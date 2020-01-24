High school girls box scores
RESULTS THURSDAY
BURLINGAME 48, WAVERLY 37
Waverly;5;10;7;15;—;37
Burlingame;5;9;17;17;—;48
Waverly — McWilliams 6 (1) 5-6 18, Mitchell 1 0-2 2, Foster 4 (4) 1-2 13, Vogts 1 2-3 4.
Burlingame — Punches 3 8-10 14, Winters 7 4-8 18, Creviston 1 0-0 2, Giffin 1 0-2 2, Simmons 1 2-2 4, Lewis 1 2-3 4, Shaffer 2 0-0 4.
CHAPMAN 46, WABAUNSEE 38
Chapman;6;20;11;9;—;46
Wabaunsee;9;8;9;12;—;38
Chapman — Mc. Kirkpatrick 3 7-10 13, Adams 3 1-2 7, Suther 3 0-1 6, Bledsoe 6 (1) 1-4 14, Anderson 2 0-1 4, Ma. Kirkpatrick 1 0-1 2.
Wabaunsee — Schreiner 4 5-7 13, Barber 2 0-0 4, A. Hafenstine 1 0-0 2, Wertzberger 1 3-4 5, Strait 1 0-0 2, Schutter 6 0-0 12.
COUNCIL GROVE 45, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 17
Central Heights;3;4;2;8;—;17
Council Grove;8;14;14;9;—;45
Central Heights — Riemer 0 4-6 4, Brown 2 0-1 4, Meyer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Brockus 1 0-0 2, Compton 1 0-0 2, Higbie 1 0-0 2.
Council Grove — Boatwright 0 1-2 1, Armstrong 3 5-5 11, Carlson 1 0-0 2, Butler 2 0-2 4, Allen 2 (1) 0-0 5, Good 4 2-2 10, Honas 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 0-2 2, Cannon 3 0-0 6.
HARTFORD 75, MDCV 15
MdCV;3;5;2;5;—;15
Hartford;20;23;24;0;—;75
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Carmode 1 1-2 3, Simmons 2 (1) 0-0 5, Marsh 0 1-2 1, Batley 1 0-0 2, McCurdy 0 0-1 0, Parker 0 2-2 2, McGowin 1 0-0 2.
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 15 0-3 30, Kelley 4 (1) 1-3 10, Heathman 2 0-0 4, Breshears 3 3-5 9, R. Darbyshire 1 4-8 6, Finnerty 4 0-2 8, Sapp 4 0-0 8
JEFFERSON NORTH 61, VALLEY FALLS 20
Valley Falls;4;2;7;7;—;20
Jefferson North;28;10;15;8;—;61
Valley Falls — Darveaux 3 (2) 1-2 9, Nellis 1 (1) 0-0 3, Yates 1 (1) 2-4 5, Correll 1 1-2 3, Seymore 0 0-2 0.
Jefferson North — Downing 4 1-2 9, Wiatuba 0 2-2 2, Vaught 3 (20 0-0 8, Weishaar 10 (2) 0-0 22, Schneider 4 0-0 8, L. Tweed 0 1-4 1, E. Tweed 2 3-6 7, Jobbins 2 0-0 4.
JEFFERSON WEST 58, CAIR PARAVEL 19
Cair Paravel;6;2;7;4;—;19
Jefferson West;19;17;18;4;—;58
Cair Paravel — Cleverdon 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Smith 3 (1) 3-3 10, Pridgett 1 2-2 4, Cleverdon 1 0-0 2.
Jefferson West — Peck 2 0-0 4, M. Roenne 2 1-1 5, Young 1 0-0 2, Kr. Biltoft 5 (3) 8-9 21, N. Roenne 2 0-0 4, Michaelis 0 0-1 0, Ki. Biltoft 2 0-0 4, Kahler 6 4-6 16, Tibbits 1 0-0 2.
OLPE 67, LEBO 26
Olpe;20;26;13;8;—;67
Lebo;5;14;0;7;—;26
Olpe — M. Smith 7 (3) 0-0 17, Davis 5 (2) 1-2 13, Heins 5 0-0 10, Bishop 5 (1) 2-2 13, Fisher 4 (3) 0-0 11, Scheve 0 1-2 1, M. Broyles 0 2-2 2.
