Shawnee Heights girls basketball coach Bob Wells is surrounded by a lot of familiar faces this season, which could bode well for a productive winter for the T-Birds.

The T-Birds are coming off a 9-12 season and return a whopping nine players with varsity experience, led by Shawnee Heights' top two scorers, seniors Alie Fulks and Kam Wells.

"We're excited because we've got so many kids coming back that have gotten a couple of years of experience under their belt, and not only game experience but work experience," said Wells, who has posted a 258-138 record in his 18 seasons at Heights.

"They've been through the practices and they've been through everything and they have a little bit better idea of what it takes now to be more successful."

Fulks averaged a team-high 12 points and connected on 37 3-pointers a year ago en route to earning first-team All-United Kansas Conference honors, while Wells averaged 10.5 points with 31 3s and was a second-team All-UKC pick.

Shawnee Heights' returning cast also includes seniors Faith Childs and Abi Ostenson, juniors Tatum Brown, Adysen Burghart and Emma Manrose and sophomores Zoe Oczko and Abi Schulte.

Burghart averaged 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds last season and earned All-UKC honorable mention.

Wells is confident that Heights' experience could result in a jump in victories this season after an up and down season in 2018-2019.

"I think having that extra year of experience now, to where they're not first-year varsity players, that we can get to another level and keep it at that level and raise the level instead of going up and down and up and down," Wells said.

Shawnee Heights has also added a trio of newcomers to the basketball roster who have made their mark in other sports for the T-Birds.

Senior Jaycee Ginter has helped lead Heights to three straight Class 5A softball titles while senior Alexis Dial and junior Taylor Hawkins, along with Ginter, helped the T-Birds post a 27-9 volleyball record this fall.

"The addition of three very athletic upperclassmen that have been very successful in other sports will add mature depth that should pay dividends," Wells said. "The expectation to win and the winning attitude they bring is also a boost."

Shawnee Heights will open its season Dec. 6 at home against DeSoto.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS GIRLS AT A GLANCE

Coach — Bob Wells (18th season)

Last year’s record — 9-12 overall, 4-6 in United Kansas Conference

Top returners — Tatum Brown, jr; Adysen Burghart, jr.; Faith Childs, sr.; Alie Fulks, sr.; Emma Manrose, jr; Zoe Oczko, so.; Abi Ostenson, sr.; Abi Schulte, so; Kam Wells, sr.

Top newcomers — Alexis Dial, sr.; Jaycee Ginter, sr.; Taylor Hawkins, jr.

Schedule

December — 6 DeSoto, 11 Highland Park, 13 at Ottawa, 17 at Lansing, 20 Seaman.

January — 7 at Bonner Springs, 10 at DeSoto, 14 Basehor-Linwood, 17 KC-Turner, 30-21 at Seaman tournament.

February — 1 at Seaman tournament, 4 at Tonganoxie, 7 at Leavenworth, 11 Topeka West, 12 at Piper, 18 at KC-Turner, 21 Leavenworth, 25 at Basehor-Linwood, 28 Lansing.

March — 4-7 Sub-state, 12-14 5A State at Emporia.