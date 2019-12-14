Topeka High's girls basketball team, top-ranked in Class 6A, opened Centennial League play with a 79-23 rout of Junction City Friday night at Junction City as freshman Kiki Smith and sophomore NiJaree Canady combined for 40 points.

The game was never in doubt, with the Trojans opening up a 57-9 halftime advantage en route to improving to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the league. Junction City fell to 0-3, 0-1.

Smith recorded her third straight game of 20-plus points, leading all scorers with 24 points and hitting four 3-pointers, while Canady added 16 points.

Ten players cracked the scoring column for the Trojans while Junction City did not have a player with more than four points.

Topeka High, second in 6A last season, will host Hayden in a Centennial League game Tuesday (6 p.m.) and will be at home Friday to host Washburn Rural (6 p.m.) in a rematch of last year's 6A championship game. High and Rural shared the league title last season.

TOPEKA HIGH 79, JUNCTION CITY 23

Topeka High;29;28;17;5;—;79

JunctionCity;3;6;10;4;—;23

Topeka High (3-0, 1-0) — Grassity 1 2-2 4, Z. Caryl 0 0-0 0, L. Smith 3 2-2 8, Murray 2 2-4 6, A. Caryl 0 0-0 0, Thomas 4 0-1 8, Wiley 1 0-1 2, K. Smith 9 2-3 24, Hendricks 2 0-0 5, German 0 0-0 0, Canady 4 8-12 16, Ramsey 1 0-0 3, Cain 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 16-25 79.

Junction City (0-3, 0-1) — Robinson 1 0-0 2, Fowler 0 0-0 0, Harris 1 2-3 4, Nicholson 0 1-3 1, Davis 0 0-2 0, Hekekia 0 1-4 1, Rivera 1 4-6 4, Escobar 0 2-2 2, Adams 1 1-4 3, Davis 0 0-0 0, Strickland 1 2-4 4. Totals 5 13-28 23.

3-point goals — Topeka High 7 (K. Smith 4, Hendricks, Ramsey, Cain). Total fouls — Topeka High 22, Junction City 16. Fouled out — none.