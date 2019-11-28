At the time, not even the most optimistic of fans could have know what they were watching when Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton and Centralia got together on Aug. 30 in Seneca for this year’s inaugural preseason football jamboree.

In putting together the jamboree, Nemaha Central coach/AD Warren Seitz didn’t really have a specific plan in mind.

“I’ve known Mike (Paramore) down at Perry for a while and we’re good friends and he’s a great coach,” Seitz said. “He was all for coming up here. And I know Larry (Glatczak, Centralia’s coach) and he’s a great guy and coach also. He didn’t really know Mike at all. We’re just three old football coaches just looking to plug away and get our programs better.”

Something must have been in the water or air in Seneca that night. Not only did all three teams go on to have successful 2019 seasons, combining for a 30-6 record, but all three will be playing for state championships this Saturday.

Perry-Lecompton (9-3) will take on Andale (12-0) in the Class 3A state title game in Hutchinson. Nemaha Central (10-2) will face Norton (9-3) in the Class 2A title game in Salina. And Centralia (11-1) faces Smith Center (12-0) in the Class 1A championship game in Hays.

What seemed completely improbable at the time, given the questions each team had going into the 2019 season, has become an amazing reality.

“That is unbelievable,” Seitz said. “I knew what I had and I think Larry thought he was going to have to have some guys, especially up front, step up. And Mike’s got a really young team.”

When Seitz approached Glatczak right away after the Kansas State High School Activities Association approved the preseason jamborees — which could be held in place of the tradition soap scrimmage between at least three and no more than four teams — he immediately jumped at the opportunity.

“We knew Nemaha and us wanted to get together," Glatczak said. “So it was finding someone else and we kind of wanted to get four, but three was all we could get and Perry ended up being the third, which was a great addition.

“All three of us held our own against each other. It was just one of those deals where nobody knew what the heck they had. But it was good to go against varsity-quality kids. That’s what I liked about the jamboree. We did find some things out that we took into Rossville and then we fixed things one more time and now we’ve been the same since Riley County as far as personnel. It gives you an extra game so to speak against varsity competition.”

Paramore said it was really a no-brainer when the invitation came.

“When we were putting it together with Warren spear-heading it, we were looking for a good mix and not playing somebody you were going to see again either on the schedule or with the possibility of meeting in the playoffs.” Paramore said. “With Nemaha hosting and Centralia going to be there with the great program they have, it was easy for us to say yes and be part of that.”

For all three programs, the chance to see a quality opponent that could expose weaknesses was the biggest draw, even though each program had plenty of question marks going into the scrimmage.

Perry returned just one full-time offensive starter from 2018 and just four defensive starters. Nemaha also graduated the bulk of its offensive production from 2018, though seven defensive starters were back. Centralia returned standout quarterback Kamble Haverkamp, but had big holes to fill along the offensive and defensive lines.

Safe to say that night, none of the three took the field thinking a berth in the state championship was a certainty.

At the same time, all three knew the get-together would help in that pursuit.

“For us, it was good for us in the versatility of what we were seeing,” Paramore said. “With Centralia, you get the single wing and a good power run game. With Nemaha, the chance to see the spread and a good passing game. It was nice to see a nice mix and see where we were with things.”

No matter how things shake out this weekend, Seitz knows one thing for sure.

“I’ll probably propose that we get together again next year,” he said.

Thunder rolling

Even three games into the season, Nemaha Central may not have had the look of a team that would play for the Class 2A state title. The Thunder were sitting just 1-2 and though the losses were quality ones — 13-6 to two-time reigning 3A champion Sabetha and 28-14 to Holton — things just hadn’t really clicked.

But steadily the Thunder got better and better. Nemaha picked up big district wins over Riverside (34-21) and Maur Hill (26-20) that set up a good position for the postseason run that has seen the Thunder take out Rossville, Humboldt and Riley County — three teams who were all quarterfinalists in 2018.

“Beating Maur Hill to win the district and then having St. Marys in the first round fo the playoffs, we got a little momentum there,” Seitz said. “Whatever level you are at, it’s all about giving yourself a shot and if you can do that, you never know what will happen.”

The Thunder don’t overwhelm with gaudy stats. In his first year as starting quarterback, senior Dylan Schultejans has been solid, completing 100 of 172 passes for 1,675 yards and 21 touchdowns. He spreads the ball around with four different receivers having at least 18 catches, led by Andrew Leonard (31 catches, 511 yards, 9 TDs) and Tyler Gerety (24-465, 5 TDs).

Gavin Duryea’s 822 yards and 14 touchdowns lead a ground game that’s averaging 169.3 yards per game. Duryea ran for four touchdowns in the Thunder’s 39-14 semifinal win over Riley County.

The defense set the tone for the semifinal win, picking off four passes and shutting down the Falcon offense. Bryce Uphaus leads the defense with 122 tackles.

“We’ve got a lot of good kids and they’re playing hard,” Seitz said. “We’ve had a number of guys both offensively and defensively that have pitched in and gotten it done. One game it will one guy’s turn and the next game it will be another guy’s turn.

