MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. — A team always seek a marquee win on its schedule.

Well, the Minneapolis boys were able to gain one on Friday night against the top-ranked team in Class 2A in Sacred Heart.

The Lions made the plays when it counted in the fourth quarter and upset the Knights, 39-35, snapping Sacred Heart's 12-game winning streak.

"We just stayed together as a team, and pushed each other," Minneapolis senior Kaden Griffin said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy. We knew we had to fight every minute, and we came out and did what we had to do."

Minneapolis (10-5 overall, 4-3 North Central Activities Association) jumped out to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter before Sacred Heart (12-2, 7-1) used a 10-0 run to take a 12-11 lead into the second.

The Lions scored the first 10 points of the second period before a Mason Richards 3-pointer before halftime made it 21-15.

Minneapolis junior Trent Moeckel paced the Lions scoring 12 of his 13 points in the first half, including a perfect 4 of 4 from beyond the arc.

"Trent was huge," Griffin said. "He brought everyone together. It was insane.

"I'm very happy for him, because he was coming off an injury. It feels good to see him out there doing what he does best."

The Knights soared back beginning the third quarter with a 7-0 run that help them to a 29-27 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

Sacred Heart led by as many as four in the fourth, but Griffin's layup with 2:38 to play and a pair of free throws gave the Lions enough to pull away for the victory.

"It felt pretty good," Griffin said.

Griffin also had 13 points in the victory.

Sacred Heart was led by senior Ethan Buckner's nine points.

Even though it was one loss, the Knights are still in a good position after 14 games.

"They put themselves in the best position possible for sub-state, and also compete for league," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said. "A lot of teams lose games in basketball, but good teams bounce back. We've got a chance on Tuesday night to roll it back out."

Sacred Heart girls 49, Minneapolis 41

For the first time since 2009, the Sacred Heart girls have secured a winning season.

Behind Ella Gotti's 15 points off the bench, the Knights were able to hold off the Lions for the eight-point victory in the fourth.

"I just felt it today, so I was just going for it," Gotti said.

Sacred Heart (11-3, 7-1 NCAA) won its fourth consecutive game, while Minneapolis (4-11, 1-6) drop its second consecutive contest.

The Knights jumped out to a 12-6 lead after one, but were outscored 18-13 in the second and still led 25-24 at halftime.

After a basket by Minneapolis' Courtney Forte with 6:21 to play in the third, Sacred Heart then went on an 11-0 run that helped it to a 42-35 lead.

"That was tremendous for us," Sacred Heart coach Keenan Thompson said. "We faced a lot of adversity in that first half. We talked about regrouping, coming back, more together with more energy than we had before, and that 11-0 run was the result of the girls doing that."

The Lions were able to cut the deficit to four in the fourth, but not any closer.

In addition to Gotti, senior Amber Palen added 13 points.

The Knights were also without the services of junior Emilee Everett due to rest after Sacred Heart played back-to-back nights on Monday and Tuesday.

"She's a little dinged up and had two big games," Thompson said. "We decided to rest her and have her down the stretch."

Minneapolis was led by Kersti Nelson's 14.

For the second consecutive week, Sacred Heart will play three doubleheaders in a span of five days. The Knights will travel to Russell on Tuesday, host Council Grove on Friday, and travel to Hays on Saturday to face Thomas Marian Prep in a make-up doubleheader from January.