ANDOVER, KANSAS – The Andover Trojans had marked this one down to start the season. You can go ahead and check it off the list.

5A’s second ranked team rolled over their rival on Tuesday night, getting their first win over Andover Central since 2017.

Andover had five players score at least five points in the 68-51 win over Andover Central.

“It all starts with Jack,” Andover head coach Martin Shetlar said. “He could go out and score a bunch, but he runs the offense and gets his teammates involved. That is what I think makes us special.”

Special indeed.

The Trojans led from the tip and never looked back. After a Johnson nailed a three, putting the Trojans up 13-3 with 4:51 to go in the first, the building erupted. You felt the vibrations from the student section across the court and the team fed off the energy.

“Our student section is great,” Johnson said. “We definitely feed off them when we get going.”

Central’s Xavier Bell did his best to keep the Jaguars in the game, scoring 29 for the game and 16 in the first half, but it wasn’t enough. He fought through and brought the Jaguars within 31-22 at the break on a buzzer beater.

It always felt as if Central would make a run. They have to, right? They’re the defending champions. It never really happened. Credit that to Isaiah Maikori and the Trojan defense. They were staunch and made Central work for every bucket.

“Isaiah has guarded the opponent’s best player since last season,” Shetlar said. “It’s nice to know we can trust him to do that game in, game out.”

Central cut it to a seven-point game with 6:03 to go in the fourth quarter, bringing the Jaguars within

“With the layoff, I think it helped us,” Shetlar said. “We came out and we were still hungry.”

Johnson finished with 26 points on the night, including nine in the fourth quarter to put the game away. Harper Jonas had 13 points and Maikori had 10 points for Andover.

Matthew Macy had nine points off the bench for Andover Central. Tyler Herrmann had five points.

Andover puts their undefeated record on the road on Friday night as they travel to Derby to play 6A’s third ranked team.

Expect another big-time show down.

Expect the Trojans to come prepared.

“We have one goal,” Johnson said. “We know what that is.”

State.”

Andover Central 13; 9; 17; 12 – 51

Andover 20; 11; 18; 19 – 68

Andover Central: Bell 29, Macy 9, Herrmann 5, Washington 3, Wilson 3, Parnell 2

Andover: Johnson 26, Jonas 13, Maikori 10, Henry 6, Hurt 5, Gaddis 4, Taylor 4