Newton brought the pressure and Salina South's boys made the Railers pay.

The Cougars scored consistently over Newton's press and also converted a series of Railer turnovers into transition baskets at the other end Friday night on the way to a 75-62 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I victory at the South gym.

The Cougars led by 10 at halftime and stretched it to 19 after three quarters before Newton went on a 31-point tear in the fourth.

"We handled their pressure very well," said South senior forward Cade Hannert, who led the Cougars with 24 points and seven rebounds. "Mainly our guards, Josh (Jordan) and Devon (Junghans) handle the press great and do a good job of kicking it ahead to where we can run with numbers."

With the victory, the Cougars ran their winning streak to six while improving to 7-2 overall with a 5-1 AVCTL record. Newton slipped to 3-6 and 2.3

South bolted to a 10-0 lead to start the game, withstood a Newton rally that cut it to 14-12 early in the second period and took control in the second quarter. Junghans' 3-pointer at the buzzer made it 31-21 at the half.

"We did a really good job against their press," said South coach Jason Hooper. "Any time you handle the press you're going to get looks on the back end.

"Any time a team traps, you know if you get through the trap you're going to have numbers out of it. I felt the kids did a nice job attacking the rim when it was available, and I was really pleased with our defense for three quarters."

On a night when they struggled from the perimeter — 2 of 14 from 3-point range — the Cougars found plenty of opportunities in the paint, both from their half-court sets and in transition. Hannert was especially efficient in the first half, hitting 5 of 7 shots and both of his free throws for 2 points. He finished 9 of 18 from the field and was 6 for 6 from the foul line.

"Our team just looks for each other," Hannert said. "We put together a great team effort tonight."

Hannert was one of three double-figure scorers for South, with AJ Johnson scoring 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Junghans contributing 14. Hannert, Colin Schreiber and Jordan each had seven rebounds.

For Newton, Alex Krogmeier and Kolyn Sauceda led the way with 15 points each. Jaxon Brackeen led the Railers to a 38-37 rebounding edge with seven.

Newton made 13 3-pointers, including six in the fourth quarter, but South made up for it by knocking down 27 of 31 free throws.

The Cougars now are off until Thursday, when they face Concordia in the first round of the Salina Invitational.

South girls 49, Newton 18

South's defense and some torrid 3-point shooting by Sydney Peterson in the first half made life miserable for winless Newton.

The Cougars rolled to a 13-3 first-quarter lead, stretched it to 30-9 at halftime and built a 30-point lead that invoked the continuous running clock the entire fourth period.

Peterson, a sophomore guard, opened the game with a corner 3-pointer and hit 3 of 5 on the way to an 18-point first half. When Newton extended its defense, she successfully attacked the rim.

"I struggle with confidence a lot, so it helped when I hit (the first shot)," said Peterson, who also had five rebounds. "When they (guarded closer), that opened up gaps and also made better shots for my teammates."

Peterson was the primary offensive weapon for the Cougars, who shot just 30.4 percent. She was 8 of 14 from made 5 of 6 free throws.

Kylie Arnold added nine points, including five from the foul line, where the Cougars made 18 of 26 as a team.

"The two things we struggled most with the last two games were rebounding and consistent defensive communication and intensity," said South coach Ryan Stuart, whose Cougars improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the AVCTL. "Our defense was just really good tonight."

The Cougars forced 18 Newton turnovers and limited the Railers to 20.5 percent shooting. They also had a 36-32 rebounding advantage, led by Victoria Maxton and Lizzy Franco with seven each.

Alexis Epp led Newton (0-9, 0-5) with 10 points and eight rebounds.