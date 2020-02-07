Andover has already surpassed their win total from a season ago and they have the most wins in a season since 2013-14 when they won 15 games.

ANDOVER — If you don’t miss, you cannot lose.

In the second quarter on Friday night, it appeared the Andover Trojans couldn’t miss and they built a 19-point lead on their way to a 75-65 win over fourth-ranked Goddard Eisenhower.

Six threes in six minutes by a handful of different players saw Goddard Eisenhower call a timeout after timeout and a 16-0 run that really gave the No. 2 in Class 5A all of the momentum they needed.

“It was like a highlight film for us,” Martin Shetlar said. “We’ve shown that a few times this season of just how good we can be.”

With the win, the Trojans now have won 14 straight games to start the season 14-0. It is the best start in 12 years.

“We’re excited for this game but we need to stay focused,” Maikori said. “This is just the start.”

It was a team effort from the Trojans as it had been all season. Five different players scored at least eight points and showed why they may be arguably the deepest team in Class 5A.

“We’ve been playing together for so long,” Junior Isaiah Maikori said. “You can see the chemistry we’ve built over the years.”

It showed as the Tigers took an 18-17 lead after the first quarter behind Jordan Vincent’s and-one.

Jonas hit a three to start the second quarter and Vincent, as he did for most of the night, responded with his own bucket, leveling the game at 20 a piece with 7:14 to go in the second.

Maikori scored on a layup and that’s when it all happened. In a matter of minutes, the Trojans showed why they have a strong case for being No. 1.

Jonas hit a three, Taylor hit three in the quarter and it was capped off by Jonas hitting another one to give the Trojans a 41-22 lead with 1:06 to go until halftime.

When the dust settled from the haymakers the Trojans threw at the Tigers, Andover led 41-24 at the break.

It wasn’t all roses for the Trojans. Vincent dragged his teammates into the fourth quarter off his 34 points, with 22 in the second half.

Chance Omli scored sight in the third quarter and Vincent added nine of his own and the Tigers had cut a 17-point game down to 10 after three.

Enter Isaiah Maikori.

As Vincent made his run, Maikori matched him almost point-for-point. Maikori got to the line. He made key buckets and hit his free throws, going 4-of-5 in the fourth.

“The best thing about our team is how unselfish we are,” Maikori said. “We just wait for it to come to us.”

Eisenhower cut the lead down 63-60 and Jonas nailed a three from the right corner to go up by six and break the backs of the Tigers.

“Harper has hit some big shots for us,” Shetlar said. “He did it again tonight.”

Andover has already surpassed their win total from a season ago and it is the most wins in a season since 2013-14 when they won 15 games.

“We only lost one player last year,” Maikori said. “Now we have experience and we’re ready to play.”

Johnson led the Trojans with 20 points, 12 came in the first quarter. Jonas finished with 17 points, including four threes. Five different players scored at least eight points for Andover.

Vincent led all scorers with 34 points. Nick Hogan had 12 points and Omli had 11 points, all in the second half.

The Trojans will get Goddard on Tuesday and history is looming. The Trojans are nearing their first conference title since the 2008-09 season.

“Shetlar stays on us to keep working hard and not letting us be satisfied being 14-0,” Maikori said.

God. Ike. – 18; 6; 19; 22 – 65

Andover – 17; 24; 12; 22 – 75

GE: Vincent 34, Hogan 12, Omli 11, Stewart 6, Maley 2

Andover: Johnson 20, Jonas 17, Maikori 16, Taylor 12, Gaddis 8, Henry 2