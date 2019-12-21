Devon Junghans was at the right place at the right time in Friday's Salina South-Salina Central matchup at South Gymnasium.

With the Mustangs having a chance to tie or take the lead in the waning seconds of the contest, the South junior drew a charge to halt the Mustangs' comeback.

"It was a risky play on my part," Junghans said. "Coach (Jason Hooper) is always in our head about staying in when they’re out of control, and take the charge. I learned from a player named Austin Jensen back a couple of years ago. I just apply that to my defense.”

South led the entirety of the contest and picked up a 48-45 victory over Central for its first victory over its crosstown rival since 2015 to improve to 3-2 and 2-1 in Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League play.

The win for the Cougars also snapped the Mustangs' nine-game winning streak in the series. The loss dropped Central to 2-2 and 0-1 in AVCTL play.

"You never want to go into Christmas Break (with) a loss," Hooper said. "Obviously, playing your crosstown rival as well puts another point of emphasis on it. I didn’t think we played particularly well tonight, but we played well to win, and that’s all that matters."

Central trailed by as many as 10 early in the second quarter after being down 14-8 after the first period. Trailing 23-15 with under three minutes to go before halftime, the Mustangs went on a 7-0 run to pull within one, but South was able to respond with a Junghans bucket at the buzzer for a 25-22 lead heading into the locker room.

Reed McHenry got the Mustangs within one to start the third period, but they stayed with the Cougars trailing by seven and headed into the fourth quarter with a 34-31 deficit.

South led by 45-37 with 2:09 to go after Junghans went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line.

Central then went on a 8-1 run to pull back within a point with 14 seconds remaining.

The Cougars needed a combined 2-for-4 at the charity stripe in the final seconds from juniors Josh Jordan and AJ Johnson to pull out the victory.

"All you can do is give yourself a shot in the end," Central coach Ryan Modin said. "It was a great game to coach. A (great) atmosphere, a lot of fun (and) the guys never quit.

"We’ve got to shoot better. We got the looks that we wanted. Early on, I didn’t think we were very tough. We got better as the game went on."

McHenry led the Mustangs with 10 points. Beside Junghans' 14-point effort, Johnson added 10 points after missing the last two games.

"He adds so much to our arsenal as far as athleticism," Junghans said of Johnson. "When he really wants to play defense, he can cause havoc. Just having him out there was a huge blessing."

South resumes its season on Jan. 7 with a road trip to Maize South.

"We have a lot of things to work on, especially on the offensive end," Hooper said. "We’ve got to clean a lot of stuff up. We have too many droughts through the course of games where we’re not scoring very efficiently.

"We’re going to get to work and resolve a few things. We’re going into break happy, and makes it a little bit nicer."

Central will travel to Derby on Jan. 7 to open up the 2020 portion of its schedule.

“I told the guys, ‘You can’t hang your heads here and sit there and worry about it. You’ve got to get better. The competition in this league and in Class 5A, it’s rough every single night. You’ve got shake it off and be ready to go,'" Modin said.