abilene — Coup 1 0-0 2, Stuber 0 2-2 2, McVan 2 (2) 0-0 6, Bryson 8 (2) 0-0 18, Beetch 9 (1) 1-3 21, Becker 3 2-2 8, Heintz 4 1-1 9.
Marysville — Pieschl 3 4-4 10, Rader 6 (5) 0-0 17, Kirkland 2 0-0 4, Nietfeld 0 1-4 1, Denner 4 (4) 0-0 12, Schroeder 0 2-4 2, Holle 2 1-2 5.
ATCHISON COUNTY 57, PLEASANT RIDGE 50
Atchison County;16;11;16;14;—;57
Pleasant Ridge;12;18;10;10;—;50
Atchison County — Courter 1 (1) 4-6 7, Hawk 5 3-3 13, Smith 6 (4) 4-5 20, Myers 2 2-5 6, Hetherington 3 0-0 6, Wilson 2 1-2 5.
Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 7 (2) 0-0 16, Adams 1 0-0 2, Gibson 5 (2) 0-0 12, Stutz 2 (1) 1-2 6, Johnston 3 2-4 8, Beying 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 0 1-2 1, VanDyke 1 1-2 3.
BELOIT 57, ELLSWORTH 41
Ellsworth;3;13;7;18;—;41
Beloit;16;13;12;16;—;57
Ellsworth — Schulte 5 (2) 0-0 12, Haxton 7 (3) 0-0 17, Anderson 3 (2) 0-0 8, Rogers 2 0-0 4.
Beloit — Palen 6 (3) 1-2 16, Gray 5 0-1 10, Cox 5 (4) 5-6 19, Arasmith 1 0-0 2, Mason 5 0-0 10.
BV-RANDOLPH 71, ONAGA 34
BV-Randolph;17;24;12;18;—;71
Onaga;3;8;10;13;—;34
Blue Valley-Randolph — Bylkas 3 (1) 0-0 7, W. Wichman 0 1-2 1, Zoeller 3 (2) 0-0 8, Irvine 5 (2) 0-0 12, Burgmn 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schanks 1 (1) 0-0 3, Brockman 6 (1) 0-0 13, Holtzel 1 (1) 0-0 3, B. Wichman 2 3-5 9, Barr 5 0-0 10.
Onaga — Simking 0 0-4 0, Figge 4 (1) 0-0 9, Dern 1 0-0 2, Fisher 2 5-6 9, Marten 1 0-0 2, Kufahl 1 0-0 2, Abitz 4 2-6 10.
BURLINGTON 80, IOLA 51
Burlington;10;24;20;26;—;80
Iola;8;15;16;12;—;51
Burlington — Burns 0 2-2 2, Bahr 2 (1) 0-0 5, Brown 7 (3) 1-2 18, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Haselhuhn 4 0-0 8, Sloyer 1 0-0 2, N. Smith 2 (1) 3-4 8, Hegwald 3 3-5 9, Kuhlmann 2 1-1 5, S. Smith 1 0-0 2, Rand 0 2-2 2, Payer 1 0-0 2, Meats 7 1-2 15.
Iola — Bycroft 6 0-0 12, Leonard 3 0-0 6, Cole 4 0-0 8, Carson 4 (1) 0-0 9, Delich 2 (1) 1-2 6, Boeken 5 0-0 10.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS 76, MARMATON VALLEY 25
Central Heights;17;21;23;15;—;76
Marmaton Valley;0;13;7;5;—;25
Central Heights — Crawford 5 (4) 4-4 18, M. Cannady 1 (1) 0-0 3, Burkdoll 1 0-0 2, A. Cannady 3 (2) 0-0 8, Peel 1 0-0 2, Detwiler 4 0-0 8, Compton 1 0-0 2, Bowker 5 (1) 1-2 12, Burson 3 0-0 6, Brown 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 1-2 1, Coffman 5 0-0 10.
Marmaton Valley — Cook 0 3-4 3, Adams 6 4-8 16, Scharff 2 0-0 4, Knavel 1 0-0 2.