The run to the title game has been particularly sweet for Seitz, who has seen highly ranked teams in recent years have their bids to become the first Nemaha Central squad to reach the championship game end early. The Thunder were ranked No. 1 in 2017 but were upset by Silver Lake and lost the previous year in the semifinals to Rossville.

“We’ve had more talented teams, but the more talented teams don’t always win sometimes,” Seitz said.

“We always break it down to GRIT — greatness requires individual toughness,” Uphaus said. “We’ve just fed off that and this feels so great. It’s awesome. This year we got it done.”

Panther pride kicks in

The 2016 season was one folks in Centralia hadn’t experienced in quite some time.

After playing for the state championship just three years earlier, the 2016 season was a nightmare for the Panthers. Losing four players for the season to injury and never quite putting anything together, Centralia went 1-8.

As tough as it was at the time, it also has been a driving force in the Panthers’ return to its customary position as a state-title contender.

“I think everybody needs to go through a season like that as painful as it was,” Glatczak said. “It makes you put things in perspective and tells you, ‘Hey, we’ve got to work harder.’ It was a goofy season and these kids remember.”

Indeed they do. Senior quarterback Kamble Haverkamp saw plenty of time on the field as a freshman that season and he vividly remembers going though the season.

“It was a struggle every single week it seemed like,” Haverkamp said. “We got beat a lot obviously and it hurt every single week because we were so used to winning. From that point on, we got it back together and the Class of 2018 really got things going back in the right direction.”

Centralia bounced back right away, going 8-3 in 2017 and 8-3 again last year. The Panthers started this season with a 28-8 loss to Rossville, but have won 11 straight since to get back to its first championship game since 2013.

Haverkamp has been a huge reason why, putting together a monster senior season. After rushing for 1,457 yards and 21 touchdowns last season, Haverkamp has upped those numbers considerably this year, going for 2,268 yards and 32 touchdowns while also passing for 435 yards and six scores.

Devon Feldkamp has added 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and the Panther defense has been stout, allowing just 155 points.

Centralia gets a somewhat familiar foe in the title game, taking on Smith Center. The two met in the 2009 champion game with Centralia’s 20-12 overtime win ending the Redmen’s state-record winning streak at 79 games.

The Panthers are back in the title game for the first time since winning the 2013 championship.

“This has been my dream since I was a little kid,” Haverkamp said. “My dad (Travis) led his team out to state (in 1997)and we watch game film together. It’s just a tradition up here that’s been going on for years because of guys like Mr. Glatczak and old coach (Jerry) Bainum.”

Perry grows up

Graduating a large senior class from the 2018 team and having a small senior class this season, Paramore knew he’d have a young team facing a challenging schedule. And to be honest, he didn’t know for sure what exactly he had.

But over the summer, even before the preseason jamboree, Paramore liked what he saw.

“We went up to the Northwest (Missouri) team camp in early June and it was tough, and it was ugly at times because there are some good teams up there,” Paramore said. “But it was good for our kids. We had a bunch of guys getting their first action against varsity kids. Then we had a the University of St. Mary came out an hosted a camp and we saw that we’d gotten better and were improving.

“When we got up to the jamboree, we felt pretty good about this group of guys. But until they got under the Friday night lights and got a chance to play and evolve in the system, we just didn’t know.”

Perry knows now. The young Kaws have grown up as the season’s gone along and Perry capped a season sweep of Hayden with a 35-27 victory over the Wildcats in last Friday’s semifinals.

Quarterback William Welch threw for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the semifinal win, continuing a breakout junior season. After starting a handful of games as a sophomore last year, Welch has been spectacular this season, completing 154 of 237 passes for 2,214 yards and 26 touchdowns while only getting picked off six times.

He’s also got a solid backfield complement in fellow junior Thad Metcalfe, who’s run for 1,328 yards and 14 touchdowns. Five receivers have at least 14 catches led by Parker Stone (35 catched, 627 yards, 5 TDs) and Dawson WIlliams (37-649, 6 TDs).

Junior Hayden Robb is one of four Kaws with at least 100 tackles, recording 141.

“They keep playing hard and that’s a trubite to the kind of guys we’ve got playing for us,” Paramore said. “It’s been a ton of fun to watch their progress. They go about their business and practice really well and do those little detail things that us coaches get hung up on.”

Like Nemaha Central, Perry has had teams in the past capable of getting the program back to the state championship game for the first time since finishing runner-up in 2008. Each of the last three seasons, the Kaws’ season has ended with losses in the playoff to eventual state champions — Rossville in 2016 and Sabetha in 2017 and 2018.

After losing early to Holton and Sabetha and then in district play to Jefferson West, Perry has gotten on a roll, finding ways to win games. The Kaws rallied for a district win over Santa Fe Trail and came from behind in both wins over Hayden.

“We’ve had some good teams here that just couldn’t get over the hump and lost to state champions,” Paramore said. “This year, it just kind of came together and it’s hard to explain. We’ve flown under the radar a bit, but we kept telling them we could be one of the best teams in 3A if we kept working hard and good things have happened for us.”