CHENEY, KANSAS – The Cheney Cardinals used a 14-3 run to separate themselves from the El Dorado Wildcats on Monday night at Cheney HS. The ninth-ranked Cardinals beat El Dorado ….

The Wildcats are now 0-1 on the year.

Dravin Fowler and Jeramiah Kemboi put El Dorado up 4-0 to start the game but the aggressive offense of Cheney answered back with a mini-run of their own. They made it 6-4 with 4:29 to go in the first quarter. After Kemboi scored five straight points, Cheney then went on their run that was the difference in the game. A 14-1 run that was capped at a 16-3 run before the Wildcats started to get back in the game.

Jayden Sundgren hit a three as the final second of the first half wore off, cutting the Cheney halftime lead to 38-25.

The drought would go on for El Dorado in the second half. A bucket could not be bought if they tried. A rim out here, a front rim pop there. While the shooting woes happened for El Dorado, the bucket was wet for the Cardinals. Threes were falling, getting the crowd riled up.

This in turn caused frustration for the Wildcats on the offensive end. As the lead grew for Cheney, the forcing of less than stellar shots increased for El Dorado. The full court press that Cheney ran until the …… seemed to really give El Dorado problems. The length that inexplicably every Cheney player possessed caused tipped balls and turnovers in their favor.

Cheney outscored the Wildcats 12-2 in a quarter in which El Dorado needed to make a move.

Garrett Meyer tried his best to match Jake Johnson in the second half scoring as El Dorado cut within 20 midway through the fourth quarter. However, a three by Cheney and an easy layup on a turnover helped the Cardinals push it back out to a 22-point advantage.

The Wildcats used Jake Johnson and LJ Berkstresser to hit a shot and a put-back and El Dorado had cut the lead down to 15. The Cardinals responded quickly with a back-to-back buckets to increase it back to a comfortable margin.

The Wildcats are back on the hardwood tomorrow night in the first round of the Cheney preseason tournament. They’ll take on Hutch Trinity at El Dorado High. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

El Dorado 12; 13; 2; 23; - 50

Cheney 20; 18; 12; 16 - 66

El Dorado -- Johnson 16, Fowler 8, Meyer 7, Kemboi 6, Wittenberg 5, Berkstresser 5, Sundgren 3

Cheney -- Grace 23, Middleton 10, Petz 8, Voth 8, Olmstead 6, Papathanaszin 5, Doshier 4, Block 2