CENTRALIA 60, FRANKFORT 46
Frankfort;11;6;8;21;—;46
Centralia;14;11;7;18;—;60
Frankfort — Gerstner 1 (1) 0-0 3, Cornelison 5 (3) 3-4 16, Rogers 1 2-4 4, Armstrong 3 (1) 1-2 8, G. Dalinghaus 3 3-4 9, C. Dalinghaus 1 1-1 3, Schreiner 0 1-2 1, Stowell 1 0-0 2.
Centralia — Deters 5 (4) 0-0 14, Bowers 3 0-0 6, Arnold 1 3-4 5, K. Haverkamp 8 (3) 2-2 21, Osterhaus 5 (1) 0-0 11, Heinen 1 1-2 3.
CHASE COUNTY 61, HARTFORD 39
Hartford;12;9;9;9;—;39
Chase County;14;17;12;18;—;61
Hartford — Thomas 3 (1) 2-3 9, A. Smith 2 (1) 2-3 7, X. McDiffett 1 (1) 0-0 3, A. McDiffett 2 (1) 0-0 5, Highley 0 3-5 3, Sull 2 6-8 10, Goodman 1 0-0 2.
Chase County — R. Reyer 0 2-2 2, Holloway 7 (4) 6-14 24, Ybarra 3 (1) 3-4 10, Gilbreath 2 0-2 4, Johnson 1 0-0 2, O. Eidman 5 0-0 10, A. Eidman 1 0-0 2, W. Reyer 2 3-6 7.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 46, DONIPHAN WEST 43
Doniphan West;10;6;16;11;—;43
Clifton-Clyde;13;5;15;13;—;46
Doniphan West — Spiker 4 1-2 9, Penny 2 (1) 0-0 5, Blevins 6 (5) 0-0 17, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Leatherman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Clark 3 2-2 8.
Clifton-Clyde — LeDuc-Pierce 1 (1) 0-0 3, T. Koch 3 4-4 10, Girard 3 (2) 0-0 8, D. Koch 1 0-0 2, Weiche 2 3-4 7, Rudolph 0 1-2 1, Wilbrant 1 1-1 3, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Lange 5 0-0 10.
COUNCIL GROVE 52, CLAY CENTER 40
Clay Center;20;8;3;9;—;40
Council Grove;7;14;17;14;—;52
Clay Center — Lee 1 (1) 0-0 3, Floersch 3 0-0 6, Glavan 1 0-2 2, Pfizenmaier 1 0-0 2, Frederick 4 (4) 0-0 12, DeMars 5 (3) 0-0 13, Siebold 1 0-0 2.
Council Grove — Hula 6 1-2 113, K. Marshall 4 (3) 1-3 12, Bieling 2 (2) 5-6 11, Heath 4 (1) 0-1 9, Tischhauser 2 3-4 7.
HOLTON 51, RIVERSIDE 35
Holton;15;11;10;15;—;51
Riverside;14;4;4;13;—;35
Holton — Wright 1 (1) 0-0 3, Ka. Purcell 8 (1) 2-5 19, Lierz 2 (2) 1-2 7, Prine 8 (6) 0-0 22.
Riverside — Davies 2 1-2 5, Byrd 3 (1) 0-0 7, Edwards 1 0-0 2, Webb 2 1-2 5, Chalfant 4 (3) 0-0 11, Davis 1 (1) 0-0 3, Stillman 1 0-0 2.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 62, HORTON 32
Horton;7;17;2;6;—;32
Jackson Heights;21;15;18;5;—;62
Horton — Waser 3 (3) 1-2 10, Gamino 1 1-2 3, Walkup 1 0-0 2, Mottin 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lockwood 2 3-4 7, MIller 1 (1) 0-0 3, Allen 1 0-0 2, Keo 1 0-0 2.
Jackson Heights — S. Holliday 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wareham 3 (1) 0-0 7, D. HOlliday 0 1-2 1, Bosley 8 (3) 3-6 22, Kennedy 3 4-6 10, Thompson 6 0-0 12, H. Doyle 2 (1) 0-0 5, C. Doyle 1 0-0 2.