Lebo — Peek 0 4-4 4, Charboneau 1 2-2 4, Schrader 1 0-1 2, Tackitt 3 (2) 0-0 8, Tollefson 0 2-3 2, Moore 2 2-3 6.
SALINA CENTRAL 67, CONCORDIA 27
Concordia;2;11;8;6;—;27
Salina Central;26;22;14;5;—;67
Concordia — Bechard 3 (3) 0-2 9, Reynolds 5 (3) 2-2 15, Wahlmeier 1 1-3 3.
Salina Central — Opat 2 (2) 0-0 6, Cobb 4 (1) 0-0 9, Stewart 2 0-0 4, Cunningham 2 6-8 10, Polk-Darby 1 0-1 2, Williams 3 3-3 9, Kierscht 7 (4) 2-2 20, Samilton 3 1-2 7.
SANTA FE TRAIL 36, ROYAL VALLEY 32
Santa Fe Trail;9;10;2;15;—;36
Royal Valley;19;3;2;8;—;32
Santa Fe Trail — Mead 3 (2) 2-3 10, Banks 1 (1) 1-2 4, Rowe 0 1-2 1, Kincaid 0 1-2 1, Stone 5 4-5 14, Myrick 2 0-0 4, Whitaker 0 0-2 0, Sisson 1 0-0 2.
Royal Valley — Saia 1 1-8 3, Bryan 2 0-2 4, Price 3 0-2 6, Joslin 3 (2) 1-6 9, Williamson 4 0-1 8, Neuner 1 0-2 2.
SILVER LAKE 72, MAUR HILL 18
Maur Hill;5;4;8;1;—;18
Silver Lake;11;27;13;19;—;72
Maur Hill — Dulac 0 1-2 1, Mason 0 2-2 2, Kocour 1 (1) 0-0 3, Folsom 4 1-2 9, Domann 1 0-0 2, Heath 0 1-2 1.
Silver Lake — Farmer 4 (2) 0-0 10, Burkhardt 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 2-2 6, Lindstrom 3 (3) 2-2 11, Fieger 3 0-0 6, Griffin 2 0-0 4, Hay 2 (2) 0-0 6, McClellan 1 0-0 2, Ream 4 0-0 8, Lamprecht 2 2-2 4, Vandevelde 5 (3) 0-1 13.
WAMEGO 44, TONGANOXIE 18
Tonganoxie;0;4;5;9;—;18
Wamego;4;13;16;11;—;44
Tonganoxie — Baldock 1 0-2 2, Brusven 1 0-1 2, Barnes 0 2-4 2, Seba 1 1-3 3, Lang 1 0-0 2, Gray 3 1-2 7.
Wamego — Billings 1 (1) 1-4 4, Donnelly 2 (1) 0-0 5, Alexander 4 2-2 10, Hoobler 0 1-2 1, Denney 2 0-2 4, Pierson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Alderson 1 0-3 2, Beachler 0 2-2 2, Kueker 1 6-6 8, Hamman 1 1-2 3.
WELLSVILLE 59, ANDERSON COUNTY 43
Anderson County;11;14;12;6;—;43
Wellsville;11;11;18;19;—;59
Anderson County — Foltz 3 3-4 9, Schmidt 4 1-2 9, Lutz 2 0-0 4, Kueser 3 0-0 6, Jasper 5 (2) 0-2 12, Kuntz 1 1-2 3.
Wellsville — Aamold 12 (4) 5-6 33, McCoy 4 (2) 2-4 12, Pearson 0 1-2 1, Troutman 3 0-0 6, Ball 3 1-3 7.
WEST FRANKLIN 48, LYNDON 35
West Franklin;12;12;13;11;—;48
Lyndon;14;8;8;4;—;35
West Franklin — Judd 6 (1) 3-7 16, Hutchison 2 0-0 4, Bailey 1 0-2 2, Shotton 1 2-2 4, Flory 10 2-2 22.
