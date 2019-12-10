ANDOVER – McPherson grabbed a double-digit lead in the second quarter and never looked back as the Bullpups shook Class 5A basketball. McPherson walked into the jungle and walked out with a 52-47 win over No. 1 Andover Central on Tuesday night.

Andover Central’s offense outside of a few stretches in the first and third quarters never found their rhythm. The inconsistencies throughout made it tough to complete the comeback.

“A lot of our guys practice five times,” Herrmann said. “That’s no excuse, McPherson smacked us in the mouth.”

Turnovers and poor shooting were a large reason why the McPherson Bullpups were able to get on top of the Jaguars. Cody Stufflebean was huge in the first quarter. The Kansas State football commit had six points in the opening quarter. He provided a physical presence the Jaguars are only used to on the football field.

Despite Xavier Bell’s 12 first half points, Andover Central could not get a lot to fall for them. Missed shot after missed shot, turnover after turnovers, Andover Central kept digging a hole.

“We just have to get better,” Herrmann said. “I think we have the tools to be a great team but have to learn to play as a team.”

Seth Adron of McPherson was a big reason why the Bullpups held a 33-25 lead at halftime. He scored six points in the second quarter, helping the Bullpups to a 10-point lead right before the break. Hayes Schmid hit three big threes in the first half for the Bullpups.

Andover Central came out of the half doing what they needed to do. First it was Jerome Washington who hit a three from the county line. Then, McPherson left Bell open in the right corner for the three, forcing McPherson to call a timeout with 5:40 to go in the third quarter. Matt Macy capped off the 9-0 run with a three of his own to give Andover Central the 34-33 lead with 4:49 to go in the third quarter.

Jerome Washington had two rebounds and put-backs to give Andover Central the 38-35 lead with 1:28 to go in the third quarter. Bell drove to the rim for the lay up as the third quarter expired, giving the Jaguars a 40-39 lead after three.

Andover Central took a 42-41 lead with 6:30 to go in the fourth but free throws became the kryptonite for Andover Central. The final eight points for McPherson were from the free throw line.

“McPherson smacked us in the mouth,” Herrmann said.

Andover Central could never really find the rhythm down the stretch and every time it felt as if they were going to get back and tie the game, the Bullpups would head to the free throw line.

“They did a great job controlling the game,” Andover Central’s head coach Jesse Herrmann said. “We just didn’t have enough energy to make a play at the end.”

The Jaguars didn’t shoot one free three all night. While McPherson found their aggressiveness put them to the line often and they were efficient while getting there. McPherson made 14-of-19 from the line, while the Jaguars went 0-of-0.

It is the first loss to McPherson since 2017 in the Class 4A-I State Tournament.

The Jaguars are now 1-1 on the season and will face 5A’s No. 2 team, Bishop Carroll at Koch Arena on Friday night as the Jaguars are the prime time game for the annual GWAL/AVCTL Challenge. That match is set to tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

“Basketball is a funny game, teams have nights where they don’t play well,” Herrmann said. “It’s how you respond to adversity.”

McPherson (1-1) -- 18; 15; 6; 13; -- 52

Andover Central (1-1) -- 14; 11; 15; 7 -- 47

McPherson -- Madron 16, Schmid 14, Stufflebean 12, Courtney 8, Alexander 2

Andover Central -- Bell 17, Washington 15, Parenll 10, Macy 3, DeGarmo 2