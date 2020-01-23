First Round, Jan. 23

Wichita Collegiate 64, Wichita Trinity Academy 38

Wichita Collegiate used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to separate themselves from city opponent, Trinity Academy in the opening game of the Bluestem Classic. Collegiate won 64-38.

Gradey Dick scored 21 points for Collegiate. Jack Duarte had 17 for the Spartans. Cole Thornton also had seven and at least five blocks.

Christian Williams led Trinity with 11 points, including eight in the first half. Collin Rucker had 10 points for the Knights.

Collegiate led 36-23 at halftime and 49-30 after three quarters.

A smothering defense by Collegiate proved to be the difference as Collegiate Thornton was a lockdown post player. At one point, he blocked four shots in a single possession, really shutting down any inside opportunities for Trinity.

Foul trouble was evident for Trinity as they struggled with the length and athleticism of Collegiate. They had at least four players with three or more fouls.

Collegiate improves to 7-2 on the season and they will play the winner of Manhattan Home School CHIEF and Newton on Friday night at 7:45 p.m.

Trinity falls to 3-8 on the year and they will play the winner of Manhattan Home School CHIEF and Newton on Friday night at 7:45 p.m.

Trinity: 13; 10; 7; 8 -- 38

Collegiate: 13; 23; 13; 15; -- 64

Trinity: Williams 11, Ekshili 10, Spencer 5, Kelly 4, May 3, Gerber 3, Nortberg 2

Collegiate: Dick 21, Duarte 17, O'Hearn 10, Fox 3, Fair 3, Ramsey 2, Chugg 1

Newton 92, Manhattan HS CHIEF 81

The Newton Railers overcame an early 10-point deficit to beat Manhattan CHIEF 92-81 in the first round of the 52nd annual Bluestem Tournament in El Dorado on Thursday afternoon.

The Railers (4-6) never panicked as CHIEF shot well early on and made big turnovers when needed.

MH CHIEF, a home school team out of Manhattan, were a late addition to the tournament, and they play in the Home School league. The film on home school teams are rare and sometimes tough to get ahold of if there is any.

“It’s tough going in blind,” Newton head coach Andy Preston said. “I thought we did a good job with what we knew.”

CHIEF jumped out to a 16-6 lead midway through the first on a bucket from Pat White. It wasn’t until Rau Saucedo hit a three to end the quarter and that’s when the Railers made their move.

They tied it up when Jaxon Brackeen hit a jumper, tying it up minutes into the second quarter at 22-all.

The Railers took their first lead when Elijah Edwards drained a three from the left side, giving Newton a 29-27 lead with 5:23 to go until halftime.

After CHIEF battled back to take the 42-41 lead with 11 seconds to go until halftime, it was Edwards hitting another three, giving the Railers a 44-42 lead at the break.

“We always say, first to 100,” Preston said.

Kolyn Sauceda hit a bucket to start the half and Dylan Petz nailed a three and the Railers were on their boats to the winner’s circle.

Four different players contributed as Newton went on a 11-5 run, making the lead double digits. Edwards, Petz, and Krogeimer all hit threes over the run, giving Newton a 68-58 lead with 2:14 to go in the quarter.

CHIEF made a run, cutting it to a 2-point Newton advantage after the quarter, on back-to-back buckets from Cody Mericle.

Newton put the game away in the fourth though. They went on a 13-4 run giving Newton the 86-72 lead with 4:40 to go in the game.

“We switched to a man-to-man,” Preston said. “That and our on-ball pressure really helped us.”

The Railers will move on to play second-seeded Collegiate on Friday night at 7:45 p.m. at El Dorado High.

“That’s going to be tough,” Preston said. “We’ll go back and watch film and put our best plan forward.”

CHIEF 22; 20; 23; 16 -- 81

Newton 16; 27; 27; 23; -- 92

CHIEF: C. Mericle 19, Scherle 15, A. Mericle 13, White 9, Amerin, 9, G. Amerin 8, Mugler 7, Casoda 6, Kraus 4

Newton: Jaxon Brackeen 21, C Saucedo 15, Mills 12, Edwards 12, Krogeimer 9, Ray 9, R. Saucedo 6, Anderson 2, Nocenti 2

Kapaun Mt. Carmel 73, El Dorado 48

Blake Danitscek scored 16 of Kapaun's first 18 points and the Crusaders did what they did best on Thursday night, beating El Dorado 73-48.

