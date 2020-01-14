ANDOVER, KANSAS – Ellie Stearns was unconscious and the Andover Trojans never had an answer for the sophomore.

It seemed as if every possession she received the ball, she had an open look and that turned into quieting a stacked Andover student section.

Stearns finished with 25 points, including seven threes to lead fifth-ranked Andover Central by rival Andover 71-31.

The Trojans improve to 6-1 and have won five straight since their overtime loss to McPherson.

It appeared early on the Trojans would be in it, getting to the line eight times in the opening frame but it was really a smoke screen to the power Andover Central was about to bring.

It started with Brittany Harshaw cutting to the rim. Then, it was Stearns knocking down the big three from the right side, giving the Jags a 19-8 lead and their first double digit lead.

Bailey Wilborn hit her own three and then freshman Maddi Amekporfor got into the action as she followed up her own miss, finding the layup and giving Andover Central a 10-0 lead to start the quarter.

Stearns then followed it up with her third three in a row, and the blow out was on.

As the dust settled, Andover Central led 42-12 at the break.

Central’s ability to attack and fight after loose balls set them apart. Brayden Wheatley may not have registered in the box score within the first half but her determination saw that she was a driving force to what helped Andover Central.

Central came out and started the second half on an 8-0 run, forcing Seth Anderson to call a timeout only a minute into the third.

Emma Cunningham, the lone bright spot for the Trojans, finishing with 33 points, cut into the lead a bit. Andover made it 50-21 with 4:33 to go before Central regained control of the game’s momentum.

Andover Central had three players finish with 15 or more points. Wilborn finished with 19 and Harshaw had 15 points for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars head to Valley Center to continue their away stretch of at least six games. The Lady Hornets are 1-5 heading into Tuesday night.

“We just have to stay together as a team and remain focused,” Newfarmer said. “We’re a close group. So, it should be easy to keep our heads in it.”

Andover Central 14; 28; 19; 10 – 71

Andover 8; 4; 9; 10 – 31

Andover Central: Stearns 25, Wilborn 19, Harshaw 15, Amekporfor 8, Newfarmer 4

Andover: Cunningham 13, Woolston 11, Ralston 3, Eby 2, McManus 2, Forney 1