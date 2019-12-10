McPherson hit the first bucket in overtime and that was all the Bullpups needed to keep their distance from seventh-ranked Andover Central on Tuesday night in the Jungle. McPherson came back from seven down to beat Andover Central 54-50 in overtime.

The Jaguars fall to 1-1 on the season.

The game felt as if it was a championship bout, between two heavyweights that were throwing blows back-and-forth. It was Brittany Harshaw in the first half and Bailey Wilborn in the second half.

“We have a lot of really good players,” Andover Central head coach Stana Jefferson said. “We have multiple players who can step up when needed.”

Harshaw. Her ability to weave throughout the second-ranked McPherson defense was everything the experts thought and more.

McPherson led 20-16 before Hershaw made her move. Six straight for Harshaw saw Andover Central move in front. The Jaguars then had freshman Maddi Amekporfor hit a falling away to give the Jaguars a 24-20 lead with 3:58 to go until halftime.

Harshaw hit another three to give the Jaguars their biggest lead of the half at 27-22 at the break.

McPherson scored the first four points of the second half, cutting the Central lead down to one with 6:48 to go in the third quarter.

Ellie Sterns and Bailey Wilborn combined to push the Jaguars lead to seven at 34-27 with 4:29 to go in the third quarter.

McPherson’s Kassidy Beam nailed a three to give the Lady Bullpups a 35-34 lead with Andover Central going nearly eight minutes without a bucket 4:22 remaining. That streak was finally broken when Brayden Wheatley nailed a three, giving the Jaguars the lead once again.

McPherson felt the bottom drop and made their move. Big ball movement and crisp passing gave McPherson a 10-3 run forcing an Andover Central timeout with 2:08 to go in regulation.

Wilborn banked in a three with 1:13 remaining in the game to cut the McPherson lead to 42-40.

After a missed free throw, the Jaguars went down the court, where Bailey Wilborn with the step back three to give Andover Central the 43-42 lead with 40 seconds remaining.

Jayden Newfarmer would split free throws with 3.8 second remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime tied at 44-all.

In overtime the McPherson team who appeared to be more energetic came out, hit a three and never trailed in overtime. They led by five with 43.2 seconds remaining in overtime. Wilborn made a layup to cut it to three but their game tying opportunity would come up short as Wilborn was called for a travel as she tried to draw contract on the final possession for Andover Central.

Wilborn would finish with 13 points.

Harshaw was held to only two points for the remainder of the game. She finished with 20 points for the game.

“I knew with how well she shot the ball in the first half, they were going to change how they were guarding here,” Jefferson said. “I thought her teammates stepped up.”

Andover Central will next take on Wichita Northwest in the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge at Koch Arena on Thursday at 4 p.m.

“A loss is still a loss,” Jefferson said. “I still think we have the right pieces to be a very good basketball team.”

McPherson 15; 7; 10; 12; 10 - 54

Andover Central 13; 14; 7; 10; 6 - 50

McPherson -- Beam 17, Pyle 16, Cooks 11, Malm 5, Sweat 3, Howard 2

Andover Central -- Harshaw 20, Wilborn 13, Amekporfor 6, Wheatley 4, Sterns 4, Newfarmer 3