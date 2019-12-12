FAIRFIELD, KANSAS – Otis-Bison used a 16-2 run in the fourth quarter to beat come from behind and beat the Flinthills Mustangs 58-49 in the semifinals of the Falcon Classic on Thursday afternoon.

“We were standing around of offense,” Flinthills head coach Steve Oltman said. “I think we are further along than what I thought we would be.”

After Flinthills tied it at 15-all, Jayce Kohls drove down the line for the coast to coast layup, giving the Cougars a four-point advantage with 4:28 to go in the second quarter.

Kedryn Morse tied it up on two free throws with 3:12 remaining in the first half.

Back-to-back threes from Nate Becker and Isaac Bugner gave the Mustangs an answer to what the Cougars did. Morse then drew a charge, giving the momentum all to Flinthills. Bugner would hit another three with 1:08 to go in the first half to give Flinthills the 28-25 lead.

Otis-Bison’s press would prove worthy as they forced back-to-back turnovers on ensuing possessions to take the 30-28 lead with 32 seconds left in the half.

“We talked about their zone and how it is going to be more soft than what we would do,” Oltman said. “I think we struggled to adjust to that.”

Hunter Lowmaster hit a three at the buzzer to give the Mustangs a 33-30 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs came out feeling in the second half. They scored the first four points and it was capped off by a Bugner steal and layup to make it 41-34 with 5:49 to go in the third quarter.

After struggling to score, the Mustangs finally found the bucket on the back of Lowmaster. He found two loose balls, putting them back up and giving the Mustangs a 47-42 lead with 5:04 to go in regulation.

Morse found himself in foul trouble and the offense slowed and had some issues down the stretch. Eventually fouling out, Morse sat for a large portion of the fourth with four fouls.

“He’s been the one who’s ran the offense for the last four years,” Oltman said. “That [Morse fouling out] hurt us more than anything else.”

Otis-Bison’s Dalton Regan hit back-to-back threes to give the Cougars the lead for good with under four minutes to go.

“I talk to the coach after the game about the kid [Regan,” Oltman said. “The coach said he thought the game would be different if he didn’t play.”

The Mustangs pressed on the offensive end when little ball movement forced tough shots for Flinthills. The lid came off the basket for the Cougars and that was all she wrote for Flinthills. Otis-Bison ended the game on a 16-2 run.

Lowmaster led the Mustangs with 20 points on the afternoon. Bugner had 14 points as well.

Kohls led the Cougars with 19 points, as Otis-Bison had three players in double figures.

Flinthills drops to 1-2 on the season and will play the loser of the Ellinwood-Ashland game on Friday afternoon for an opportunity at third place.

“Last year we were fifth or six,” Oltman said. “This year, we get a chance to finish third.”

Flinthills 11; 22; 10; 6 -- 49

Otis-Bison 15; 15; 10; 18 -- 58

Flinthills – Lowmaster 20, Bugner 14, Becker 7, Morse 6, Sorum 2

Otis-Bison – Kohls 19, Regan 12, Butler 11, Schneider 6, Thille 4, Nathan Roth 4, Christian Roth 2