The 52nd annual Bluestem Classic kicks off on Thursday, Jan. 23 inside El Dorado High School.

The tournament will see some of the state's best teams roll through El Dorado this week.

The Wildcats are the host tournament and will get Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the opening round. El Dorado (2-7) is the eighth seed and will have an uphill climb. They've dropped five straight since finishing third in the Cheney tournament.

You'll have Kapaun Mt. Carmel as the tournament's top seed. They're 7-2 on the year with a nail biting loss to Butler County's Andover earlier this year. They lost to Bishop Carroll on Friday night. They are currently No. 3 in Class 5A.

Circle is the fifth seed with a 3-5 record. They'll play Great Bend in the 7:45 game on Thursday night. They'll get the winner between El Dorado and KMC.

Gradey Dick and the Wichita Collegiate Spartans roll in as the second seed. They're ranked third in 3A. They were knocked off by Rose Hill a week ago and are still a force to be reckoned with. They've won two straight since losing to Rose Hill. They'll play Wichita Trinity in their first round game.

Newton comes to town with a 3-6 record. They're the sixth seed and will play MH Chief (6-1), a homeschool team out of Manhattan. Their lone loss is to St. Mary's, a quality home school opponent.

2020 Bluestem Classic Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 23

Game 1 3 p.m. (2) Wichita Collegiate (6-2) vs. (7) Wichita Trinity (3-7)

Game 2 4:30 p.m. (3) MH Chief (6-1) vs. (6) Newton (3-6)

Game 3 6:15 p.m. (1) Kapaun Mt. Carmel (7-2) vs. (8) El Dorado (2-7)

Game 4 7:45 p.m. (4) Great Bend (5-4) vs. (5) Circle (3-5)

Friday, Jan. 24

Game 5 3 p.m. Losers Game 1/Game 2

Game 6 4:30 p.m. Losers Game 3/Game 4

Game 7 6:15 p.m. Winners Game 3/Game 4

Game 8 7:45 p.m. Winners Game 1/Game 2

Saturday, Jan. 25

7th Place 1:30 p.m. Losers Game 5/Game 6

5th Place 3 p.m. Winners Game 5/Game 6

3rd Place 4:45 p.m. Losers Game 7/Game 8

Championship 6:15 p.m. Winners Game 7/Game 8