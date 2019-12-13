WICHITA – Not many games are over in the first 88 seconds of the game but on Friday night in Charles Koch Arena, this one was. The No. 2 team in Class 5A showed why they were about to be No. 1.

Bishop Carroll used a 19-0 run that spanned two quarters to beat No. 1 Andover Central 68-46.

“Hats off to Bishop Carroll,” Andover Central Jesse Herrmann said. “It’s been a long time we’ve coached against a group of guys that play so well together.”

Bishop Carroll never trailed as they went on a 7-0 run to start the game off two big threes as the No. 2 team in Class 5A put the No. 1 team on upset alert.

Jerome Washington hit a three, Xavier Bell made some free throws but in all reality the game was about to tip in one direction the worst way.

It was another three by Carroll. Then, a drive to the rim. A jumper here and a pair of free throws there. Andover Central could not buy a bucket on the side and the route was on.

When the dust settled after Jerome Washington hit an NBA-sized three-pointer, a 19-0 run was over and Bishop Carroll had made its mark on the defending state champions.

Andover Central had no answer for anyone on Carroll. The Golden Eagles had four players in double-figures.

“They had so many easy baskets because of their offense,” Herrmann said.

The Jaguars cut it to 12 on a Bell three-pointer. Carroll responded with their own to take a 35-20 lead into the break. The Golden Eagles hit five three-pointers in the first half. Many of the threes coming off open looks from strong cuts.

“They cut so hard on offense,” Herrmann said. “Obviously, we didn’t match that tonight.”

Carroll dictated the second half as if they did the first half. Bishop Carroll was able to cut and cause a lot of defensive issues for the Jaguars, which led to open baskets and open lanes.

Senior Trey DeGarmo came in and tried to pull the deficit down, scoring six points in the final frame.

“Trey is a guy who’s an all-state football and baseball player,” Herrmann said. “He just wants to be a part of a team. The way he fought out there got me a little fired up.”

Andover Central never found their rhythm offensively. They fell behind by such a large margin, they pressed offensively and it led to inefficient shots and it doesn’t help when you’re having an off night against the No. 2 team in Class 5A.

Bell had a game high with 20 points. Brenyn St. Vrain led Carroll with five made three-pointers and 17 points.

This is a learning curve season for the Jaguars. They’re now 1-2 on the season. The Jaguars didn’t lose two games until Feb. 12 last season. It is the first time Andover Central has been under .500 in the first semester since the 2015-16 season. That team won 20 games. So, a season is not lost in December.

Andover Central will now travel to Goddard on Tuesday and wrap up the first semester against Goddard Eisenhower on Friday.

“We have a long way to go,” Herrmann said. “I like our guys but we just need to commit being a team and work together to be a good team.”

Andover Central – 11; 9; 13; 13 – 46

Bishop Carroll – 22; 13; 19; 14 – 68

Andover Central: Bell 20; Washington 11; Parnell 7; DeGarmo 6; Stupka 2

Bishop Carroll: St. Vrain 17; Mans 16; Littlejohn 16; Larkin 11; Red 4; Powell 2; Rottinghaus 2