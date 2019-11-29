The last time a Class 4A team beat Bishop Meige, these seniors were in the first grade. That school is no longer the good football team they were that day. Baldwin beat Bishop Meige on 33-18 on Nov. 8, 2008.

Since then, Meige has been on a tear. They’ve dominated a class they really should not be in. They are the epitome of the private-public school debate. With five straight state championships, the Stags are the overwhelming favorite.

With that, they’re not this unbeaten mythological beast. They have been beaten twice this year. Other teams have been competitive. When you talk to coaches a few things stand out.

“Their offensive line is not what it has been,” One 5A coach said. “We were able to pressure their quarterback and force him into some bad decisions.”

That is not to say the offense is by any means weak. Spearheaded by Minnesota commitment, Daniel Jackson. The 5-11 wide receiver has major speed and as one coach said: “If he catches it on a slant and has a step, say goodbye.” Jackson had offers from Wisconsin, Arizona State, Iowa State and Iowa before committing to Minnesota.

“They have to get after their quarterback,” One 4A coach said. “If you can make him hesitate, you can make him make some mistakes or get a sack.”

With the success of Meige, they have the rare ability in Class 4A to keep players from going both ways. While some can step out and play both sides, the ability to rotate multiple players, especially at the defensive line is crucial.

“That d-line really wore us down,” one coach said. “It felt as if they had a new line every series.”

Some coaches think the Jaguars have a real opportunity if they can run the ball, especially with what the Jaguars have on the wings, so it ultimately will be about what Shomari Parnell can do.

“If 11 [Parnell] can get the ball to his receivers,” one Class 5A coach said. “They may have a shot. We didn’t have that much success against them throwing. We also didn’t have the receivers Andover [Central] has.”

“Don’t be surprised if Jackson steps out to guard one of their big receivers,” One Class 6A coach said.

Every coach said the same thing, Andover Central has to run the ball if there is any shot at winning the game. The Jaguars are an average running team. They use their passing game to spread out the front seven to make room for the run.

This senior class has three state championships, a record of 35-4, if you see most freshman do not play varsity.

The Stags are a great football team and have rolled through their Class 4A playoffs schedule. They’re winning by an average of 47.8 points per game.

“They’re a very well coached team,” One 5A coach said. “They’re as talented of a team as I’ve coached against.”

Even with anonymity, many coaches knew despite their two loses, Meige is still treated as the best team in the state in 4A.

“Don’t let what anyone tells you take away from they may be the best team in all of Kansas,” One 6A coach said. “Yes, all of Kansas; maybe even Derby.”