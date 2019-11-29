ANDOVER — While most high school athletes will be on their couches watching football. There’s a handful of schools and players who will be on the field practicing football.

Most would not have it any other way.

“It was almost surreal. Like it shouldn’t be happening but it is,” Senior Blake Robison said. “It was just awesome.”

Andover Central is set to take on goliath on Saturday at Hummer Park in Topeka. The Jaguars, though, were given the pleasure of taking a day that is often meant for the pros and getting to focus on themselves.

“Practicing on thanksgiving is a huge deal,” Macy said. “Only a select few teams get to do it.”

Andover Central held a pep rally, with former teammates and alumni to the ACHS gymnasium. There was cheers and old memories shared. Most of all, it was a family atmosphere the Jaguars have been preaching all season long.

“Our coaches made it into a fun event by inviting the alumni and the community,” senior Blake Robison said. “It was really laid back and just a great experience to see all the guys that played before us.”

Andover Central has only practiced on Thanksgiving once, that was bad in 2015 when the Jaguars also were preparing for Bishop Meige. The ending was not was the team wanted and they’ll look to have a different outcome on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s my first time doing it and thanksgiving is supposed to be with family and I spent it with my family,” Senior Matthew Macy said. “This team is a family.”

The Jaguars have preached that all season. Their a close group who, despite maybe some yelling on the field, is a family. That was said Day 1 at their scrimmage. They’ve continued to say it through their win over McPherson last week.

“A lot of us actually got together and watched football and basketball a lot in this week,” Macy said.

There might have been some alternative plans for the holiday. Maybe coaches did not have to attend their favorite in-laws but sacrifices had to be made.

“Preparing for a Thanksgiving weekend game means that the players and coaches really worked hard and performed well to get to this point,” Jaguars head coach Derek Tuttle said.

Whether or not this will become standard at Andover Central, the Jaguars are appreciating all of the moments that come with making a state championship game.

“This needs to be the standard for Andover Central football,” Macy said.

The Jaguars ate their turkey. They enjoyed friends and family. They appreciated and went through the practice. On Saturday, they’ll play in a once-in-a-lifetime game.