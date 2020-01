TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Kira Lewis Jr. scored 26 points and Alabama earned another win for the SEC in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, beating Kansas State 77-74 Saturday night.

A 14-0 Alabama run in the second half extended the lead to 16 for the Crimson Tide, but the Wildcats responded with a 15-2 run eventually cut the deficit to one.

Lewis made back-to-back baskets on the next two Alabama possessions, and Alabama never relinquished the lead.

K-State had chances in the waning seconds, but the Wildcats couldn't capitalize. Their final chance ended at the game's final buzzer when a potential game-tying, half-court heave by Cartier Diarra missed wide left.

The Crimson Tide was in unfamiliar territory in the first half after their recent success during a three-game winning streak.

During the win streak, the Crimson Tide only trailed for a total of 3:49 overall. Kansas State scored on the first possession of the game and led for more than 15 minutes in the first half.

Alabama had a mini 6-0 run to take their first lead at 31-30, but the Wildcats took a 37-36 lead into halftime.

Kansas State controlled the boards throughout the game and finished with 22 offensive rebounds compared to three for the Crimson Tide.

All five starters for Alabama finished in double figures including Alex Reese, Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr. scoring 11 points and Herbert Jones 10.

Diarra, a junior point guard, led the Wildcats with 17 points. Senior forward Makol Mawien added 13 points and 12 rebounds, including seven offensive boards.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats enjoyed a 45-33 rebounding advantage against Alabama, a team that was tied for fifth in the country in rebounding coming in.

Alabama: Alabama moves to 3-1 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 challenge and has now won four games in a row and eight straight at home.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Alabama travels to conference leader LSU on Wednesday.