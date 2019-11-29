Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. With the playoffs beginning, here are all the state championship predictions:
Last Week: 10-6 (62.5%)
Overall: 281-79 (78.1%)
BUTLER COUNTY GAMES IN BOLD
Class 6A
Derby 48, Olathe North 21
Class 5A
Wichita Northwest 56, Mill Valley 43
Class 4A
Bishop Meige 56, Andover Central 24
Class 3A
Andale 42, Perry-Lecompton 14
Class 2A
Nemaha Central 26, Norton 24
Class 1A
Smith Center 16, Centralia 14
8-MAN I
Canton-Galva 38, St. Francis 30
8-MAN II
Axtell 42, Osborne 14