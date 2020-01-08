The Ellis girls used a balanced scoring attack and key fourth-quarter plays to hand Thomas More Prep-Marian a rare Mid-Continent League loss, outlasting the Monarchs 52-46 on Tuesday night at Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

Grace Eck hit a 3-pointer to put the Railers in front by a point with 4 minutes left and Ellis never relinquished the lead.

The Railers built a 10-point advantage in the third quarter but TMP closed the frame on a 9-0 run to take a 37-34 lead into the fourth. The Monarchs pushed the lead to five with 6:11 left before getting outscored 18-7 the rest of the way.

Down three, the Monarchs turned the ball over with 56 seconds left and Ellis iced it at the free throw line.

Ellis moved to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the MCL while TMP dropped to 3-4 and 2-1 in the league.

Emily Eck led Ellis with 14 points while Grace Eck and Abigail North added 12 and 11, respectively. Rylee Werth chipped in nine.

Adell Riedel led TMP with 17 points and Emilee Lane finished with nine.

