AUGUSTA— The Wellington High School girls basketball team was not great at the free-throw line, but made enough to get a road win over Augusta High School, 41-35. Augusta falls to 3-11 on the season, while Wellington improves 7-8.

Wellington was 21 for 31 at the line. Most of the free-throws came from Ali Zeka (11 for 18 in FTs) as she led the Crusaders with 21 points. Myriland French added 10 more points for the Crusaders.

Maycee Anderson carried the load for Augusta as she was the only Orioles in double figures with 17 points.

After a low-scoring tie in the first quarter, the offenses got going, but Wellington was ahead 22-16 at halftime. Ella Puckett gave Augusta it's first three-pointer of the night, having the the Lady Oriolers trailed only by one point, 30-29, by the end of the third quarter. Augusta captured its first lead of night less than a minute into the fourth quarter, but after Zeka missed one of two free throws, the game was even at 31 each. Hollee Slusser knocked Augusta's second three-pointer to only trail 38-35 with 49 seconds left. Time was running out for Augusta as the Crusaders pulled away with the winning after making their final free throws.

Augusta will take on Wichita-Collegiate High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Wellington will be back on court next Friday when it hosts Rose Hill High School at 6 p.m.

Wellington: Zeka 21, Myr. French 10, Gerten 4, Myk French 4, Hughes 2.

Augusta: Anderson 17, Slusser 5, Ervin 4, Puckett 3, Tipton 2, Wells 2, Scott 2.