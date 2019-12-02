Washburn Rural girls basketball coach Kevin Bordewick knows that last season's Class 6A state championship guarantees the Junior Blues of nothing this winter.

But Bordewick also doesn't expect this year's Rural team to relinquish its crown easily.

"Hopefully we're mature enough to know that last year was last year, but it meant something and it still does," said Bordewick, who has been a part of 11 state titles in volleyball and basketball at Rural. "That's something you can't ever take away, but we know we'd like to get that feeling again, and the only way to do that is come out here and work hard."

Rural graduated All-Stater and current Creighton player Carly Bachelor, as well as senior starter Shelby Ebert (Emporia State volleyball), off last year's 23-2 team, but the Junior Blues return starters Kasey Hamilton (5-7 senior guard), Riley Bagshaw (5-9 senior forward) and Emma Krueger (5-9 sophomore guard/forward).

Hamilton earned All-City and All-Centennial League first-team honors and All-6A honorable mention last season, averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

Krueger averaged 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.7 assists en route to earning second-team All-City and All-Centennial League recognition and All-6A honorable mention, while Bagshaw averaged 2.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists and received All-City honorable mention.

Also returning are senior Shelbey Wichman (5-8 forward) and sophomore Campbell Bagshaw (5-6 guard), who were both top reserves for Rural a year ago.

"We had two good seniors we're going to have to replace and there's going to be new roles and new people to fill those roles, so it's just a matter of us getting used to each other," Bordewick said. "Our work ethic's been really, really good."

Several other players are expected to battle for varsity time this season, including sophomore Katelynn Brogan and freshmen Brooklyn DeLeye and Ma'Ryah Lutz.

"You miss a lot of experience factor when you play that many young ones, but they played on pretty high-level club teams and-or we had a lot of those freshmen in the state volleyball tournament, so I think that's going to be added value, too, just the level and the competitiveness and things like that," Bordewick said. "That's why people value multi-sport athletes because they get those other experiences."

Washburn Rural, which has posted 26 straight winning seasons with four 6A titles, will open its season on Dec. 10 at 6A stalwart Shawnee Mission Northwest.

The Junior Blues also face an early-season road showdown on Dec. 20 with Topeka High, which was the 6A runner-up and shared the Centennial League title with the Junior Blues last season.

WASHBURN RURAL GIRLS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Kevin Bordewick (11th season)

Last year’s record — 23-2 overall, 13-1 in Centennial League



Top returners — G Campbell Bagshaw, so.; F Riley Bagshaw, sr.; G Kasey Hamilton, sr.; G/F Emma Krueger, so.; F Shelbey Wichman, sr.



Top newcomers — Katelynn Brogan, so.; Brooklyn DeLeye, fr.; Ma'Ryah Lutz, fr.

Schedule

December — 10 at SM Northwest, 13 Hayden, 17 Emporia, 20 at Topeka High.

January — 3 SM North, 7 at Manhattan, 10 Highland Park, 17 Topeka West, 21 Seaman, 24 at Junction City, 30-31 at Emporia tournament.

February — 1 at Emporia tournament, 7 at Hayden, 11 at Emporia, 14 Topeka High, 18 Manhattan, 21 at Highland Park, 24 at Topeka West, 25 at Olathe North.

March — 4-7 Sub-state, 12-14 6A State at Wichita.