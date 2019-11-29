Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and five other big games from around the state. With the playoffs beginning, here are all the state championship predictions:

Last Week: 10-6 (62.5%)

Overall: 281-79 (78.1%)

BUTLER COUNTY GAMES IN BOLD

Class 6A

Derby 48, Olathe North 21

Class 5A

Wichita Northwest 56, Mill Valley 43

Class 4A

Bishop Meige 56, Andover Central 24

Class 3A

Andale 42, Perry-Lecompton 14

Class 2A

Nemaha Central 26, Norton 24

Class 1A

Smith Center 16, Centralia 14

8-MAN I

Canton-Galva 38, St. Francis 30

8-MAN II

Axtell 42, Osborne 14