JEFFERSON NORTH 60, OSKALOOSA 27
Jefferson North;12;18;24;6;—;60
Oskaloosa;4;7;10;6;—;27
Jefferson North — Jobbins 4 (3) 6-6 17, T. Fowler 2 (2) 2-2 8, Kramer 7 2-2 16, Tweed 1 0-0 2, C. Worthington 1 0-0 2, Feldkamp 3 9-12 15.
Oskaloosa — Forshee 2 (2) 0-0 6, Sharp 1 0-0 2, Perry 0 0-2 0, Hamm 1 2-2 4, Tarwater 1 1-2 3, Boyd 1 0-0 2, Kreutzer 2 (2) 0-0 6, Thayer 1 0-0 2, Hast 1 0-0 2.
KC SUMNER 44, ATCHISON 39
KC Sumner;10;13;7;14;—;44
Atchison;12;12;5;10;—;39
KC Sumner — Hicks 4 5-6 13, Lee 1 (1) 0-1 3, Jackson 7 0-4 14, Graves 2 (1) 0-0 5, Wallace 3 (2) 1-2 9.
Atchison — McGee 1 (1) 0-0 3, Simpson 2 1-2 5, Foster 1 0-0 2, Daniels 1 0-0 2, Arnold 3 (2) 0-0 8, Greenly 2 3-4 7, Johnson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hernandez 4 (1) 0-0 9.
LEBO 64, WEST FRANKLIN 28
Lebo;16;23;21;4;—;64
West Franklin;5;8;11;4;—;28
Lebo — Grimmett 3 (3) 0-0 9, Davies 0 1-2 1, DelPerrio 1 0-0 2, Reese 1 2-2 4, McEwen 9 (4) 3-3 25, Bailey 2 (2) 0-0 6, Ott 2 7-11 11, Ferguson 3 0-0 6.
West Franklin — Hower 2 0-0 4, Gilkey 4 (2) 0-0 10, Johnson 0 0-3 0, Burns 2 2-2 6, Rogers 1 1-3 3, Birzer 2 0-0 4, Hassler 0 1-2 1.
MADISON 73, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 42
Northern Heights;10;14;11;7;—;42
Madison;19;21;25;8;—;73
Northern Heights — Heiman 9 (3) 3-6 24, Heins 5 0-0 10, Preisner 2 1-2 5, Plankinton 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Madison — Harrison 9 (2) 5-6 25, Stutesman 9 1-3 19, Buettner 2 3-5 7, Foltz 2 2-3 6, Miser 2 (1) 0-0 5, Wolgram 0 5-6 5, Engle 2 0-1 4, Bro. Rayburn 0 2-2 2.
MCLOUTH 62, VALLEY FALLS 47
McLouth;12;15;15;20;—;62
Valley Falls;14;9;17;7—;47
McLouth — Willits 6 (3) 1-4 16, Pope 6 2-5 14, Forsberg 1 0-0 2, Kuglin 3 0-0 6, Begaye 1 (1) 0-0 3, Barfield 6 (3) 4-5 19, Arnett 0 2-2 2.
Valley Falls — Cervantez 2 (1) 0-0 5, Jepson 2 0-1 4, Hawk 6 (1) 0-3 13, Kraxner 5 2-2 12, Gatzemeyer 5 (3) 0-0 13.
MISSION VALLEY 54, CORNERSTONE 52
Cornerstone;4;15;17;16;—;52
Mission Valley;10;17;9;18;—;54
Cornerstone — Brownlee 1 0-0 2, N. Schwensen 6 3-9 15, Steinlage 3 2-2 8, Mullen 5 4-6 14, Donaldson 1 0-0 2, B. Schwensen 2 0-0 4, Webb 2 (1) 2-2 7.
Mission Valley — Daw. Logan 6 (4) 2-2 18, Benortham 2 0-0 4, McGinley 2 0-1 4, Shivers 1 0-0 2, Deters 2 0-3 4, Blythe 6 6-7 18, Marcotte 1 0-0 2, Rudeen 0 1-2 1.
