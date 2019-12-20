EL DORADO – Regan Lattey hit a three-pointer with just over four minutes to go in the first quarter, giving the Lady Wildcats a 3-2 lead.

They would not lead again.

Senior Mallory Cowman came down, hit a turnaround jumper and Kimalee Cook stepped up hitting one of her four first half three-pointers and the run was on for Circle.

The Lady T-Birds used a 19-0 run to separate themselves from El Dorado. Circle used it to go on a 54-32 victory over El Dorado on the last day of the fall semester.

“We felt our first half and we said the second half has the opportunity to be different,” Circle head coach Brian Henry said. “We were fortunate enough to build a lead.”

Cook led the Lady T-Birds with 22 points. She did it by getting to the rim, forcing turnovers and hitting big time threes. Her movement off the ball caused havoc for an inexperienced El Dorado defense that had no answer for the track state champion.

“She’s [Cook] having a tremendous season for us,” Henry said. “With her quickness, she’s going to get 6-10 points on steals alone. Add in her three-point shot, it’s a deadly weapon.

Sophomore Bailey Camien made two free throws with 6:11 to go in the second quarter, ending the run that has become so indicative of Circle. The Fighting Henry’s knows how to take a team out of a game quickly.

Circle led 35-7 at halftime.

Lattey scored the first five points bringing El Dorado within 23 to start the third quarter. However, Cook got to the rim and Chase also had a bucket and in a matter of minutes, The Lady T-Birds had increased their lead back out to 30.

The fight in the Lady Wildcats never went out. They went on a 7-0 run before Circle would find a way to stop it. Mallory Parsons diving for loose balls, Brooklyn Motter hitting buckets and drawing the foul. The team never quits, even when the scoreboard is not in their advantage.

It’s the same thing we ran into Tuesday night,” Henry said. “This team has not learned how to play with a big lead yet. We get a little complacent.”

The El Dorado run reached 18-6 before Cowman completed the and-one opportunity, giving Circle the 54-32 lead with 1:10 to go.

Lattey led the Lady Wildcats with 12 points. Brooklyn Motter had 11 points, all in the second half.

Cowman had 11 points for Circle. Chase had 10 points for the Lady T-Birds.

Both teams are off heading into the winter break. El Dorado travels to Augusta in their first game of the new semester. Circle will start with the always tough Buhler Crusaders at home on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Circle – 19; 16; 10; 9 – 54

El Dorado – 3; 4; 9; 16 – 32

Circle: Cook 22, Cowman 11, Chase 10, Claycamp 8, Gilmartin3

El Dorado: Lattey 12, Motter 10, Parsons 4, Camien 4, Faudere 2