Lyndon – Sturdy 1 0-0 2, Criqui 5 (1) 2-2 13, Addleman 4 2-6 10, Ramey 1 (1) 1-2 4, Easter 1 0-0 2, Gross 1 2-2 4.
LATE RESULTS WEDNESDAY
COLONY-CREST 47, BRONAUGH 44
Colony-Crest;10;15;13;9;—;47
Bronaugh;13;8;6;17;—;44
Colony-Crest — H. Beckmon 2 1-2 5, R. Beckmon 8 7-9 23, Holloran 4 7-11 15, L. Godderz 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hammond 0 1-2 1.
Bronaugh, Mo. — Foulk 6, Cliffman 21, Rocco 2, Byram 12, Morris 3.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS THURSDAY
BURLINGAME 48, WAVERLY 38
Waverly;11;9;8;10;—;38
Burlingame;9;12;12;15;—;48
Waverly — Patterson 7 2-3 16, Pyle 2 0-0 4, Bartley 1 1-1 3, Lacey 3 2-4 8, Decker 0 3-4 3, Foster 2 0-0 4.
Burlingame — Noonan 5 0-0 10, Kline 4 (4) 3-4 15, Tyson 0 2-2 2, Robison 0 1-2 1, Briggs 0 1-4 1, Quaney 3 2-3 8.
CAIR PARAVEL 40, MCLOUTH 33
Cair Paravel;10;12;8;10;—;40
McLouth;10;5;8;10;—;33
Cair Paravel — Hastert 5 0-0 10, Polo 3 4-5 10, Anderson 6 2-7 14, Will 1 0-0 2, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Robinson 1 0-0 2.
McLouth – Willits 4 (2) 2-2 12, Pope 2 1-2 5, Forsberg 0 1-2 1, Begaye 3 (1) 0-0 7, Barfield 3 (1) 1-1 8, Flint 0 0-2 0.
CHAPMAN 53, WABAUNSEE 39
Chapman;17;8;11;17;—;53
Wabaunsee;6;10;9;14;—;39
Chapman — Vercher 5 (1) 2-2 13, Adams 2 (1) 0-0 5, Erickson 1 1-2 3, Ch. Liebau 0 3-4 3, Jenkins 2 2-2 6, E. Riegel 0 0-2 0, N. Riegel 4 (1) 4-8 13, Ca. Liebau 1 (1) 0-0 3, Stroud 3 1-1 7.
Wabaunsee — Schultz 0 1-2 1, Lohmeyer 3 (1) 1-2 8, Chambers 1 (1) 0-1 3, Frank 5 (3) 0-0 13, Meseke 3 1-3 7, Oliver 1 1-2 3, Flach 2 0-1 4.
CHASE COUNTY 65, WEST FRANKLIN 43
West Franklin;15;10;10;8;—;43
Chase County;21;22;11;11;—;65
West Franklin — Hower 6 (3) 0-0 15, Gilkey 1 0-0 2, Swank 1 0-0 2, Johnson 5 (1) 3-4 14, Martinez 0 1-2 1, Burns 0 1-4 1, Rogers 2 (1) 1-2 6, Birzer 1 0-0 2.
Chase County — Holloway 5 (4) 1-4 15, Ybarra 2 0-0 4, Johnson 7 (6) 0-0 20, O. Eidman 6 0-0 12, Stout 1 0-0 2, Schroer 2 0-0 4, A. Eidman 2 0-0 4, W. Reyer 2 0-0 4.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 66, BV-RANDOLPH 41
BV-Randolph;14;8;14;5;—;41
Clifton-Clyde;17;26;8;15;—;66
Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 3 0-0 6, Bylkas 1 0-0 2, Wichman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Irving 2 0-0 4, Brockman 5 (3) 0-0 13, Clark 2 9-2 4, Wichman 2 1-2 5, Barr 2 0-2 4.
Clifton-Clyde — Skocny 1 0-0 2, Lawson 0 2-2 2, LeDuc-Pierce 3 (2) 0-0 8, T. Koch 2 5-6 9 Weiche 3 5-6 11, Rudolph 5 3-3 13, Coffman 0 2-2 2, Peterson 0 1-4 1, Lange 9 0-2 18.