OLPE 52, LYNDON 45 OT
Olpe;9;21;7;4;11;—;52
Lyndon;7;10;14;10;4;—;45
Olpe — Robert 1 0-0 2, Barnard 6 (4) 1-3 17, D. Hoelting 3 0-0 6, D. Redeker 4 (1) 7-10 16, Soyez 2 5-7 9, W. Redeker 1 0-0 2.
Lyndon — Biggs 7 (2) 4-4 20, Feuerborn 2 0-0 4, Miller 5 (3) 0-0 13, Massey 4 0-0 8.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 67, HIAWATHA 46
Perry-Lecompton;19;15;15;18;—;67
Hiawatha;9;8;14;15;—;46
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 7 (2) 6-7 22, Welch 2 12-14 16, Robb 4 (4) 1-2 13, Williams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Farmer 4 3-4 11, Doleman 1 0-0 2.
Hiawatha — Moreno 4 3-6 11, Brockhoff 5 4-4 14, Lierz 2 3-3 7, Meyer 2 2-2 6, Coffelt 2 0-0 4, Winters 1 0-0 2, M. Bryan 1 0-0 2.
RILEY COUNTY 49, ROCK CREEK 46
Rock Creek;4;17;7;18;—;46
Riley County;5;13;19;12;—;49
Rock Creek — Zenger 5 (1) 2-3 13, Sturdy 1 (1) 2-2 5, Whaley 3 (1) 0-0 7, Killingsworth 2 (1) 2-2 7, Churchman 6 2-4 14.
Riley County — T. Harmison 3 4-6 10, A. Holle 2 (1) 1-1 6, Fleshman 2 0-0 4, G. Harmison 6 1-2 13, J. Holle 3 (3) 0-0 9, Uphoff 2 3-4 7.
ROYAL VALLEY 37, NEMAHA CENTRAL 34
Nemaha Central;10;5;9;10;—;34
Royal Valley;9;15;9;4;—;37
Nemaha Central — Kramer 0 0-1 0, K. Beck 4 5-10 13, M. Beck 2 (1) 3-4 8, Leonard 2 0-0 4, Uphaus 4 (1) 0-4 9.
Royal Valley — Canady 4 (3) 1-3 12, Thomas 3 (1) 0-3 7, Wahwassuck 3 2-2 8, Klotz 2 0-2 4, Miller 1 0-0 2, Spoonhunter 2 0-0 4.
SABETHA 49, JEFFERSON WEST 47
Jefferson West;9;15;13;10;—;47
Sabetha;13;14;9;13;—;49
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 6 (2) 0-1 14, Anderson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Cruz 1 (1) 2-6 5, Clements 6 2-3 14, Broxterman 3 (1) 0-0 7, Athon 2 0-1 4.
Sabetha — Argabright 6 0-0 12, Grimm 4 2-4 10, Garber 7 (2) 0-1 16, Schmelzle 2 0-0 4, Evans 3 1-3 7.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 41, AXTELL 40
Axtell;12;6;11;11;—;40
Valley Heights;17;12;4;8;—;41
Axtell — Q. Buessing 5 6-7 16, Detweiler 1 1-2 3, D. Buessing 6 (1) 4-5 17, Werner 0 1-2 1, Volle 1 1-2 3.
Valley Heights — Beardsley 4 (1) 0-0 9, T. Claycamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Haines 3 (1) 1-6 6, L’Ecuyer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Wagner 5 4-7 14, K. Claycamp 1 0-0 2.
WABAUNSEE 50, ROSSVILLE 37
Rossville;8;11;8;10;—;37
Wabaunsee;9;11;17;18;—;50
Rossville — Perine 0 2-2 2, Morelli 4 0-0 8, Reeves 1 1-4 3, Badura 5 (1) 1-4 12, Brown 0 0-2 0, Garcia 2 (1) 2-3 7, Lietz 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Wabaunsee — Schultz 0 1-2 1, Lohmyer 3 2-4 8, Frank 7 (1) 0-0 15, Mesekey 4 2-3 10, Oliver 5 3-7 13, Schutter 1 1-2 3.