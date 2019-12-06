Mallory Cowman gets the headlines as she's known for her height and her volleyball ability. It was the Kimalee Cook show on Friday night.

Cook scored 16 points, it felt as if she had as many steals, as the seventh-ranked Circle Lady Thunderbirds rolled over the Rose Hill Rockets in the season opener for both teams 61-24.

“Kim is a great player,” Circle head coach Brian Henry said. “She’s really working to help us be a great team.”

Cook was tenacious and downright aggressive. Her Russell Westbrook style of aggressive play caused all sort of problems for the Rockets. She locked down Rose Hill's best player, Jayden Chickadonz. Holding her to only two points for the night.

“My main goal every time is to make sure they don’t score,” Cook said.

After Aspin Goetz made a jumper, the T-Birds came out the Rockets with what appeared to be a feeling of insult the fact that an opponent had scored upon them.

Cook's speed gave her the advantage on breakaways. She capped another big run for Circle. She picked the pocket of a Rose Hill ball handler and coasted to the rim, giving the T-Birds a 37-12 lead at the break.

Cook started the blow out as she drained two threes and had a bucket to push the Lady T-Bird’s lead from single digits to double digits.

“Every time I go on the court, I want to contribute in any way I can,” Cook said. “I did that tonight.”

Cook had outscored the Rockets by herself in the first half, 14-12

“We have a really solid five,” Henry said. “We had a lot of girls step up and take advantage of those opportunities.”

Cowman came out in the second half and took advantage of the low morale. She scored nine points in less than a quarter of action in the second half. The T-Birds all-around game didn’t need her but she showed flashes why she was picked to be all-county.

“Her [Maci Claycamp] and Mallory [Cowman] are a deadly combination inside,” Henry said.

It is the fifth straight win over Rose Hill for Circle. They have not lost to the Rockets since January 2011.

Circle improves to 1-0 on the year and they’ll host the Circle preseason tournament next week at Circle High School.

Rose Hill — 2; 10; 7; 5 — 24

Circle — 20; 17; 18; 6 — 61

Rose Hill — Rose 6, Cain 4, Thrush 3, Goetz 3, Chickadonz 2, Hackney 2, Abraham 2, McCollough

Circle — Cook 16, Cowman 15, Chase 9, Claycamp 7, Meir 6, Gilmartin 4, White 3, Shaults 1