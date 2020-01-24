Finding a definitive adjective to describe Washburn’s 65-51 victory over Central Oklahoma took a little bit of getting to for Ichabods men’s coach Brett Ballard.

But eventually, he found the right one.

“Locked in,” Ballard said. “We knew they ran a ton of set plays and are not easy to guard because they’re going to hit you with a different set play every trip down. But we did a phenomenal job of communicating, talking, guarding their initial actions and kind of taking their rhythm away.”

There wasn’t much rhythm to Thursday night’s MIAA title at Lee Arena until Washburn finally found one seven minutes into the second half. Defense dominated the game’s first 26 minutes with Washburn seemingly in control of the game yet holding just a 35-32 lead over the visiting Bronchos with 14 minutes left in the game.

But Tyler Geiman snapped the Ichabods out of their mild offensive funk. The junior guard drilled 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to ignite a 10-2 Washburn run that finally gave the Ichabods a double-digit lead.

“It definitely felt good seeing the ball go in the basket,” Geiman said. Any time someone hits some shots, it helps the whole team get going. I think that was big.”

Washburn never led the lead dip below 10 the rest of the way and a Geiman layup and Jalen Lewis 3-pointer sent the Ichabods on another mini-spurt that turned what had been a tight game into a 19-point Ichabod lead with 5:29 left.

Turnovers down the stretch kept Washburn from running the Bronchos out of the gym, and drew some ire from Ballard in a late timeout, but Central Oklahoma never hit any kind of a rhythm to make Washburn pay for its sloppy finish.

“I thought we were tough the whole game and our defense was really locked in,” Ballard said. “I even felt going into halftime we’d played well even though the score didn’t indicate that. I was really pleased with our defense the entire game and in the first half some of the shots that fell in the second half didn’t go in and when they do, that helps.”

The first half ws a muddied affair, ending with the Ichabods up 28-23. Washburn shot 45.8% overall, but was just 4 of 14 from 3-point range. The Ichabods trailed only twice, but could never get any separation from the Bronchos with Cam Givens keeping the visitors in it with 10 first-half points.

“It was just a defensie game all-around,” Geiman said. “On offense the muddy it up, change things up. We kind of got stagnant and we just need to play and stay in attack mode”

Givens hit a 3-pointer to start the second half, but only had four more points the rest of the way as Washburn finally slowed the 6-foot-6 sophomore.

Whatever ugly feel the game had to it for much of the contest sure had a pretty look on the final stat sheet. Washburn finished the game shooting 53.2%, helped by 60.9% accuracy in the second half, and hel Central to 34 percent while also forcing 20 turnovers.

Lewis led Washburn with 14 points, while Geiman added 13. The Ichabods improed to 10-7 overall and 5-3 in MIAA play heading into Saturday’s home tilt with Newman (8-11, 2-8), which is coming off a big win Wednesday at Emporia State.

WASHBURN MEN 65, CENTRAL OKLAHOMA 51

Central Oklahoma (7-12, 4-6) — Nimmer 1-7 1-1 3, Hurt 0-0 0-0 0, Calavan 0-5 0-0 0, Clark 1-4 1-1 3, Givens 5-10 4-4 17, Ball 3-8 6-7 12, McDowell 2-4 2-2 6, Ogunseye, 4-4 0-0 8, Savage 0-3 0-0 0, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Streich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 14-15 51.

Washburn (10-7, 5-3) — Carter 2-4 0-1 5, Clausing 4-5 0-0 8, Maschoff 4-11 0-0 8, Geiman 5-9 0-0 13, Lewis 4-9 3-4 14, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Biggs 3-5 0-0 8, Williams 3-3 3-5 9. Totals 25-47 6-10 65.

Halftime score — Washburn 28, Central Oklahoma 23. 3-point goals — UCO 3-21 (Givens 3-6, Calavan 0-4, Savage 0-3, Turner 0-3, Nimmer 0-2, Clark 0-1, Streich 0-1, Bell 0-1); Washburn 9-24 (Geiman 3-6, Lewis 3-7, Biggs 2-4, Carter 1-2, Maschoff 0-4, Nelson 0-1). Rebounds — UCO 32 (Givens 6); Washburn 23 (Clausing 6). Assists — UCO 9 (Three with 2); Washburn 16 (Maschoff 7). Turnovers — UCO 20, Washburn 15. Total fouls — UCO 13, Washburn 16. Fouled out — UCO: Hurd.