After a quick back-and-forth in the first quarter, the Crusaders used Danitscek and Will Anciux to provide some balance and it seemed to bother El Dorado.

“We came into the game wanting them to shoot threes and not get into the paint,” El Dorado head coach Jordon Regehr said. “What did they do? Come out and hit a bunch of threes.”

Danitscek hit four threes in the first quarter and from there, it was KMC controlled the tempo.

KMC grabbed their first double-digit lead quickly into the second quarter when Anciux scored six straight, making it 24-11 less than two minutes into the quarter.

LJ Berkstresser did his best to help the Wildcats. He hit a couple of free throws, getting an and-one opportunity. He helped the Wildcats pull within 28-17 midway through the quarter but that is as close as El Dorado would come.

Kapaun led 38-23 at halftime.

Jaydon Sundgren scored three quick points for the Wildcats in the quarter. Then, Garrett Meyer hit a three. The Wildcats were competitive and never let the lead get away from them in the quarter, playing the Crusaders even for the frame.

“I challenged them at halftime,“ Regehr said. “I thought we played well in the third quarter.”

KMC was able to pull away in the fourth quarter after the subs came in the game seemed decided.

Berkstresser led the Wildcats with 11 points. Jake Johnson had 10 of his own.

Denitscek finished with 24 points, 22 of those in the first half. Anciux had 13 points to help the Crusaders.

El Dorado will play either Great Bend or Circle on Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation round.

“If you can’t get up for your home tournament,” Reger said. “Why play? The good thing is we get to come out and play again.”

El Dorado 11; 12; 16; 9 -- 48

Kapaun 18; 20; 17; 18 -- 73

El Dorado: Berkstresser 11, Johnson 10, Wittenberg 8, Sundgren 7, Meyer 6, Kemboi 4, Fowler 2

KMC: Dantiscek 24, Anciaux 13, Johnson 12, Gimino 6, Bezdeck 6, Jones 5, Tengvall 5, Kennedy 2, Woodward 2

Great Bend 61, Circle 40

When you’ve played only one game since early December, you have a big chance to come out looking rusty. For Circle, that lay off, paired with Great Bend’s hot start saw the Thunderbirds fall 61-40 on Thursday night.

“We looked a step slow all night,” Circle head coach Bo Horyna said. “Better in the second half but still have to do it for a full game.”

Circle had games against Buhler and McPherson postponed due to weather and because of that, the T-Birds have only played one game since Dec. 20, a win vs. El Dorado.

“Yeah, it was a perfect storm,” Horyna said. “Everyone likes to play offense and when the shots aren’t falling you can get a little frustrated and forget to play defense a bit.”

With the layoff and Great Bend was hot from beyond the arc to start the game, pinning Circle back early. First, it was Peyton Duvall getting buckets. Then, Alex Schremmer four threes in the first half and Circle would never recover.

In a Blink of an eye, Circle was back by 15 points after the first quarter and it was almost 20 only a couple of minutes into the half.

Circle’s Luke Beougher hit a bucket, bringing the T-Birds within 27-10 with 3:18 to go in the first half but Great Bend would keep Circle without a field goal for the remainder of the half.

Cal Dunekack hit another three and Nick Wondra would contribute as the Panthers led 36-11 at the break.

“We’re learning to become a more physical team,” Horyna said. “They were a little bit more physical than us tonight.”

The offense would finally thaw out in the third quarter. Drew Middleton, Eli Jacobson and Jake Shaults all had multiple buckets in the quarter. However, the defense remained a point of contention and Great Bend used it to their advantage.

Circle cut it to 53-36 in the fourth quarter but never could get any closer.

Drew Middleton led Circle with 11 points. Jake Shaults added in 10 and Beougher had seven to compliment Middleton’s output.

Great bend’s Schremmer had 17 points to lead the Panthers. Payton Duval added 14 points, including two threes to help.

Circle will play El Dorado at 4:30 p.m. in the consolation round of the Bluestem Classic. The T-Birds have a win over El Dorado this season.

“We played them back in December,” Horyna said. “We were lucky enough to come out with a win. Hopefully we can again tomorrow.

Great Ben moves on to play top seeded Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the semifinals of the tournament.