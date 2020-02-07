AUGUSTA — After a couple buckets by Zach Davidson and three-pointers made by Jaren Jackson and Brandon Parker, there was no stopping the Augusta High School boys basketball team. The Orioles dominated Wellington High School 77-49 on Friday and improve to 12-2 on the season, while Wellington falls to 3-11.

It was quite a confident boost for the Orioles with just days before Wichita Collegiate High School comes into town next Tuesday.

"It was a good win," Augusta Head Coach Jake Sims said after the game. "We kinda have big week next week so it was good to play well and feel good about ourselves going into next week. The first quarter was probably one of our best we played and just energy wise, it was really good. You could tell that because our guys were pretty exhausted after. It was a good start to the game. We did a lot of things right."

Four Orioles finished in double figures led by the Augusta trio (Davidson, Jackson, Parker), in which they tied with 17 points. Xavier Roberts added 10 coming off the bench. Austin Soles was Wellington's top performer with 15 points.

The Orioles started the first quarter on a 7-0 run, and in a blink of an eye, they were ahead 27-3. After chunking eight three-pointers in one half, Augusta was ahead 50-20 going into the locker room.

"All of those were great shots too," Sims said. "There were all inside-out stuff and paint touch kick-out step in three," Sims said. "You can't tell good shooters to not shoot that stuff, so good job that our guys on offense."

Davidson and Jackson are the usual suspects that would put up at least 17 points a night. However, Sims was impressed by the strong performance by Parker as he made his presence known from both sides of the field.

"He's been the reason why we've been better of late," Sims said. "I think we have taken a jump as a team, and a large part was due to Brandon Parker. It was not because of his offense but his defense has gotten a lot better too. It's been good to see, and it just took a while to get use to it at the varsity level, but it's good to see right now."

Now that the Augusta boys took care of business against Wellington, they now have their eyes on Collegiate (11-3). The Spartans are also coming off a dominating win over El Dorado High School, 73-38, led by their 6-foot-8 sophomore superstar, Gradey Dick. The Orioles may have the home-court advantage as they are undefeated at the Hutter Gymnasium, but it could be another signature win for Augusta in the final stretch of the season.

"It will be a good challenge. It always is, and we got to play well," Sims said. "The biggest thing is to take care of the ball. If you take care of the ball, you'll be in a pretty good position to win. Obviously defensively, we have to be pretty solid with who they got. It's going to be a good basketball game, and we just have to show up and be ready to go."