WICHITA, KANSAS – Tyson Etienne nailed a couple of threes within the first minutes of the game and that’s really all Wichita State needed on Thursday night against No. 23 Memphis. The Shockers led from start to finish in their 76-67 win over Memphis.

The Shockers improve to 14-1 on the year and 2-0 in the American. The Shockers are rolling, up eight straight victories.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and they’re all nice,” Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall said. “14-1 and to beat a very good team here tonight in an unbelievable atmosphere. What else do you want?”

The banger threes by Etienne gave the Shocker crowd the energy needed to create a miserable environment for the visiting Tigers. While the Tigers are considered the premiere team in the AAC, it was the Shocker fans who never allowed them to get comfortable.

“You’ve got to tip your hat to Wichita State,” Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. “Coach Marshall has his kids playing really, really strong.

Udeze made it 17-4 with 14:17. Finally, Memphis found their footing off a Tyler Harris three-pointer. The Tigers were 1-of-7 to that point.

The Tigers would chip into the lead after Jamarius Burton made a jumper, making it a 23-11 lead with 9:27 to go in the half. Penny Hardaway went to his NBA draft pick in Precious Achiuwa to lead the comeback charge. He would have seven of the next 18 points for Memphis.

"Got off to a slow start," Hardaway said. "We fought all the way back. Only down six with the ball a couple times. We turned it over two times in a row and you can't do that on the road."

Dexter Dennis capped off the half with a big three-pointer, giving Wichita State the 37-31 lead.

The Shockers continued that run into the second half, capping it with a jumper by Udeze, making it 42-31 with 19:00 remaining.

Wichita State would push harder. Dennis came down, hitting a right side jumper, and Jamarius Burton would complete a steller and-one play giving Wichita State the double digit lead less than five minutes into the half.

Erik Stevenson hit a three, followed up by Burton and another Stevenson three, foricing a timeout by Memphis. The roof had been blown off Charles Koch Arena and the Shockers led by 19 with 12:01 left in the gam.e

“We want these big games, these big stages,” Etienne said. “You saw the win. We did it together. We won that game together and that’s symbolic of our team and symbolic of what Shocker Nation is all about. We’ll continue it. It’s a good win, but it’s just two games into the conference. We still have a whole season.”

Memphis made their run but the Shockers made it difficult. They forced 18 turnovers on the night and consistently made the Tigers take bad shots.

The Tigers pushed and cut it down to 66-60 with 3:17 remaining but turnovers and execution were the Tiger’s downfall.

“We had an opportunity with three minutes to go,” Hardaway said. “But we committed some turnovers and they capitalized.”

Wichita State hit 8-of-10 free throws in the final two minutes of the game to seal the victory.

“Wichita State has been playing great basketball, as good as anybody in the country,” Hardaway aid. “We did not stick to the game plan. That’s been a common theme for us (in losses). We can get away with it at home, but on the road you cannot do that. You just can’t.”

Burton led Wichita State with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Everyone who played more than a couple of minutes scored at least six points for the Shockers, making it a complete team win for Wichita State.

We don’t have as many top-100 players or McDonald’s All-Americans and lottery picks as they do, but we do have 13 very talented players,” Marshall said.

The Shockers will travel to Storrs, Connecticut to play the UConn in their first road AAC game of the year. That tips off at 11 a.m. on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, Jan. 12.

“All it does is make us 2-0 and them 1-1,” Marshall said. “There is a lot of basketball left to be played, 16 more games.”