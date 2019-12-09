FAIRFIELD, KANSAS – The Flinthills Mustangs grabbed their first win of the season on Monday night with a 69-62 win over Pretty Prairie in the first round of the Fairfield Classic.

Nate Becker and Isaac Bugner each scored 22 points for the Mustangs as they snagged the victory.

“Moving forward we can continue to play with anticipation on defense,” Flinthills head coach Steve Oltman said. “We are still trying to find move movement with and without the ball on offense.”

It was a tight game heading into the second quarter. That’s when Flinthills took over. The Mustangs scored 25 points in the quarter, giving Flinthills the 37-28 lead at the break.

“Our Press really got to them in the second quarter,” Oltman said. “We were able to score off their turnovers and built some momentum.”

Flinthills did a great job in the second half of keeping the Bulldogs at arm’s length despite having three starters foul on in the final four minutes of the game. Despite Pretty Prairie's Dalton Schrag’s big fourth quarter, Flinthills was able to come with the win.

“We were able to make his looks tough from the pressure on their guards,” Oltman said.

Their ability to shoot 64 percent for the game is mighty impressive for a team. They were 23-of-29 (79 percent) inside the three-point line.

The only negative for the Mustangs only shot 36 percent from the free throw line, going 12-of-33 from the line.

“We need to slow down when we get to the line,” Oltman said. “We also had five lane violations trying to get re-bounds so those were part of the missed shots.”

With the victory, Flinthills moves to 1-1 on the year. They’ll play Otis-Bison on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Flinthills 12;25;10;22 – 69

Pretty Prairie 12;16;11;23 – 62

Flinthills – Becker 22, Bugner 22, Morse 17, Lowmaster 6, Jones 2

Pretty Prairie -- Schrag 14, Rogers 11, Saft 11, Kruse 10, Stucky 7, Steadman 3, Oller 2, Detter 2, Perry 2