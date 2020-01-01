Andover High’s junior kicker is transferring high schools.

David Kemp announced he was transferring from Andover High to Bartram Trail High in St. Johns, Florida.

“Bartram Trail is great athletic program," Kemp said. "They have a rich history of helping kids get to the next level.”

The junior was Andover’s leading scorer the last two seasons. His 56 points accounted for 46.7 percent of the Trojans scoring this past fall. The previous season, his 57 points.

“I am greatly appreciative of my experiences in Andover,” Kemp said. “Thank you to all my teammates, my friends, my teachers, my coaches and all the great people who have been supportive of me and positively impacted me as a person,”

He was 28-of-40 over the last two seasons, including going 15-of-19 last season. He hit 12 of his last 13 field goals, including a 54-yard field goal against city rival Andover Central. He was also perfect this past season on extra points, going 10-of-10.

Kemp is one of the highest rated kickers in the 2021 class. He was a consensus Class 5A All-State selection. He is one of seven five-star recruits according to the Chris Sailer kicking rankings, which are regarded as one of the best gauges of collegiate potential on kickers. Kemp also ranked sixth in the Kohl’s rankings, which are regarded as a source for kicker recruiting.

During his junior year, Kemp has taken game visits to Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas State and Kansas.

"I am starting a new chapter in my life," Kemp said. "I am extremely grateful to God for how he has always blessed me and look forward to watch the future holds."

Bartram Trail has a long history of sending players onto Division I schools. For the last 10 years, Bartram Trail has sent all but one kicker to Division I in either football or soccer.

“My family is also right in the area, so it made it a great choice,” Kemp said.

It’s unknown what Andover will do with Kemp now relocating. They’ll try to revamp an offense that was decimated by injuries and replace starting quarterback Ethan Fahnestock. Junior Austin Ngo stepped in and performed admirably for the Trojans.