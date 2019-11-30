Carson Key took the opening kickoff back 99 yards and the game was over before Andover Central even took the field.

The Jaguars needed everything to go their way in a game where they were the heavy underdog, but nothing went right.

Bishop Meige beat the Andover Central Jaguars 68-7 in the Class 4A State Championship on Saturday in Topeka.

"I told the guys I'm not much for post game speeches," Andover Central head coach Derek Tuttle said. "but I'm proud of you guys. They accomplished what no team has done before here at Andover Central. The most important part is continue to the tradition of playing hard and playing aggressive."

The Jaguars finish the season 11-2 on the year. Their best record in school history. It is an unfortunate end to a stellar season.

"It feels good knowing everything we worked for got us here," Shomari Parnell said. "We fell a little bit short. It hurts a little bit but the process to get here is great. I am very thankful for that."

After a 3-and-out on their opening possession, the Stags went 77 yards in seven plays. They capped off the drive with 20-yard touchdown pass from Timothy Dorsey Phillipe Wesley to make it 14-0 with 5:56 to go in the first quarter.

Andover Central struggled to move the ball all half long. They only managed 33 yards of offense in the first half.

Bishop Meige was surgical. They marched 80 yards in only six plays to make it 20-0 with 2:41 to go in the first.

The rest of the game was much like the first quarter. The Jaguars were unable to get any momentum going on their side and Bishop Meige would start with exceptional field position. This would lead to an easy score going the other way.

After punting on their first possession, Meige would go on to score on six of their next seven possessions.

Bishp Meige led 49-0 at halftime.

Central finally found the scoreboard in the third quarter. After Meige had punched in two more scores, Jacob Taylor picked off a Dorsey pass, setting up Andover Central at the Meige 15-yard line. Shomari Parnell found Xavier Bell for the 16-yard touchdown pass to cut into the Meige lead.

Meige would tack on another score right before the end of the third quarter, making it 68-7.

The Stags set multiple State Championship records in the win. Total offense (584), first downs (32), passing touchdowns (Tim Dorsey 6), receptions (tied, Daniel Jackson 11), receiving touchdowns (Phillipe Wesley, 4), and longest kickoff return for a touchdown (Key (ties all class record), 99).

"We're hoping we set the tone for the younger guys," Bell said. "It's been a great run. It's their turn to bring it back."

The Jaguars will now get ready to defend their Class 5A basketball crown.

"Practice starts tomorrow night," Bell said.