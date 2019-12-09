DOUGLASS, KANSAS – A comeback attempt that fell short and foul trouble haunted the Douglass Bulldog girls and boys teams Monday night as Sedgwick took both games in the set.

Sedgwick got things started on the scoreboard after the teams exchanged two sets of traveling calls. Douglass responded quickly but soon the Cardinal lead began to grow.

As the first quarter ended, Sedgwick’s Taylinn Lacey drove into the lane and scored as time expired, giving the Cardinals an 8-3 lead.

A constant in Monday evening’s game was the consistent and aggressive full court pressure Sedgwick brought on every possession. Throughout the second quarter, the Bulldogs gave up five turnovers, four of them coming before Douglass could reach the mid-court line.

“{Fighting off the full court pressure] was a pretty big part of the game,” Douglass Girls Varsity Head Coach Daniel Jantz said. “And really, we did pretty well against it.”

The second quarter ended with the Cardinals holding steady to a 21-8 lead, 11 of their points coming off Douglass turnovers.

Douglass kept the deficit consistent though the third, trailing 33-18 at the end of three quarters.

In the fourth, the Douglass comeback began. 2:23 into the fourth, the Bulldogs brought the deficit to 10. With just 12.4 seconds remaining, freshman Avery Roberts sunk a wide open three to bring the Bulldogs to within three (35-32).

Sedgwick would go on to sink two free throws to ice the game and win 37-32.

Sedgwick – 8; 13; 12; 4 – 37

Douglass – 3; 5; 10; 14 – 32

Sedgwick – Zerger 12, Lacey 8, Rogers 7, McGinn 6, Atwill 3, Scarlett 1

Douglass – Hajdukovich 13, Megli 10, Roberts 5, Carr 2, Coombes 2

Sedgwick 46, Douglass 33

On the other hand, the boys game had a flipped script, the first half full of back and forth offensive pressure. Douglass had an adequate start but was plagued early by foul trouble. Junior David Arevalo scored the first three points for the Bulldogs before taking three fouls in the first quarter.

“We got into foul trouble early, but it is what it is,” Douglass Boys Varsity Head Coach Laron Nordstedt said. “We have to play smart and the next guy on the bench has to step up and make the plays for us.”

Douglass fought well and entered halftime leading 21-17. The lead soon began to vanish as fouls seemed to add up once again.

With 2:49 left to play in the third, Sedgwick forced Douglass to take a timeout after back to back buckets to take the lead.

Sedgwick would not trail again, taking a 30-25 lead into the final quarter of play.

In the final quarter, Sedgwick outscored Douglass 16-8 to solidify the win. Even after Douglass closed the gap to 10 at one point in the fourth, Sedgwick defeated the Bulldogs 46-33.

Sedgwick – 6; 11; 13; 16 – 46

Douglass – 8; 13; 4; 8 – 33

Sedgwick – Shepherd 18, Tillman 10, Lacey 9, Schroeder 5, Hoffsommer 4

Douglass – Jared Stoffel 8, Titus 7, Jordan Stoffel 5, Arevalo 4, Roberts 3, Jones 2, Ramey 2, Powell 1, Moore 1