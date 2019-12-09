CHENEY, KANSAS – A 20-0 run was a little too much for El Dorado to overcome on Monday night in Cheney. El Dorado fell behind 23-3 before finally hitting two free throws to end the quarter. A staunch full court press was too much for the young Lady Wildcats.

In the end, El Dorado fell 75-29 to Cheney.

El Dorado is now 0-1 on the season.

Kenzee Eaton hit a three that tied the game at 3-all with just two minutes into the first quarter. From there on, the press was a little too much for the Lady Wildcats to handle.

“We talked about finishing those high percentage shots,” El Dorado head coach Jordan Crawford said. “It’s something we have to continue to get better at.”

Turnover after turnover and missed opportunity after missed opportunity, El Dorado saw the deficit grow to a point where no team can handle.

After Cheney had pushed the lead to over 30, it was sophomore Victoria George who would finally catch some momentum in the way for El Dorado. A bucket and a three gave her quick five points and the half ended with El Dorado clawing back within 49-12 at the break.

“I told her to go earn and keep her minutes,” Jordan said.

Cheney would reach their largest lead at 67-14 with 2:07 to go in the third quarter. Despite the deficit, the Lady Wildcat never quit. They cut the lead back to 71-27 with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter with good ball movement, finding open shooters.

“We try to preach in making contact [on rebounds] and an instinctive mind to the ball,” It’s one thing we have to keep doing reps in practice. It’ll come to us.”

The Lady Wildcats continued to dive or loose balls and hustle on the defensive side. Big three-pointers from Cheney felt like back breakers after a hard-fought defensive possession ended in another Cheney three.

“I thought we got better there in the last five minutes,” Crawford said. “They kept fighting.”

Eaton led El Dorado with 10 points. She hit two threes that were helpful for the Lady Wildcats. Senior Mallory Parsons had eight points, six in the second half.

Brooklyn Wewe had 23 to lead Cheney. Kylee Scheer had 20 points after having 29 the other night for the Cardinals.

El Dorado gets a chance to redeem themselves quickly as they will be back in their home opener on Tuesday night at El Dorado high against Hutchinson Trinity. Girls tip-off at 6 p.m. It’s the first round of the pool play in the Cheney preseason tournament.

“It’s a nice thing we don’t have to sit on this one for too long,” Crawford said. “We get to go back out there and try again tomorrow night.

EHS 5; 7; 5; 12 – 29

CHS 23; 26; 20; 6 – 75

El Dorado – Eaton, 10, Mallory Parsons 8, George 5, Camien 2, Faudere 2

Cheney – Wewe 23, Scheer 20, Albers 6, Martin 4, Cline 4, Jones 3, Luehrs 3, Wehrman 2