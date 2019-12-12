FAIRFIELD – The Flinthills Lady Mustangs never trailed and smothered the Chase Lady Cats for 32 minutes as Flinthills rolled to a 59-36 in the second round of the consolation bracket in the Falcon Classic on Thursday afternoon.

“Yeah, we didn’t want to let them back in it,” Flinthills head coach Monty Melugin said.

It was Lauren Donner who powered the Lady Mustangs to the early lead hitting back-to-back threes go give the Flinthills an early 10-2 lead with 2:04 left in the first quarter. An early 4-0 led out of the game showed that Flinthills would never trail.

Chase County would find some rhythm in the second quarter as they were able to cut into the Lady Mustangs lead by breaking the press. Taylor Lattimore was able to get behind the press and convert the easy layup, making it 18-9 with 5:02 to go until halftime.

The Lady Mustangs would see their grow to as high as 20 on multiple occasions in the first half through their intense press defense.

Flinthills went into the break with 36-16 advantage.

Sarah Sorum with an easy put back on a miss to start the second half and the it was much of the same in the first half. An intense on ball pressure and crisp passing put the Flinthills into the next round.

Donner went from scoring in the first half (16 points), to finding teammates open in key positions. After Chase shaded a second player on Donner, found Lyndee Martin for an easy layup off the glass.

“I think I did pretty good,” Donner said, “I could have drove more.”

Defense from Riggin Carney proved huge, blocking threes and blocking out key rebounders limited opportunities for the Lady Kats.

After Chase cut the lead to 40-21, the Lady Mustangs would never let Chase within 20 again.

“It lets us try a lot of new stuff when you get a lead like that,” Melugin said.

Donner came in averaging 12.5 points per game, finished with 19 points.

Melugin picked up his first win of the season and his 76th with Flinthills. After an 0-2 start, the Lady Mustangs are finding a way to the finish line. Flinthills is aiming for their first conference title since 2017.

“Games like this is going to help us going forward,” Donner said. “I think we’ll do good throughout the year.”

With the win, Flinthills moves into the consolation championship on Friday at Fairfield High School against Stafford/Fairfield.

Flinthills 13; 23; 14; 9 – 59

Chase 2; 14; 11; 9 – 36

Flinthills – Donner 19; Sorum 15, Carney 7, Hinnen 6, L. Martin 6, Alvord 4, Heimgartner 2

Chase – Lattimore 17, Winkelman 11, Savage 5, Harrington 3,