FREE STATE 53, JUNCTION CITY 38
Junction City;8;17;7;6;—;38
Free State;14;11;16;12;—;53
Junction City — Dixon 2 (1) 0-0 5, Tedder 6 (4) 0-0 16, Johnson 2 0-1 4, Humphreys 5 0-0 10, Ruffin 1 1-2 3.
Free State — Downing 0 2-2 2, Lincoln 1 (1) 0-0 3, Middleton 3 (1) 5-6 12, Piper 2 2-4 6, Yoder 3 (3) 2-3 11, Daniels 2 (1) 0-0 5, Hawkins 2 0-0 4, Branch 4 2-2 10.
HANOVER 71, AXTELL 54
Hanover;13;23;17;18;—;71
Axtell;11;21;11;11;—;54
Hanover — Schwartz 1 2-2 4, Dimler 2 (1) 2-2 7, E. Jueneman 4 (3) 5-5 16, Z. Zarybnicky 2 0-0 4, Doebele 1 3-3 5, Hynek 5 3-4 13, J. Jueneman 8 (1) 5-7 22.
Axtell — M. Buessing 1 0-0 2, Q. Buessing 11 (8) 2-2 32, Detweiler 2 (1) 1-2 6, D. Buessing 4 0-1 8, Volle 2 (1) 0-1 5, Talbot 0 1-2 1.
HIAWATHA 60, MAUR HILL 34
Hiawatha;27;11;14;8;—;60
Maur Hill;11;13;3;7;—;34
Hiawatha — Kolb 1 0-1 2, Moreno 4 (1) 1-3 10, Brockhoff 9 (1) 3-3 22, Lierz 4 (1) 0-0 9, Winter 1 0-0 2, Meyer 3 (3) 0-0 9, M. Bryan 1 0-0 2, Coffelt 1 2-2 4.
Maur Hill — Korbelik 1 0-0 2, Mispagel 1 (1) 0-0 3, J. Caudle 4 0-1 8, D. Caudle 1 (1) 0-0 3, Folsom 2 (2) 0-0 6, Shepard 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schwinn 0 2-2 2, Siebenmorgen 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kocour 0 2-2 2.
LEBO 42, OLPE 34
Olpe;10;8;7;9;—;34
Lebo;7;7;8;20;—;42
Olpe — Barnard 6 (1) 0-0 13, D. Hoelting 3 4-4 10, D. Redeker 0 8-10 8, C. Hoelting 1 1-3 3.
Lebo — Grimmett 3 (3) 0-0 9, Reese 3 2-2 8, McEwen 2 (2) 3-4 9, Bailey 3 2-5 8, Ott 1 2-7 4, Ferguson 1 2-4 4.
LINN 43, ONAGA 39
Onaga;12;10;5;12;—;39
Linn;12;3;17;11;—;43
Onaga — Ca. Myers 3 2-5 8, Dern 1 0-0 2, Fisher 8 (4) 3-4 23, Abitz 1 0-0 2, Kufahl 2 0-4 4, Co. Myers 0 0-2 0.
Linn — Bargman 3 (1) 6-11 13, York 2 5-6 9, Beier 4 (3) 3-8 14, Turk 2 1-4 5, Cardenas 1 0-0 2.
MANHATTAN 63, MAIZE 34
Maize;7;13;8;6;—;34
Manhattan;18;13;1;13;—;62
Maize — Harrod 2 0-0 4, Christon 1 0-0 2, Grill 1 0-0 2, Hampton 2 (1) 0-1 5, Hanna 2 2-4 6, Bing 3 0-1 6, Carter 1 (1) 0-0 3, Belcher 1 0-0 2, Gustafson 2 0-0 4.
Manhattan — Weizelman 1 0-1 2, Braxmeyer 6 3-4 15, Riddick 8 (1) 2-3 19, Munsen 2 0-0 4, Barron 1 1-1 3, Hoover 1 0-0 2, Higgins 1 4-7 6, Sullivan 1 2-2 4, Marks 3 1-2 7.
