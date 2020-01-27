The El Dorado girls basketball team will host the 27th annual Lady Cat Classic at El Dorado High School this week.

The Wildcats will host an array of teams from around the state, including two conference foes.'

4A's No. 3 Circle will kick off the tournament at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 against Campus, a team that has lost three straight since beating Newton on Jan. 7. The Lady T-Birds have Kimalee Cook and Mallory Cowman providing a nice inside-out game to keep Campus on their toes.

Then, Maize South (9-1) comes in as the tournament's top seed. Their lone loss is to Andover Central back in December. The Mavericks will play El Dorado (0-10). Their record can be deceiving. They've played a tough schedule and had leads. The Lady Cats could be on the verge of an upset. These two are the 4:30 p.m. game.

In the first game of the night session, it's Mill Valley (3-8) vs. Augusta (2-7). The Orioles have wins over El Dorado and Mulvane and maybe Mill Valley can be a third. Mill Valley seasons has been up and down with only a handful of games that have been close. This could be the close one the Jaguars are wanting.

Rounding out the first round will have Goddard against Gardner-Edgerton in the 3-6 match up. Goddard had been ranked for some time but fell out recently. The Lions will use Kade Hackerott and Brooke Sullivan to lead the Lady Lions against Gardner-Edgerton, who've lost four of their last five games.

All games will be play on Alumni Court at El Dorado High School.

Thursday, Jan. 30

G1 #2 Circle vs. #7 Campus, 3 p.m.

G2 #1 Maize South vs. #8 El Dorado, 4:30 p.m.

G4 #4 Mill Valley vs. #5 Augusta, 6:15 p.m.

G4 #3 Goddard vs. #6 Gardner-Edgerton, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31

G5 Game 1 vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.

G6 Game 2 vs. Game 3 loser, 4:30 p.m.

G7 Game 1 vs. Game 4 winner, 6:15 p.m.

G8 Game 2 vs. Game 3 winner, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1

7th Place Game 5 vs. Game 6 loser, 1:30 p.m.

5th Place Game 5 vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.

3rd Place Game 7 vs. Game 8 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Championship Game 7 vs. Game 8 winner, 6:15 p.m.