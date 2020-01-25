Andover's Xavier Bell has made his collegiate choice and he chose to be a Dragon.

No, not a Hutch Blue Dragon but a Drexel Dragon.

The 6-4 guard out of Andover Central made his announcement on Twitter on Saturday. Bell held offers from Southeast Missouri State, Denver and Central Connecticut State.

According to PrepHoops.com, which ranks and covers mainly summer travel basketball, Bell is the third ranked player in the 2020 class behind Ty Berry of Sunrise Academy and KT Raimey of Olathe North.

The two-star recruit helped Andover Central to the Class 5A state championship, Bell has been able to keep up to those expectations. He's averaging 22.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. He's shooting 47 percent from the field and over 86 percent from the free throw line.

He averaged 20.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game last year as a junior.

Bell is a multi-sport All-state selection. He was an All-State wide receiver this past season and was an all-state selection last year in basketball. He is expected to be an All-state player again. He is the Butler County Times-Gazette Preseason Player of the Year.

"I want to thank Coach Spiker, Coach Jennings, Coach Fortier and Coach O'Driscoll for extending the opportunity! My journey isn't over, it's just getting started," Bell said on Twitter.

Coach Zach Spiker is a lineage of the Gregg Marshall coaching tree. He served as a graduate assistant under Marshall at Winthrop.