EL DORADO — Freshman running back Brock Sturges was picked as a first team All-American by the NJCAA on Tuesday.

Sturges was the only Butler Grizzly picked in this year's All-American list.

Sturges transferred to Butler Community College from Arizona State and became an instant star for the Grizzlies. The Arizona State bounce back showed on multiple occasions why he was the easy pick for first team. He scored two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards in a win over then sixth-ranked Snow College.

"It feels good to see the hard work pay off and be able to do what I set out to achieve here," Sturges said.

He capped off one of the best performances in school history with a 225-yard performance and two touchdown performance against rival Coffeyville. Sturges had multiple 100-yard performances and scored at least one touchdown in seven games. He was named offensive player of the week in the Jayhawk that week. Something he received on four occasions this season.

Sturges In 11 games, Sturges ran for almost 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 154 yards and one touchdown receiving.

Sturges finishes second in the nation in rushing yards at 1,089 yards. His 99.0 yards per game is fifth best in the nation and best in the Jayhawk conference. He is one of two players in the nation to rush for over 1,000 yards.

"I feel blessed it’s something that I set out to achieve," Sturges said. "I can’t thank the big boys up front enough and everybody who helped me get there."

He's the first player at Butler since Kevon Abrams to rush for at least 1,000 yards (2016Abrams, 1,166 yards).

Brock becomes the 118th NJCAA/JC Gridwire All-American (since 1980) in Butler football history joining an elite class of student athletes to come through the Butler football program.

Recently, Sturges committed to playing football at Texas State next year.

"It is well deserved," mentioned Vignery. "He's worked so hard from the day he got here to become a leader of this team and he's a very selfless person and a natural leader. He's going to do great things at Texas State."