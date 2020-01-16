ANDOVER – The Andover Trojans football team is looking for a new head coach as Cade Armstrong resigned and the school posted the opening on Tuesday.

Armstrong resigned at the end of the season, which came with a 35-7 loss to Bishop Carroll in the second round of the Class 5A Playoffs in November.

Armstrong went 11-18 in three seasons as the head coach of Andover High.

Sources within the athletic program said Armstrong “wasn’t loving it anymore as a head coach.”

Armstrong’s last season didn’t go as planned. The Trojans had expectations with a starting quarterback that was lauded with experience, but injuries quickly derailed a season that seemed so bright.

Andover’s defense was the shining star of the team. They held eight of the 10 opponents to 20 points or less. Only Carroll and Andover Central scored more than 20 points. They were fast and dominant, as you would expect an Armstrong led team defense to be.

The bright spot came when Andover, the 12th seed in the West 5A bracket upset Salina Central 28-7 on the back of third string quarterback Ashton Ngo. He stepped up with injuries to the first two quarterbacks and powered the Trojans to the victory.

Before coming to Andover, Armstrong was the defensive coordinator at Derby. He was given the defensive coordinator position in 2013 after working his way through the Derby coaching rankings, starting with middle school football.

Armstrong came to Andover after Tony Crough resigned to take a position with the Hutchinson Community College football staff in 2017.

Andover has started the search for his replacement immediately. It’s unknown of any time frame for the hire.

We’ll update when more information is available.