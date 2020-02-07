ANDOVER — The Goddard Eisenhower Tigers used an 11-0 run to separate themselves from the Andover Lady Trojans 35-27 on Friday night.

Andover drops to 5-9 on the season and it is their first loss Jan. 23, more than two weeks since their last loss.

Andover had cut the deficit down to 21-19 off a three by Mallory Woolston and Kylie Forney splitting free throws but the Tigers powered by turnovers and limiting Andover to one-shot opportunities put the game away.

The 11-0 run changed the game. The Trojans had zero offensive rebounds over the final 4:33 of the quarter, leading to fast break opportunities for Goddard Eisenhower. Fueled by Payton Ryan, who scored eight points for the Tigers, the run went more than five minutes before Andover finally broke into the scoreboard. It was Allison Day hit a free throw to bring the Trojans within 32-20 with 7:17 to go in the game.

Andover made a final push as Woolston hit her fifth three-pointer of the game with 6:15 to go, bringing the deficit back to single digits. Then, Sophie Webb hit a runner in the lane, pushing the mini run out to 6-0 for the Trojans with 3:01 remaining.

The Tigers were able to hit free throws to hold off the comeback from Andover.

Andover will get their second shot at Goddard on Tuesday as the Trojans travel to Goddard for the rematch. Andover dropped the first game 45-44.