MDCV 52, HARTFORD 47
MdCV;16;18;7;15;—;52
Hartford;7;13;10;17;—;47
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Reed 1 1-2 3, Lingenfelter 1 2-3 4, Lacey 9 (1) 3-5 22, Vanderpool 3 (2) 7-10 15, Holloway 1 0-0 2, Woodson 0 2-2 2, Anschutz 2 0-0 4.
Hartford — Thomas 7 1-2 15, A. Smith 7 3-5 17, A. McDiffett 0 1-2 1, Sull 4 2-4 10, Goodman 1 2-2 4.
OSAGE CITY 54, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 53
Central Heights;15;13;11;14;—;53
Osage City;22;14;7;11;—;54
Central Heights — Crawford 4 1-2 9, Cannady 3 (3) 2-2 11, Detwiler 1 0-0 2, Bowker 6 (3) 1-2 19, Burson 0 0-2 0, Bones 3 (1) 0-0 7, Coffman 2 1-2 5.
Osage City — Stromgren 3 2-8 8, Sage 2 (2) 2-2 8, Smith 2 0-0 4, Shaffer 3 (1) 2-2 9, Boss 6 (2) 3-8 17, Karns 1 (1) 0-0 3, Orender 1 (1) 2-2 5.
ROYAL VALLEY 69, SANTA FE TRAIL 38
Santa Fe Trail;9;14;10;5;—;38
Royal Valley;24;12;14;19;—;69
Santa Fe Trail — Duncan 1 (1) 0-0 3, Decker 0 2-2 2, Berckfeldt 3 (1) 3-6 10, Smith 7 (4) 0-2 18, Spoonemore 1 2-2 4, Robert 0 1-2 1, Watson 0 0-1 0.
Royal Valley — Canady 2 0-0 4, Thomas 3 (1) 0-0 7, Wahwassuck 4 (1) 0-0 9, Neuner 1 0-0 2, Kelly 1 0-0 2, Dressman 1 2-2 4, Klotz 4 1-5 9, Miller 5 (1) 0-0 11, Wamego 1 0-0 2, Spoonhunter 8 3-4 19.
TONGANOXIE 61, MARANATHA 44
Tonganoxie;17;11;18;15;—;61
Maranatha;10;6;10;18;—;44
Tonganoxie — Tyner 3 (1) 0-0 7, Kleidosty 1 2-2 4, Poje 2 (1) 0-0 5, Robbins 9 1-2 19, Willson 2 (1) 3-4 8, Bond 5 0-2 10, Beach 3 0-0 6, Isaacs 1 0-0 2.
Maranatha — Robinette 1 3-4 5, West 1 0-1 2, Utech 3 0-0 6, Burdette 1 (1) 0-0 3, Fortin 2 0-0 4, Oquendo 1 0-0 2, Friesen 9 4-8 22.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 47, FRANKFORT 45
Frankfort;10;14;13;8;—;45
Valley Heights;10;13;8;16;—;47
Frankfort — Gerstner 4 (2) 0-0 10, Cornelison 5 (2) 0-1 12, G. Dalinghaus 8 3-5 19, Gros 0 2-2 2, C. Dalinghaus 0 0-2 0, Schreiner 1 0-0 2.
Valley Heights — Beardsley 1 0-0 2, O’Toole 2 (2) 0-0 6, Haines 3 (1) 0-0 7, Wagner 7 (1) 0-0 15, Yungeberg 2 1-3 5, K. Claycamp 6 0-2 12.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 53, CENTRALIA 41
Centralia;10;9;13;9;—;41
Washington County;14;7;12;20;—;53
Centralia — Deters 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bowers 3 0-0 6, Quigley 3 (1) 0-0 7, Arnold 4 (1) 3-3 12, K. Haverkamp 2 0-2 4, Osterhaus 1 1-2 3, Heinen 2 0-0 4, I. Haverkamp 1 0-2 2.
Washington County — Hoover 5 (1) 6-8 17, Buhrman 5 (1) 7-10 18, Simmons 1 (1) 0-2 3, Nelson 3 1-4 7, Otott 3 2-3 8.