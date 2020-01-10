AUGUSTA, KANSAS — It was a game until Augusta’s defense went into shutdown mode.

The Orioles held El Dorado without a bucket or a made free throw for more than eight minutes. They were suffocating and downright destructive to anything and everything El Dorado tried to do on Friday night.

In the end, No. 4 Augusta rebounded from their upsetting loss to Andale, by beating El Dorado 63-37 Inside Hutter Gymnasium on Friday night.

“We didn’t do some things right against Andale,” Augusta head coach Jake Sims said. “We were ready to get the bad taste of Tuesday out of our mouth.”

The Orioles improve to 5-1 on the year and look forward to a showdown with 5A’s 10th ranked McPherson Bullpups on Tuesday night.

El Dorado appeared to have no answer for the two-man game that is Zach Davidson and Jaren Jackson. The two combined for 37 points, 35 of those came within the first three quarters.

“He [Davidson] could get 15 points, 20 rebounds every game and no one would say anything,” Jackson said. “He’s definitely the most underrated player on our team.”

Davidson would finish with 18 points and Jackson with 19 points.

The one-shot defense from Augusta really caused as much trouble for El Dorado than the misses. When you’re limited to one opportunity and the other team goes down, hits a jumper, steals a key rebound by blocking out and stopping any chance of a comeback, it’s tough.

“We worked on rebounding after the Andale game,” Davidson said. “We didn’t like how we did against Andale on Tuesday. We had to do better tonight.”

After the Orioles limited the Wildcats to only two points in the second quarter, it was Davidson who was a man on a mission in the third. He scored 14 of his 18 points in the frame, equalling El Dorado’s output for the quarter.

“Man, he’s [Zach Davidson] is great,” Jackson said. “He’s easily the best player on our team.”

The attention garnered by Davidson provides open opportunities for Jackson and Co.; and vice versa. When Jackson is hitting threes, it creates space in the paint. This is why Davidson was able to feast in the third.

Jaydon Sundgren had 13 points to lead El Dorado.

The Wildcats have lost four straight since beating Chaparral and are now 2-5 on the season.

Things don’t get easier for El Dorado as they host Buhler on Tuesday and McPherson on Friday.

The Orioles will now travel down to play McPherson in the Roundhouse, a game that should have some heavy AVCTL implications.

“It’s a big stretch for us to get some confidence,” Sims said.

El Dorado 11 2 14 10 – 37

AUGUSTA 17 12 22 12 – 63

El Dorado: Sundgren 13, Clausing 9, Johnson 4, Meyer 4, Wittenberg 4, Berstresser 2, Kemboi 1

Augusta: Jackson 19, Davidson 18, Wilcox 11, Parker 5, Andrews 4, Roberts 3, Burton 2, Livingston 1