ROSALIA, KANSAS – It’s hard to lose games when your opponent doesn’t possess the ball long. Flinthills suffocated the Bluestem Lady Lions on Tuesday en route to a 46-21 victory.

Flinthills pitched a shutout for the first five minutes of the game. It was a consistent dose of quality defense that led the Lady Mustangs into the second win in about 24 hours.

Last night, Flinthills finally were able to play a weather delayed game against Buffalo-Altoona Midway. The Lady Mustangs controlled the entire game, winning 52-15.

They were back on the court and kept their defensive intensity up. While their offense struggled in the first half, the defense kept Flinthills from having to worry about their lead.

Lauren Donner, the super sophomore once again stepped up for the Lady Mustangs. Trying to improve upon her 16 points in last night’s victory, Donner upped the game by outscoring Bluestem on her own. She had 21 points in the game, including 13 points in the second half.

Janea Totty and Sarah Sorum had back-to-back buckets to put Flinthills up 14-2 with 2:59 to go in the first half.

The Lady Mustangs took a 16-6 lead into the half.

Donner hit a three coming out of the second half, giving the Lady Mustangs a 13-point lead. It wouldn’t be until Kristyn Cooper finally put in a basket; the Lady Lions finally found the second half scoreboard.

Flinthills will travel to Sedan on Friday for a bigtime showdown with the Blue Devils (3-2). Bluestem hosts Erie (2-2) on Friday night.