Blake Danitscek scored 16 of Kapaun's first 18 points and the Crusaders did what they did best on Thursday night, beating El Dorado 73-48.

After a quick back-and-forth in the first quarter, the Crusaders used Danitscek and Will Anciux to provide some balance and it seemed to bother El Dorado.

“We came into the game wanting them to shoot threes and not get into the paint,” El Dorado head coach Jordon Regehr said. “What did they do? Come out and hit a bunch of threes.”

Danitscek hit four threes in the first quarter and from there, it was KMC controlled the tempo.

KMC grabbed their first double-digit lead quickly into the second quarter when Anciux scored six straight, making it 24-11 less than two minutes into the quarter.

LJ Berkstresser did his best to help the Wildcats. He hit a couple of free throws, getting an and-one opportunity. He helped the Wildcats pull within 28-17 midway through the quarter but that is as close as El Dorado would come.

Kapaun led 38-23 at halftime.

Jaydon Sundgren scored three quick points for the Wildcats in the quarter. Then, Garrett Meyer hit a three. The Wildcats were competitive and never let the lead get away from them in the quarter, playing the Crusaders even for the frame.

“I challenged them at halftime,“ Regehr said. “I thought we played well in the third quarter.”

KMC was able to pull away in the fourth quarter after the subs came in the game seemed decided.

Berkstresser led the Wildcats with 11 points. Jake Johnson had 10 of his own.

Denitscek finished with 24 points, 22 of those in the first half. Anciux had 13 points to help the Crusaders.

El Dorado will play either Great Bend or Circle on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation round.

“If you can’t get up for your home tournament,” Reger said. “Why play? The good thing is we get to come out and play again.”